Even as Black Friday continues its creep into pre-Thanksgiving November and Cyber Monday becomes even more outdated as e-commerce absorbs more and more of the holiday shopping season, a small but significant flag planted on behalf of small businesses celebrates a noteworthy milestone this year.
Indeed, Nov. 30 marks the 10th anniversary of Small Business Saturday, a “holiday” created and sponsored by credit card giant American Express to promote small businesses amid an onslaught of massive retailers and internet giants.
In that 10-year span, the Saturday after Thanksgiving has become something of a national celebration of small businesses and local merchants, with cities and towns using it to encourage shoppers to reconnect with the businesses in their communities and help revitalize Main Street.
By 2017, it was estimated that more than 108 million consumers had shopped or dined at local businesses on Small Business Saturday, with awareness of the holiday among U.S. consumers at 70% and climbing. According to a survey by the National Federation of Independent Business and American Express, nearly 48% of consumers who participated in Small Business Saturday reported that they visited a small business for the first time.
In Michigan City, the Chamber of Commerce plans to work alongside campaigns from the city, the Michigan City Mainstreet Association and downtown merchants to send the message to “Shop Local” and “Support Small Business” on Small Business Saturday and throughout the holiday season. The chamber will also be encouraging consumers to consider gift certificates that can be used at a variety of small businesses that belong to the chamber.
“While the holiday season often shares the message of ‘Shop Local,’ the Michigan City Chamber of Commerce believes in spreading this message all year long,” says chamber of commerce President Katie Eaton. “Local small business owners are invested in our community. Whether it is a restaurant that purchases ingredients or supplies locally, a retailer that sponsors a youth sports team or a service business that volunteers at a local nonprofit institution, local businesses tend to spread wealth throughout the community they serve. As these small businesses support the community, it is important for consumers to support them in return.”
Research has shown that $68 of every $100 stays in the community when consumers shop locally, while only $43 sticks around when they shop nonlocally. Consumers can also benefit by discovering a more diverse and eclectic product selection than national chain stores may be offering, which is often one of the main reasons shoppers give for preferring small and local retailers.
Executive Director Dave Ryan says the Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce will be highlighting Small Business Saturday in its newsletter and citing any Hammond and East Chicago businesses running specials or promotions that day. But his overarching hope is that Small Business Saturday is a concept that can spread to other parts of the calendar as well.
“Small businesses are the backbone of not only our chamber, but all chambers of commerce locally, regionally and throughout the U.S.,” he says.