Region houses of worship to observe pandemic protocols, gather online for the holidays

Attending religious services for the holidays is a tradition for many families, but 2020 is a year that has seen many traditions put on hold.
Still, churches and synagogues in the Region have been looking at ways to best serve their congregations during the pandemic as we move into the holiday season.
Many religious services are live-streamed or recorded and posted online since initial lockdowns in March. Others now include limited in-person attendance paired with live streaming. And some churches have fully re-opened, and plan to offer holiday services as they have been in past years.
At St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church in Gary, in-person services have not been held since early March. A church secretary explained that is a precaution because of the advanced age of many of the members of the congregation.
Holiday services haven’t been scheduled yet, but the use of an audio conference call is likely to continue. Members of the congregation can dial in to hear audio of the live service. After it is recorded, video is posted to Facebook, where it can be viewed later. Sunday school has been handled the same way.
At St. James the Less in Highland, services have been held weekly by reservation since the church re opened in June. Two masses are held on Sunday and one on Saturday evening and reservations are required for the limited seating. Holiday plans have not yet been finalized, but they will likely be held in a similar manner of reservation only.
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Hammond is holding in-person services and live streaming and posting video of services on their website, trinityhammond.com. Pastor Patrick Gumz said a number of precautions have been put in place.
Among them are the entering/exiting protocol. Congregants wear masks at these times and exit through a larger fellowship hall to allow social distancing. Ushers no longer pass trays to collect offerings; congregants drop them off as they go up for communion, which is now done by family to prevent large groups from approaching the altar at once.
There is not limit on attendance in the large sanctuary, but services have been only 30-40% full this year.
A weekly Sunday breakfast continues, but foods are pre-packaged rather than homemade and servers distribute portions rather than the traditional buffet.
Those who aren’t comfortable attending in person, are at high-risk or are quarantining due to exposure can view live-streamed services and bible studies online. Advent services will be held as usual on Wednesday evenings through Dec. 16 with a candlelight service on Christmas Eve and a Christmas morning service.
At Temple Beth-El in Munster, all in-person services have been on hold since March. Services can be viewed via Zoom or on Facebook Live, with Larry Gill, president of Temple Beth-El, saying viewing has been pretty evenly split between the two.
" Some love it and some hate it and some accept it because there is nothing better right now,” Gill said of the virtual services. “Most accept it, even if they’re not happy with it.
“If it was 1985, we wouldn’t have this option,” he reminded.
“We’re taking a very cautious approach to the whole thing,” said Gill. “Since our majority of members are seniors we want to be very protective of them.”
