Region chefs take you from store to oven to table to ensure the perfect turkey

There’s much to consider when planning your Thanksgiving meal, and it’s no surprise if turkey is at the top of the list.
“There has always been the age-old argument when it comes to the Thanksgiving table, its components, and, of course — how the turkey should be prepared and cut,” said Chris Pappas, owner and executive chef of Provecho Latin Provisions, in Crown Point. “No matter what your preferred method is, there is always a great way to start and prepare your turkey.”
That begins with purchasing your bird.
Pappas recommends purchasing fresh meat, but he understands that’s not always feasible.
“If frozen, you want to make sure that you give yourself ample enough time to let your turkey thaw well,” Pappas said. “If you do not, this will result in uneven cooking temperatures and dry spots.”
He said thawing in a refrigerator is best, and people should allow 24 hours of fridge thawing for every 5 pounds of frozen meat.
Besides the different options when purchasing turkeys, there also are different preferences when cooking the birds.
For Dylan McRae, executive chef at Lucrezia Ristorante in Crown Point, that means roasting.
By roasting a turkey, “you can control the slow cook time and low temperature to ensure a fully cooked, tender and moist bird,” McRae said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends the temperature in your oven be no lower than 325 degrees when roasting a turkey. Cooking times vary depending on the weight of the bird.
“In regard to temperature, no matter which way you cook the bird, you want to make sure the turkey reaches a 165 degree center to ensure safe consumption, however, you do not want to exceed that,” Pappas said.
The temperature can be checked with a food thermometer.
McRae said cooks can baste their turkeys and inject them with flavoring while roasting. Butter, herbs and natural juices can be used.
“This also helps to brown the bird while infusing the bird with as much flavor as possible,” McRae said. “You can use a pastry brush or a standard baster.”
When basting, start about one hour into cooking, McRae said.
“I like to use poultry seasoning, salt and pepper, fresh rosemary, fresh thyme and fresh sage along with butter, a little lemon juice and some turkey stock,” he said.
Pappas said to continue basting throughout the cooking process.
“You never want to let the skin dry out and burn,” he said.
John Moultrie, owner and executive chef at Bistro on the Greens in LaPorte, enjoys frying a turkey to achieve a crispier outside and juicy middle.
“It’s almost like frying chicken, theoretically,” Moultrie said.
Moultrie agrees people should inject their turkeys with flavorings. He said injection kits are available at grocery stores, especially around the holidays.
A variety of flavors can be used. “Whatever your desired seasoning and a lot of butter,” Moultrie said. “Everything tastes better with butter.”
Moultrie said frying a turkey is “pretty straight forward" with various safety precautions in place.
Turkey frying kits, available at many area stores, should be used and frying must be outdoors. Moultrie recommends having a fire extinguisher nearby.
Before starting the frying process, get the cooking oil amount correct — adding too much could cause it to overflow and create a dangerous situation.
“Less is always more,” Moultrie said of oil.
The day before frying, cooks should place their turkey in the fryer and add water to cover the bird. After removing the turkey, mark a line at the top of the water for a guide to the proper amount of oil.
The USDA recommends heating oil to 350 degrees for frying a turkey. Like the roasting method, cooking times can vary, but the internal temperature should reach 165 degrees.
When the turkey's done, it’s time to carve it up.
McRae said the turkey should rest for at least 30 minutes after cooking to allow the meat to reabsorb juices.
“Any chef knife will work,” McRae said. “There is no need for a carving knife or electric knife, although you are welcome to use one if you would like.”
Pappas said everyone has a preferred method for carving a turkey, and he starts by removing the legs and wings.
“I then carve the breasts off the breast bone with a sharp knife, keeping the entire breast intact,” Pappas said. “I will then place the whole turkey breast on a cutting board and slice it to the desired thickness, keeping the meat together and shingling it on the platter.”
