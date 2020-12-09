Region houses of worship to observe pandemic protocols, gather online for the holidays

Attending religious services for the holidays is a tradition for many families, but 2020 is a year that has seen many traditions put on hold.

Still, churches and synagogues in the Region have been looking at ways to best serve their congregations during the pandemic as we move into the holiday season.

Many religious services are live-streamed or recorded and posted online since initial lockdowns in March. Others now include limited in-person attendance paired with live streaming. And some churches have fully re-opened, and plan to offer holiday services as they have been in past years.

At St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Gary, in-person services have not been held since early March. A church secretary explained that is a precaution because of the advanced age of many of the members of the congregation.

Holiday services haven’t been scheduled yet, but the use of an audio conference call is likely to continue. Members of the congregation can dial in to hear audio of the live service. After it is recorded, video is posted to Facebook, where it can be viewed later. Sunday school has been handled the same way.