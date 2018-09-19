When selecting a Realtor to help buy or sell a home, it’s important to look for someone who really cares and takes a more personal approach than just making a sale.
That's especially true for seniors, says Lisa Thompson, lead sales broker, Lisa Thompson Realty Group, Coldwell Banker, Residential Brokerage in Highland.
“Making a move is never easy,” she says. “And for people who have lived in their home for a long time, it can be a very emotional time.”
Thompson, who just closed a home for a senior couple moving from their quad level home into a ranch, says that it’s important to be patient, noting that it’s not like someone moving up to a larger home or buying for the first time.
“If you haven’t bought or sold a home in 40 or 50 years, it takes a little more guidance,” says Jennifer Miga, broker for McColly Real Estate in Schererville. “There’s so much online nowadays that many buyers come to us and say 'I found this and that and already know so much about what’s out there.' But some elderly aren’t online as much, and it’s definitely important to help them look a little more and find out about the market and I really like doing that.”
Miga says that she recently sold a home for an elderly couple with health issues.
“We were standing outside one day and the gentleman said, 'we raised our children here,' ” she recalls. “It was very emotional.”
In working with seniors, Roger Pace, who with his wife, Donna, founded Pace Realty in 1990, says he has helped more than 30 people move into Wittenberg Village in Crown Point, an independent and assisted-living facility.
“One of the things we do is help with coordinating living arrangements because there are limited facilities available there and so until something becomes available, we work with them in that plus helping with the move such as packing furniture, helping with downsizing, which could mean setting up auctions,” he says. ”It’s an emotional time so I want to do this delicately. Many haven’t sold a home in a long time.”
Pace always urges a family member to be there, if possible.
“I’ve helped out so many of people in that age group and find they’re very trusting, so you have to be very sure that they don’t get taken advantage of which is why having a family member available is important so that they have someone who’ll take care of them,” he says.
Many seniors are looking to downsize or simplify.
“Maintenance free and one-floor residences are popular,” says Miga. “People also like the idea of townhomes and neighborhoods where everyone looks out for each other and there’s more chance of socializing—it keeps people from feeling isolated. My mom recently moved into a townhome and she really enjoys it. I’ve talked to her neighbors, and they watch out for my mom. That type of living situation makes people feel more secure.”
Thompson suggests that if seniors buy before selling if they have the financial wherewithal to avoid temporary living arrangements.
“It makes it easier and many seniors have the financial security to do that,” she says.
Metz discusses exemptions available on taxes and mortgages for people over a certain age.
“Seniors need someone who knows how to guide them through the steps and knows how to make the sale so that everything goes smoothly,” says Thompson.
“I want to be the Realtor I would want my parents to have if I wasn’t in this business and they were looking to buy or sell a home,” says Miga.