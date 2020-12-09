Region abounds with tasty gifts ideas as well as fun experiences

Looking for more online options? Legally Addictive ($40 for pack of four, legallyaddictivefoods.com), is a part-cracker, toffee and chocolate treat, French macarons comes in flavos including chocolate and raspberry from Savor Patisserie ($12 and up, savorpatisserie.com). A Sugar Plum breakable chocolate wreath ($35, sugar-plum.com) adds some tasty festivity.

Rastellis ($89 and up, rastellis.com) offers gift crates of high-quality meats, cheeses and chocolates.

Things to do

One of the most novel experiences in Northwest Indiana is the Salt Cave and Wellness Spa in St. John. Gift certificates of any amount can be purchased to use toward salt cave sessions or guided meditations (saltcaveindiana.com).

Also known as halotherapy, salt caves allow users to sit in a “salt room” where micronized salt is aerated by a generator. Salt is known for its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties.

For an experience with close family members, Escape Room NWI in Schererville offers an opportunity to have fun while working as a team to solve a mystery or escape a precarious situation ($25 per person and up, escaperoomnwi.com).

All games are private groups, and gift certificates allow the recipient to choose the themed room.