Region abounds with tasty gifts ideas as well as fun experiences

Sometimes the best gifts can come in the form of an experience, whether it’s tasty treats, unique outings or gifts that keep giving.
If you’re having trouble choosing the right gift for someone in your life, here are a few such items Region businesses offer.
Tasty treats
Dan’s Pierogies is a staple in Highland, but it’s also a great place to pick up a few holiday gifts when looking for something unique.
In addition to its pierogies that can be purchased frozen ($7 and up per dozen, danspierogies.com), the shop also offers other gift options, from clothing such as T-shirts ($15) and stickers (50 cents). Co-owner Lisa Keith-Barber says other gift ideas that fall in that same price range include hand-made pierogi magnets, earrings and necklaces.
Gayety’s Chocolates & Ice Cream might be a popular ice cream shop in Lansing, but it’s also home to several treats that can be added to a gift basket or slipped into stockings.
Owner Laurene Lemanski says homemade Gayety’s hot fudge and caramel pint jars ($9, facebook.com/gayetyschocolate) can be paired with a gift certificate to the sweet shop.
Other popular finds include delectable truffles ($2.50 for a two-piece set to $20 for a 16-piece box) and Gayety’s chocolate bars ($3).
If you’re looking for a tasty present to drop off to a loved one, Sol’s Sweet Cakes in Lake Station offers the perfect gifts.
Owner Sol Quintana, who is a private cake artist and chef, says she has built her business to create cakes ($50 and up, facebook.com/solssweetcakes) for special occasions.
A customer can suggest design ideas and pick from a variety of flavors based on what the recipient would enjoy.
“A great gift this year is a small cake that is beautifully designed and deliciously made to celebrate a special occasion,” Quintana said.
If your friend or family member is a peanut butter junkie, a gift from bNutty Peanut Butter is a must. The Portage business is known for its 25 flavors of gourmet peanut butter and line of holiday gift items.
Owner Susan Kubiak says the store can accommodate a wide range of budgets, from a mini tasting jar ($3) to a single full-size jar ($8), classic sample pack ($25) and gift basket ($100).
“They are fun and amazing treats to give for the holidays,” Kubiak said.
Blissful Brownies, next door in Illinois, has several gift options for those who love chocolate cakey goodness. All brownies, from Classic Chocolate to Pumpkin Spice, ($6 and up, blissfulbrownies.com) are made to order.
Looking for more online options? Legally Addictive ($40 for pack of four, legallyaddictivefoods.com), is a part-cracker, toffee and chocolate treat, French macarons comes in flavos including chocolate and raspberry from Savor Patisserie ($12 and up, savorpatisserie.com). A Sugar Plum breakable chocolate wreath ($35, sugar-plum.com) adds some tasty festivity.
Rastellis ($89 and up, rastellis.com) offers gift crates of high-quality meats, cheeses and chocolates.
Things to do
One of the most novel experiences in Northwest Indiana is the Salt Cave and Wellness Spa in St. John. Gift certificates of any amount can be purchased to use toward salt cave sessions or guided meditations (saltcaveindiana.com).
Also known as halotherapy, salt caves allow users to sit in a “salt room” where micronized salt is aerated by a generator. Salt is known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.
For an experience with close family members, Escape Room NWI in Schererville offers an opportunity to have fun while working as a team to solve a mystery or escape a precarious situation ($25 per person and up, escaperoomnwi.com).
All games are private groups, and gift certificates allow the recipient to choose the themed room.
Sometimes outings can be right in your own backyard or kitchen. That’s especially true this winter when many tours and other experiences are shut down due to COVID.
Paired with a grill basket, MustKetch prides itself on Chicago-style condiments by mixing mustard and ketchup along with extra herbs and spices. The condiment ($28 for a three-pack, Amazon.com) comes in three flavors.
Add some hot sauce from Gindo’s Spice of Life ($10, gindos.com), made in Chicagoland using ingredients sourced from more than a dozen Illinois farms.
The Presently Baking Chocolate Chip Cookie Box ($30, presentlybaking.com) offers everything you need to bake treats with the people you love. Each box includes enough supplies to share the goodness with up to five people.
“This 2-in-1 activity box promotes giving back to others while learning to bake,” owner Kathleen Kobel says of her Oak Lawn-based company. “It’s a somewhat different way of giving back, but paying it forward with kindness and spreading happiness nonetheless.”
If your family is into game nights, Hunt A Killer ($25/month and up, huntakiller.com) offers an immersive experience that has players take on the role of detective to solve cases in the genres of sci-fi, horror and mystery.
Gifts that keep giving
While 3 Floyds Brewing isn’t yet reopen to any hands-on, experiences such as tours, the Munster brewery has an assortment of gifts that include hat and scarf sets ($40, 3floyds.com) and comics ($4).
For the chefs in your life, Raddish ($20/month and up, raddishkids.com) offers a monthly subscription kit that allows kids 4 to 14 to learn to cook. The kits come with recipe guides, cooking tools, a hands-on activity and free online content.
Maya’s Cookies offers a Cookie Love club subscription that focuses on positive messages and sends six vegan cookies and surprise merchandise to the recipient each month ($35/month, mayascookies.com).
Other subscription box ideas include a monthly classic crumb cake delivered to the recipient’s home through Clarkson Avenue Crumb Cakes ($30/month and up, clarksonavecrumb.com); a membership to the Piedaho Pies’ “Pie Club” that offers exclusive flavors to members ($110 for two pies a year and up, piedaho.com); and Kahawa 1893 ($28 and up, kahawa1893.com), a coffee subscription box that features coffee beans directly from Kenya’s coffee farms.
