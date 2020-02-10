Region bakers: Wedding cakes go simpler with some giving way to dessert bites and even pie

For generations, wedding cakes have been the centerpiece of the reception. Everyone can picture a fluffy, three-tiered white cake with a tiny bride and groom on top.
With a new decade comes a new opportunity to innovate, according to local cake specialists.
For 2020, the rustic, natural look is in, says Cindy Sullivan, cake specialist at Al’s Supermarkets in LaPorte.
“People are going for simple, and they want it to look good and taste good,” Sullivan said.
“There’s a lot of texture you can do with buttercream. People are into textured frostings, like a paddle texture, almost like a teardrop texture where it looks very whimsical. It’s just something that’s really different,” she said. “It’s more free and wild instead of smooth and classy.”
These "wild and free" cake designs pair well with the rustic barn wedding or the barefoot and wildflowers trend.
“We have a floral department at Al’s as well and a lot of people are asking if they can do fresh florals on their cakes,” Sullivan said. “It’s very whimsical this year it seems like.”
Vanessa Ryan, manager at Designer Desserts in Valparaiso, agrees that flowers are on trend for 2020.
“I think so far we’ve been seeing a lot more elaborate things than we have in the past. Including a lot more gold and fresh flowers. But also keeping it simple and elegant,” Ryan said.
Naked cakes, with a very thin, translucent layer of frosting on the sides, are still popular, according to Ryan.
“The naked cake, where you can kind of see the cake, and there’s just a little bit of frosting — I don’t think it will ever go out of style since it came in a few years ago,” she said.
“Some people may not like the frosting,” Sullivan adds. “I get a lot of that with brides who come in and don’t like a lot of frosting. They are really rustic looking and have a vintage feel to them.”
Then there's the personalization, says Ryan.
“Some people come in with themes, like a hockey theme, or 'Star Wars' and 'Harry Potter' are very popular. They like to incorporate all that into one cake,” she said.
The customization extends to the top of the cake as well.
“A lot of people get custom toppers. I’ve had a ton of people put a picture of their dogs on the top and that’s adorable,” Sullivan said.
Alternatives to the traditional white cake also are increasingly popular.
“The flavors are more like a refreshing flavor,” Sullivan said. “People are stepping away from traditional chocolate and white, and we have a pink champagne flavor that’s really popular. A lot of people are into lemon. A new one that people are into this year that I was really surprised about is pistachio.”
Designer Desserts also has had more calls for pink champagne, as well as creme brulee and dark chocolate raspberry, Ryan said. “You have people go with cinnamon churro. Some people like the salted caramel. Some people go with our cotton candy flavor, it’s a pink and blue swirl.”
Some skip the cake and try something outside the box, such as a dessert table.
“Some couples want just a dessert bar, including mini cookies, brownie bites, cheesecake bites and mini cupcakes. I would say that’s more of a summer thing, although it is available year-round,” says Ryan.
Sullivan points out a few advantages to multiple options instead of one large cake. “We have a lot of people do dessert towers. It’s a really large five-tier dessert stand and they will order a large variety of dainty bite-sized desserts, cookies, cupcakes, parfait cups, doughnut holes. Even Rice Krispie Treats. Branching away from the cakes and diving into something different.”
Sullivan said this is more practical. “You can still have something that looks really good and tastes really good but won’t hurt your wallet as bad. Those options where you step away from the cake are going to be a lot cheaper.
“We’ve had a lot of people interested in pies,” Sullivan added. “I think pies are going to be really big because a lot of people out there don’t like cakes, and everybody likes pie.”
“We actually did have a wedding last year where it was all pies, which is kind of a fun different thing,” Ryan agrees.
As far as the decoration goes, pies are in a class their own.
“The crust itself is this pretty golden brown,” Sullivan said. “A vintage or barn setting is super popular, and just that rustic look on top of a pie fits in with that theme. It’s a pretty simple route. Some people will take cookie cutters and make different shapes with the dough and put that on top.”