Region chefs take you from store to oven to table to ensure the perfect turkey

There’s much to consider when planning your Thanksgiving meal, and it’s no surprise if turkey is at the top of the list.

“There has always been the age-old argument when it comes to the Thanksgiving table, its components, and, of course — how the turkey should be prepared and cut,” said Chris Pappas, owner and executive chef of Provecho Latin Provisions, in Crown Point. “No matter what your preferred method is, there is always a great way to start and prepare your turkey.”

That begins with purchasing your bird.

Pappas recommends purchasing fresh meat, but he understands that’s not always feasible.

“If frozen, you want to make sure that you give yourself ample enough time to let your turkey thaw well,” Pappas said. “If you do not, this will result in uneven cooking temperatures and dry spots.”

He said thawing in a refrigerator is best, and people should allow 24 hours of fridge thawing for every 5 pounds of frozen meat.

Besides the different options when purchasing turkeys, there also are different preferences when cooking the birds.

For Dylan McRae, executive chef at Lucrezia Ristorante in Crown Point, that means roasting.