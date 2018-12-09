Throughout the holiday season there are reminders of holidays past. They are the threads of memories woven through the years into a fabric of treasured times with family and tradition. We asked people whose names you may recognize to share with us a holiday memory. Many are linked with the flavors of festive meals, ranging from the aroma of a majestic, golden-brown bird to the melt-in-your-mouth, delicate cookie. Our notables shared the recipes too.
Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson: “Every Christmas my mother and I used to make pecan crescent cookies. When I was smaller she made the dough and I would make the crescent shapes. My favorite part was the last step of coating the dough in powdered sugar. They were the best to eat warm because they would melt in your mouth.
“I love baking, especially sweets, so to be able to do that with my mother and my daughter, the three of us together, was really special.”
The original recipe came from someone at the Lake County Board of Elections more than 58 years ago. Then Freeman-Wilson’s mother got another from a friend at Crown Point Gary Neighborhood Services. “Everybody would share their recipes, and I loved that.”
Turns out that recipe is the same as the one at allrecipes.com — with one change. “Mom didn’t care for walnuts so she always used pecans.”
Freeman-Wilson reflects: “Since my mom has been ill, I’ve not made those cookies, so maybe this Christmas I’ll make them with my daughter.”
The Pecan Crescent recipe is an involved process, “And my mother is much more patient than I am,” the mayor laughs. “I often marvel at my mother’s patience and the older I get the more I understand how important that is.”
Pecan Crescents
(From allrecipes.com)
Ingredients
1 cup butter
1/2 teaspoon salt
2 cups chopped pecans
1 tablespoon vanilla extract
2 cups all-purpose flour
1/2 cup confectioners' sugar
Directions
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees F (170 degrees C).
- Cream butter or margarine, gradually adding confectioners' sugar and salt. Cream until light and fluffy.
- Stir in pecans and vanilla. Add flour gradually. Mix well. Shape dough into crescents using a teaspoon full for each crescent. Place on ungreased cookie sheet and bake 15-30 minutes. Do not brown. Cool slightly, then roll cookies in confectioner’s sugar.
Raymundo Garcia, manager of El Taco Real, Hammond: “A holiday memory I wish I could turn into a contemporary tradition is the posada that we did in our small town in Mexico,” says Garcia, who runs the family's restaurant. Posada means inn or shelter. “I remember going to old parts of the town and making a parade of family and friends, going house to house and singing Christmas carols. Americans have some version of it. But this is a whole bunch of people; we’d knock on the door and be invited in for a warm drink, spend a little time with that family and go on to the next house. It’s very old-school. The family typically knows it is the night of the posada, and there is some Christian iconography (with the Bethlehem birth story). People expect several groups to visit."
The beverage offered was hot atole, a sweet corn-based drink. Garcia says he doesn’t follow recipes. “I read them and make my own,” he laughs, “but the atole, you want it right.”
Note: The authentic sugar to use is piloncillo, a non-processed, brown sugar that's not the same as raw sugar. It’s sold in a cone at Mexican food stores.
Atole de Maiz y Chocolate
This recipe is a variation of traditional versions of this Mexican hot drink.
Ingredients
1 gallon whole milk
1 teaspoon vanilla extract
6 ounce cone of Mexican piloncillo
1 bag frozen whole kernel corn
2 cinnamon sticks
1 cup fresh or canned pineapple, finely diced
6 tablespoons corn starch
1 disk Mexican Chocolate (Abuelita, Preferida, any good brand)
Directions
Pour 3 liters (3/4 gallon) of whole milk into a large pot and place on low heat, being careful not to scorch the milk.
Add the vanilla.
In a small sauté pan place a 6-ounce cone of Mexican piloncillo in sufficient water to barely cover the cone. Add two cinnamon sticks and place on medium to high heat. When the piloncillo dissolves into a syrup, add it to the warming milk.
Place one bag of sweet corn kernels into a blender in enough warming milk to cover and puree. When smooth, add to the warming milk. Add one cup of diced fresh pineapple to the warming milk (or one can of crushed pineapple, drained).
Place 6 tablespoons of corn starch into a bowl add a ladle of the warmed milk and whisk until smooth. Add the cornstarch mixture to the pot of warmed milk and stir.
Add one disk of Mexican chocolate to the warming milk and allow to dissolve. Whisk until frothy.
“For those of you who imbibe, add one jigger of Myer's's rum to a large coffee cup and top off with my Atole.”
Angie Golum, Angie’s Warsaw Inn, Lynwood: “I was born in Poland, and I lived there until I was 13. Our Christmas was very old-fashioned. We lived in a village where we were farm people. Christmas Eve, my dad would go out into the forest and cut down a tree and us kids would decorate it with candy, apples, popcorn and ornaments. Mom was in the kitchen cooking the entire day for a large meal in the evening for the four of us.
“It was traditionally a meatless dinner, with pastas, pierogies and pancakes. Then you went to midnight Mass. It was just so special. It was about the food, the family, the atmosphere, the midnight Mass.
“Christmas Day dinner was all meat,” Golum adds, chuckling, “and of course mashed potatoes and things. Then you went to church again. And no gifts then— Santa came earlier in December.
“When we migrated (to America), our traditions have changed, with presents. We’re Americanized,” she says.
Potato Pancakes
Ingredients
7 large potatoes (about 3 pounds, peeled)
1 medium onion
1 egg, beaten
3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, or more if needed
1 teaspoon salt
1/8 teaspoon black pepper
Vegetable oil
Directions
Using a hand grater or food processor, shred potatoes to make about 4 1/2 cups. Drain excess water. Finely grate onion. Stir together shredded potatoes, onion, egg, flour, salt and pepper. If batter is too thin, add more flour.
In a large skillet, heat about 3 tablespoons of vegetable oil. Drop 1 heaping tablespoon of potato mixture into skillet and smooth out to a pancake. Place as many as possible in the skillet.
Cook over medium-high heat until browned and crisp on the bottom, about 3 minutes. Flip and cook until other side is brown and crisp.
Serve hot with applesauce, sour cream or topping of your choice. Makes 30-35 pancakes.
Greg Maurer, South County Guns, Schererville: “What stands out for me is Christmas the way we used to do. We’d spend Christmas Eve with my aunt and uncle and the entire family on my mom’s side, and go to church. Christmas Day we spent at my dad’s side of the family," Maurer says of his childhood.
“It’s that tradition of knowing where you were going and getting together with cousins and aunts and uncles, everybody together.”
Not that the food went unnoticed in this scene of belonging and caring. One dish such an impression that Maurer takes care to keep the recipe at hand.
“My grandmother always made really good scalloped corn — I looked forward to that every single year. I got the recipe from my mom and I make it every single year.”
Grandma’s Scalloped Corn
5 cans cream style corn
1 1/4 cup 2% milk
3 eggs
Saltines
Black pepper
5 tablespoons butter
Directions
Mix corn, milk, and eggs in a bowl. Add a few handfuls of crushed saltines to thicken.
Add as much black pepper as you like and mix in (I use quite a bit as I like mine with some kick!).
Pour ingredients into a large baking dish (I use the white Corningware).
Crumble more saltine crackers, covering the entire dish with a generous crust.
Add 4 to 6 tablespoons of butter on top of crushed saltines.
Cover and bake at 350 for 1 to 1 1/2 hours. Corn should be bubbling and crust slightly browned. Enjoy!
Cindy Eenigenburg, Eenigenburg Exteriors, Valparaiso: The Eenigenburgs celebrate Christmas and another birthday together — Cindy’s daughter was born on Christmas Eve. “We celebrate her birthday and Christmas Eve together, along with other relatives’ December birthdays. She was the best Christmas gift I could ever get!”
Eenigenburg does Christmas for the family — except for that year. “When my daughter was born everybody was at my house for Christmas dinner, and there I was in the hospital. I had had the food all ready, so the family called me, I told them where everything was, and they put it all together.”
A tasty tradition is making homemade cinnamon rolls, “My daughter’s favorite. It’s a knock-off of a famous national chain of cinnamon rolls and they’re huge. The trick to it is the yeast: That decides the size.”
Copycat Cinnabons
(From Holly’s spendwithpennies.com)
Ingredients
1 cup milk
2 eggs at room temperature
1/3 cup butter room temperature
4 to 4 1/4 cups bread flour (plus extra for rolling)
1/2 teaspoon salt
1/2 cup white sugar
1 package active dry yeast
Filling:
1 cup brown sugar, packed
3 tablespoons ground cinnamon
1/3 cup butter, softened
Frosting:
4 ounces cream cheese, softened
1/4 cup butter, softened
1 1/2 cups confectioners' sugar
1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
1/8 teaspoon salt
Directions
1. Combine yeast and 2 cups of the flour in a large mixing bowl. In a saucepan, combine milk, butter, sugar and salt over medium heat until temperature reaches 120 to 130 degrees (butter will be almost melted). Add milk mixture to flour mixture along with eggs and mix with an electric mixer on low for 30 seconds. Stir in as much of the flour as you can. (see note below for bread machine)
2. Place dough on a floured surface and knead in as much flour as possible. Continue to knead the dough until it is very smooth and elastic (about 5 to 10 minutes). Cover dough with oil or cooking spray and plastic wrap. Let rest covered for about 15 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine brown sugar and cinnamon and set aside.
3. Roll the dough into an 18-by-21-inch rectangle. Spread 1/3 cup butter on the dough and top with the brown sugar and cinnamon mixture.
4. Starting with the long side, roll up dough so you have an 18-inch log. Cut into 12 even rolls. Grease a 9x13-inch baking pan and place the rolls in the pan. Cover with plastic wrap and a tea towel or kitchen towel and let rise until nearly doubled, about 45 minutes. Preheat oven to 400 degrees F.
5. Bake rolls on the center rack about 15 minutes or until lightly browned.
6. While the rolls are baking, combine cream cheese, 1/4 cup butter, confectioners' sugar, vanilla extract and salt with a mixer until fluffy.
7. Allow rolls to cool for about 10-15 minutes and spread frosting on warm rolls. Makes 12 large rolls
NOTE: In a bread machine: Combine dough ingredients in the order specified by your bread machine. Set on dough cycle. Let dough rest for 10 minutes once completed and continue with recipe as above.
Charlie Misovye, Theatre at the Center, Munster: “On Christmas Eve we’d gather for dinner at my grandmother Frances Misovye’s house in South Chicago, two blocks from U.S. Steel. We would get a visit from Santa, and he had something for every member of the family, which was probably more than 14 of us.”
Misovye says everybody had a hand in preparing the food, “but my grandmother took pride in her turkey dinner with all the fixings. Oh my goodness, as a young child your eyes were popping! It was always beautiful, smelled delicious, and tasted as good as it looked.”
And a tradition endures: “I still enjoy baking Christmas cookies with my mom, Lucy.” And while all are delicious, he says – including a basic recipe made festive by adding peppermint — his favorite is a cruller. The flat dough turns itself inside out, creating layers of tender cookie. Dust with powdered sugar and, “We love those. They’re more labor-intensive, but the payoff is worth the effort.”
It was worth the wait for the recipe too, because, when requested, his mom, 87, “Is on her way out the door. She has a date!”
Lucy’s Polish Crullers
Ingredients
9 egg yolks
1 cup granulated sugar
1 stick of butter
4 ounces of sour cream
1 tablespoon of vanilla
4-6 tablespoons baking powder
6-7 cups flour (as needed)
Pinch of salt
Directions
Combine all ingredients except flour in large mixing bowl. Add flour (as needed) to desired consistency.
Shape dough into a ball and cut in half.
Use a rolling pin, roll out half of dough onto a lightly floured cutting board and cut dough with a sharp paring knife into long strips about 4 inches wide.
Cut the long strips into 3-inch-long sections and cut a slit in the middle of each section. Take one end and carefully insert it into the slit and pull through until it looks like a “ribbon.”
Place individual “ribbons” on waxed paper. Continue until all the dough is used.
Frying:
Pre-heat lard or cooking oil in a shallow frying pan at half full.
Place “ribbons” into hot oil and fry until edges and center begin to turn brown.
Flip “ribbons” over quickly to lightly brown on the other side.
Remove them quickly and allow them to drain on paper towel and cool. After crullers have cooled, lightly dust them with sifted powdered sugar. Makes 7 dozen.
Thaddeus and Laura Cutler, Thaddeus C. Gallery, LaPorte: The owners of the gallery are serious artists — with an irrepressible sense of humor. Married 16 years this month, they have lots of holiday memories to draw upon, but one makes Laura laugh delightedly.
“Thaddeus and I were living in New York, and we’d come home for the holidays. One afternoon his mom, Cindy, and I had been out shopping. When we got back to her (and husband, Bob’s) house, she said she had found a great recipe for making a cosmopolitan cocktail at home.” Cindy was also baking brownies.
“We were drinking our cosmos and talking and laughing, when halfway through the baking time for the brownies, Cindy said, ‘Oh my gosh, I forgot the sour cream for the brownies!’ She took them out of the oven, stirred in the sour cream, and put the brownies back in the oven.
“They were the best brownies ever, though she hasn’t been able to have them come out like that again.”
Cindy doesn’t know where the recipe is – only that they were called Sour Cream Brownies. So here’s Cindy Cutler’s recipe for the cosmos:
At-Home Cosmos for Two
1 shot Rose’s Lime Juice
1 shot triple sec
3 shots cranberry juice
3 shots vodka
Add everything to a shaker with ice, shake, and serve in chilled martini glasses.
Carlos and Elena Rivero, Don Quijote, Valparaiso: The couple enjoys a holiday roast that’s a time-honored tradition in Carlos's family.
“My father was a chef on the Norwegian Cruise Line for three months at a time. My mom would see him off and then wait at home for him. He’d come home and cook and my passion for cooking came from him.”
For Christmas Eve, Carlos’s dad always made roasted leg of lamb, in a 48-inch-by-48-inch wood-burning stove. “He’d stuff the roast with olives, smash garlic with a mortar and a little salt and rub that and olive oil all over the leg and roast it for hours.”
Carlos remembers Dad opening the oven door to check on the lamb until it was almost falling off the bone, then make the gravy, “Very thin, and now add the salt, not before.” He’d remove the bone from the meat and roast it until very tender.
“When the wood was burned down so it was like red-hot charcoal, my mother would bake the cornbread, very hot, very fast, so it was crisp on the outside and moist inside, fantastic.
“I don’t have that kind of oven; I wish I did.”
Roast Leg of Lamb
Ingredients
1 leg of lamb (about 6 pounds)
2 tablespoons olive oil
3 cloves garlic, minced
1 teaspoon salt
2 tablespoons flour
1 cup white wine
2 tablespoons fresh parsley, chopped
1 jar Manzanilla olives
Directions
Preheat oven to 400 degrees.
Place leg of lamb in large roasting pan, fat side up. With sharp knife, make about 6 holes in the meat, 1 inch wide and 1 inch deep. Fill holes with olives, forcing them down to put as many as possible in each hole.
Rub minced garlic all over meat, then rub olive oil all over meat. Place pan with meat in oven and roast, uncovered, for 3 hours. Remove from oven and put the drippings into a skillet. Cut meat into portions or smaller pieces and return to roasting pan. Bring drippings in skillet to a boil, add flour and stir until smooth. Add wine and stir. If too thick, add water (up to 1 cup). Add salt and stir.
Pour mixture over the meat and cover with foil. Return roaster to oven and continue roasting for 1 hour at 400 degrees. Sprinkle with chopped parsley and serve.