Region bakers: Wedding cakes go simpler with some giving way to dessert bites and even pie

Naked cakes, with a very thin, translucent layer of frosting on the sides, are still popular, according to Ryan.

“The naked cake, where you can kind of see the cake, and there’s just a little bit of frosting — I don’t think it will ever go out of style since it came in a few years ago,” she said.

“Some people may not like the frosting,” Sullivan adds. “I get a lot of that with brides who come in and don’t like a lot of frosting. They are really rustic looking and have a vintage feel to them.”

Then there's the personalization, says Ryan.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“Some people come in with themes, like a hockey theme, or 'Star Wars' and 'Harry Potter' are very popular. They like to incorporate all that into one cake,” she said.

The customization extends to the top of the cake as well.

“A lot of people get custom toppers. I’ve had a ton of people put a picture of their dogs on the top and that’s adorable,” Sullivan said.

Alternatives to the traditional white cake also are increasingly popular.