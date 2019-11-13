The Region is alive with activities during the holidays. Here's a sampling:
Nov. 11
"A Christmas Story" Comes Home, the annual tribute to the novel by Hammond native Jean Shepherd that was made into a movie in 1983, runs through Dec. 31 at the Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. Open daily at 8 a.m. (except Thanksgiving and Christmas Days), the free exhibit includes six animatronic scenes from the movie that appeared in the windows of Macy's Department Store in New York as well as a Santa Mountain complete with slide. www.southshorecva.com/achristmasstory
Nov. 14
"White Christmas: The Musical" 2 p.m. Theatre at the Center, 1040 Ridge Rd., Munster. $20-$46. Various times through Dec. 22. Dinner shows also available. www.theatreatthecenter.com/on-stage/white-christmas
Nov. 16
Christmas Open House and Craft Fair 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. WRF Nursery & Garden Center, 255 E. 150 South, Valparaiso. Free. www.southshorecva.com/event/christmas-open-house-%26-craft-fair/11495/
Cedar Lake Chamber of Commerce Wonderland of Christmas Trees Welcome Center, 7925 Lake Shore Drive. Daily through Christmas. www.townplanner.com/schererville/in/event/local-events-cedar-lake-cedar-lake-chamber-christmas-christmas-trees-wonderland-of-trees/clcc-wonderland-of-christmas-trees-throughout-the-community/407885/
Nov. 17
County Line Orchard Holiday Shopping 10 a.m.-3 p.m. 200 S. County Line Rd. www.southshorecva.com/event/county-line-orchard-holiday-shopping/11383/
Nov. 20
Wag Your Tail Wednesdays 4-7 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corrine Drive, Hammond. Bring your pets for photos with Santa. Photos with dogs and cats only are $6 each. Donations for local shelters also will be accepted. www.southshorecva.com/event/wag-your-tail-wednesdays/11321/
Nov. 23
Winter Lights Night Festival 3-8 p.m. daily through Jan. 1. Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Rd., Valparaiso. $5 per car. Displays stay up through Jan. 1 with donations accepted. www.portercountyparks.org/winterlights
"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever" 2:30 p..m. and 5:30 p.m. 7 p.m. and various times through Dec. 15 Chicago Street Theatre, 154 W. Chicago St., Valparaiso. Producers struggle to cast the annual Christmas pageant in this comedy. Ticket prices vary. chicagostreet.org/js_events/pageant/
Nov. 24
Thank God for Pets 9 a.m. 5K/2K Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point Fee $20 for adults, $15 for kids, free for kids younger than 3 through Nov. 22. $30 through race day. Proceeds benefit animal related causes including horses that provide riding therapy for Cystic Fibrosis kids. www.yourhometownevents.com/pets/
Holiday Affair Vendor & Craft Show 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Patrician Banquet Center, 420 E. U.S. Hwy. 30, Schererville. Shop vendors and crafters. Breakfast buffet available. $2 donation to benefit Making Strides-American Cancer Society. patricianbanquet.com/specials
Nov. 27
Ice Skating under the Urschel Pavilion Various hours daily through Jan. 6. Central Park Plaza Market Lincolnway and Lafayette St., Valparaiso. Admission: $5; skate rental: $4. centralparkplazavalpo.com/2147/Ice-Rink
Wag Your Tail Wednesdays 4-7 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corrine Drive, Hammond. Bring your pets for photos with Santa. Photos with dogs and cats only are $6 each. Donations for local shelters also will be accepted. www.southshorecva.com/event/wag-your-tail-wednesdays/11321/
Nov. 28
Valparaiso Turkey Trot 8 a.m.-noon 5K walk/run starting at Valparaiso High School hosted by the Porter-Starke Services Foundation Fee $35. Visit www.runsignup.com/Race/IN/Valparaiso/ValparaisoTurkeyTrot
LaPorte Educational Development Foundation Turkey Trot 8 a.m. 5K walk/run starts at LaPorte YMCA, 901 Michigan Ave. Fee is $20 through Nov. 27. Visit runsignup.com/Race/IN/LaPorte/LaPorteTurkeyTrot
19th Annual Turkey Trot 7:30 a.m. Benefits Portage Township YMCA, 3100 Willowcreek Rd. At 7:30 a 1K Gobble Dash is free for kids 7 and younger. At 8, a 5K walk/run and competitive 4-mile race. Fee is $25. www.ymcaofportage.org/about-us/special-events/turkey-trot.html
Hammond Fourth Annual Turkey Trot Toy Drive 5K Fun Run/Walk 8-11 a.m. The free event that begins at the Pavilion at Wolf Lake 2324 Calumet Ave. is sponsored by Envious Trends Fitness/Wolf Lake Run/Walk allevents.in/hammond/hammond-4th-annual-turkey-toy-trot-drive-5k-run-walk/200017937935912
Santa's Holiday Forest 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily through Dec. 24 95 E. 700 North, Valparaiso. Visit the forest, take a wagon ride, enjoy hot chocolate and hot dog and buy a fresh Christmas tree. santasholidayforest.com
Nov. 29
Photos on Santa's Mountain 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corrine Drive, Hammond. Get a picture with the Big Guy on Santa's Mountain for $6, including a slide into cottony snow. www.southshorecva.com/event/photos-on-santas-mountain/12520/
Post-Turkey Hike & Cleanup Noon-4 p.m. Turkey Run State Park, Gary. Work off the turkey and do a little tidying up with the Flatlanders Club. allevents.in/gary/post-turkey-hike-and-clean-up/200018159125731
Santa Saves Schererville 500 E. Joliet St. 4-7 p.m. See Santa, riding a firetruck, save Schererville from the Grinch, riding a garbage truck, while shopping the Whoville village market, taking pictures with Santa, and enjoying holiday treats. panoramanow.com/events/santa-saves-schererville/
Magical Light Show Opening Night 5-10 p.m. 1315 Capri Lane, Dyer. Toys for Tots drop off location, Letters to Santa mailbox, and Santa visits. Runs through Jan. 4 with special events only on opening night. www.facebook.com/events/2327171173998480/?active_tab=about
Tree and Tank Lighting 5:30 p.m. 1 Courthouse Square, Crown Point. Watch the lighting of the tree at the Old Lake County Courthouse and the tank at the corner of Goldsborough and Main Streets. www.southshorecva.com/event/tree-and-tank-lighting/11162
Fireworks at the Festival of Lights 7 p.m. Prairie West Park, 9359 W. Oakridge Dr., St. John. Enjoy beautifully decorated trees, hot chocolate, cookies and Santa arriving on a firetruck. www.facebook.com/events/2467487656665991/?active_tab=about
"Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical" 8 p.m. Memorial Opera House, 104 E. Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. Tickets $21 and $50. www.memorialoperahouse.com/528/Miracle-On-34th-Street-The-Musical
Nov. 30
Reason for the Season Run 5K run/walk 8:30 a.m.; 1K Fun Run for kids 10 a.m. Benefits Backpack Program for students of Kankakee Valley School Corp. American Reformed Church, 1021 S. Halleck St., DeMotte. Fee for 5K is $20 through Nov. 23; free for fun run. runsignup.com/Race/IN/Demotte/ReasonfortheSeasonRun
Winter Market 10 am.-4 p.m. Bulldog Park, 183 S. West St., Crown Point. Holiday vendors will occupy both community rooms at the park to help with your gift needs. www.crownpoint.in.gov/egov/apps/events/calendar.egov?view=detail;id=1489
Hometown Holiday Celebration and Twilight Christmas Parade 11 a.m.-7 p.m. (tree lighting at 5 p.m., parade at 5:30 p.m.). Thomas Centennial Park-Chesterton Bandstand, 220 Broadway, Chesterton. Get into the holiday spirit with this free Chesterton tradition. The Twilight Christmas Parade ends with Santa Claus. Local businesses stay open late for Small Business Saturday, and hot chocolate along with holiday sweets will be available. www.dunelandchamber.org/events/details/hometown-holiday-celebration-6637
Photos on Santa's Mountain 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corrine Drive, Hammond. Get a picture with the Big Guy on Santa's Mountain for $6, including a slide into cottony snow. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22. www.southshorecva.com/event/photos-on-santas-mountain/12520/
Turkey Trot Hike 1-3 p.m. Calumet Dunes Parking Lot, U.S. Hwy. 12 and Mineral Springs Rd., Valparaiso. Join a ranger in search of wild turkey and other wildlife as you work off Thanksgiving dinner in this free event. www.indianadunes.com/events/turkey-trot-hike/
"A Christmas Carol" 7 p.m. 4th Street Theatre, 125 N. Fourth St., Chesterton. A one-man show. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $5 for children and students. www.facebook.com/events/2322866384631916/
"Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical" 8 p.m. Memorial Opera House, 104 E. Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. Tickets $21 and $50. www.memorialoperahouse.com/528/Miracle-On-34th-Street-The-Musical
Dec. 1
Breakfast with Santa 8:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Patrician Banquet Center 410 E. U.S. Hwy 30, Schererville. patricianbanquet.com/specials
Turkey Recovery 4-mile race 9 a.m. Hawthorne Park Community Center, 500 Ackerman Drive, Porter. Fee is $25. Part of proceeds benefit Porter Parks Department. raceroster.com/events/2019/21392/turkey-recovery-4-miler
"Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical" 2 p.m. Memorial Opera House, 104 E. Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. Tickets $21 and $50. www.memorialoperahouse.com/528/Miracle-On-34th-Street-The-Musical
Dec. 2
Christmas Lights 5K Noon. Hebron www.raceentry.com/christmas-lights-5k/race-information
Dec. 4
Visit with Santa at Festival of Lights 6:30-7:30 p.m. Prairie West Park, 9359 West Oakridge Dr., St. John. Enjoy beautifully decorated trees, enjoy hot chocolate and cookies. www.facebook.com/events/prairie-west-park/visit-with-santa-at-the-festival-of-lights/578640459222986/
Dec. 5
Holiday for Heroes 5-8 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Dr., Hammond. An evening of appreciation for Region police, firefighters, EMS, military forces, and Hoosier Helpers and their families. Cookies and hot cocoa will be served, and attendees may take a free photo with Santa. www.southshorecva.com/achristmasstory
Dec. 6
Light Up the Park 5-7 p.m. Festival Park, 2 E. Old Ridge Rd., Hobart. Enjoy live entertainment, carriage rides, and a visit with Santa. Bring a nonperishable food item for the Food Bank and get a free photo with Santa. cityofhobart.org/index.aspx?NID=206
Holly Days 5:30-7:30 p.m. Stroll decorated streets, visit festive shops and dine at restaurants in Downtown Valparaiso. valparaisoevents.com/events/holly-days/
Celebration of Lights 6-9 p.m. City Hall/ Veteran's Park, 4525 Indianapolis Blvd., East Chicago Annual event includes Santa's Workshop. allevents.in/east%20chicago/celebration-of-lights-in-east-chicago/200018013123918
Chesterton High School Madrigal Dinner 7 p.m., 2125 S. 11th St., Chesterton. The CHS cafeteria is transformed into a 16th Century Greate Hall with Elizabethan settings and costumes for Ye Olde Madrigal Christmas Feast featuring music, jugglers and more. www.duneland.k12.in.us/Page/26#calendar15/20191218/event/11453
Illuminated Christmas Parade 7-9 p.m. 119th Street and Davis Avenue, Whiting. The parade, which includes will Santa’s reindeer, illuminated and animated floats, bands, and Santa, ends with the tree-lighting ceremony in front of City Hall. www.whitingindiana.com/event/2019-illuminated-christmas-parade/
"The Nutcracker" 7 p.m. Indiana Ballet Theatre presents the holiday classic at Crown Point High School, 1500 S. Main St. Various times through Dec. 8. ibtnw.org/events/
"Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical" 8 p.m. Memorial Opera House, 104 E. Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. Tickets $21 and $50. www.memorialoperahouse.com/528/Miracle-On-34th-Street-The-Musical
Dec. 7
Breakfast with Santa 9-11:30 a.m. WRF Nursery and Garden Center, 255 E. 150 South, Valparaiso. Join Santa for an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast, crafts, story circle and a Christmas tree lighting ceremony in a miniature fairy village. Bring your camera. $6 per person and free for children 2 and younger. Benefits True North Training Stables. wrfnursery.com/events/
Breakfast with Santa and the Grinch 9 a.m.-noon. 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville $11 for ages 11 and younger; $15 for ages 12 and older. Ticket sales close Nov. 29. www.facebook.com/events/2062045703873105/
Christmas Craft & Vendor Show 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Rd., Portage. More than 75 vendors will be on hand. Nonperishable donations for the Portage Food Pantry requested. inportageparks.com/christmas-craft-show-at-woodland-park-2/
Hammond Holiday Parade 10 a.m. Kick off the holiday season with the annual parade that starts at Gavit High School, 1670 175th St., and runs north on Indianapolis Boulevard to Sportsplex between 167th and 165th Streets. Photos with Santa will follow in the Sportsplex Community Room. www.gohammond.com/hammond-holiday-parade-2018/
A Major Event 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Dr., Hammond. Fun includes a train ride, bingo, scavenger hunt, letters to Santa and cookie decorating! Get your picture taken with Santa on Santa's Mountain and slide down into a pillow of snow. www.southshorecva.com/event/a-major-event-a-christmas-story-comes-home/11323/
Holiday Market 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Dr., Hammond. Dozens of vendors will be selling hand crafted apparel, jewelry, food and holiday decor. There will be sweets, treats and train rides for the kids. www.southshorecva.com/event/holiday-market-at-the-indiana-welcome-center/11322/
Grinch-Mas 'N' Canvases Painting Class 1:30-3:30 p.m. 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. $25 for residents, $27.50 for nonresidents. www.southshorecva.com/event/grinch-mas-n-canvases-painting-class/13993/
Chesterton High School Madrigal Dinner 4 and 7 p.m., 2125 S. 11th St., Chesterton. The CHS cafeteria is transformed into a 16th Century Greate Hall with Elizabethan settings and costumes for Ye Olde Madrigal Christmas Feast featuring music, jugglers and more. www.duneland.k12.in.us/Page/26#calendar15/20191218/event/11453
"Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical" 8 p.m. Memorial Opera House, 104 E. Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. Tickets $21 and $50. www.memorialoperahouse.com/528/Miracle-On-34th-Street-The-Musical
Dec. 8
Breakfast with Santa 8:30 a.m.- 1 p.m. Patrician Banquet Center 410 E. U.S. Hwy 30, Schererville. patricianbanquet.com/specials
Hobart Holiday Market 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Police Court Complex, 705 E. 4th St. More than 70 vendors offer unique gift ideas. www.cityofhobart.org/index.aspx?NID=203
Christmas Craft & Vendor Show 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Rd., Portage. More than 75 vendors will be on hand. Nonperishable donations for the Portage Food Pantry requested. inportageparks.com/christmas-craft-show-at-woodland-park-2/
Holiday Market 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Dr., Hammond. Dozens of vendors will be selling hand crafted apparel, jewelry, food and holiday decor. There will be sweets, treats and train rides for the kids. www.southshorecva.com/event/holiday-market-at-the-indiana-welcome-center/11322/
"Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical" 2 p.m. Memorial Opera House, 104 E. Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. Tickets $21 and $50. www.memorialoperahouse.com/528/Miracle-On-34th-Street-The-Musical
Chesterton High School Madrigal Dinner 2 and 5 p.m., 2125 S. 11th St., Chesterton. The CHS cafeteria is transformed into a 16th Century Greate Hall with Elizabethan settings and costumes for Ye Olde Madrigal Christmas Feast featuring music, jugglers and more. www.duneland.k12.in.us/Page/26#calendar15/20191218/event/11453
The Grinch Candy Cane Hunt 1:30-5:15 p.m. 500 E. Joliet St., Schererville. Think of it as an Easter egg hunt with candy canes at the Schererville Community Center. It's open to kids age 3-5 1:30-2:15 p.m.; 6-9 3-3:345 p.m.; ages 10-13 4:30-5:15 p.m. Fee is $8 for residents and $10 for nonresidents. allevents.in/schererville/grinch-candy-cane-hunt-ages-3-5-6-9-10-13/200017960809351
Dec. 9
5K Run/Walk 8:30 a.m. 5895 Evergreen Ave., Portage. $25 Little Igloo 1-mile Fun Run $5 runsignup.com/Race/IN/Portage/ExtraMileSeriesChampionshipRace?aflt_token=vkmwDmweQ4iCYn8otSOOnKQ3vCO8buOw
Dec. 11
Wag Your Tail Wednesdays 4-7 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corrine Drive, Hammond. Bring your pets for photos with Santa. Photos with dogs and cats only are $6 each. Donations for local shelters also will be accepted. www.southshorecva.com/event/wag-your-tail-wednesdays/11321/
Holiday Pops 7:30 p.m Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., Merrillville. Crown Point High School Choir, Plum Grove Strings, and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus perform the sounds of the season. Tickets start at $10. www.nisorchestra.org/pages/concerts/holiday-pops.php
Dec. 12
Mayor Copeland's Senior Citizen Christmas Party Noon-3 p.m. Ameristar Casino Hotel, 777 Ameristar Blvd., East Chicago. Food, fun, prizes and dancing to bring on Holiday Cheer www.facebook.com/events/144414602943357/
Dec. 13
All Is Calm 10 a.m.-1 p.m. and 4-7 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. Free. Families with special needs can visit with Santa and receive a free photo and enjoy sensory-friendly exhibit, trees, and activities. www.southshorecva.com/event/all-is-calm/11359/
Hunt and Gather Holiday Market 5-10 p.m. Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. Browse the wares of 150 artists while enjoying music, food and fun. www.southshorecva.com/event/hunt-%26-gather-market/12940/
"The Nutcracker" 7 p.m. Indiana Ballet Theater presents the holiday classic at Main Stage Theatre at Indiana University Northwest, 3415 Broadway Ave., Gary. Various times through Dec. 14. ibtnw.org/events/
Holiday Pops 7:30 p.m Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., Merrillville. Crown Point High School Choir, Plum Grove Strings, and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus perform the sounds of the season. Tickets start at $10. www.nisorchestra.org/pages/concerts/holiday-pops.php
"Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical" 8 p.m. Memorial Opera House, 104 E. Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. Tickets $21 and $50. www.memorialoperahouse.com/528/Miracle-On-34th-Street-The-Musical
Dec. 14
Festivus 5K 8:30 a.m. Thomas Centennial Park, Chesterton. Fee is $25 before Dec. 14. runsignup.com/Race/IN/Chesterton/AChristmasStory5K?aflt_token=vkmwDmweQ4iCYn8otSOOnKQ3vCO8buOw
Hunt and Gather Holiday Market 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Lake County Fairgrounds, 889 S. Court St., Crown Point. Browse the wares of 150 artists while enjoying music, food and fun. www.southshorecva.com/event/hunt-%26-gather-market/12940/
Oh Fuuudge Relay Race 10 a.m. Dec. 14. Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. Parent/child teams carry a hubcap full of lug nuts through an obstacle course in two age groups — 4-7 and 8-12. Entry fee is canned food/non-perishable items to benefit the Northwest Indiana Food Bank. After the event, participants can view the exhibit, watch "A Christmas Story," decorate a cookie, vote for their favorite tree and take a picture with Santa. Register online or at 9:30 on race day. www.southshorecva.com/event/oh-fuuudge!-tire-relay-race/11324/
"Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical" 8 p.m. Memorial Opera House, 104 E. Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. Tickets $21 and $50. www.memorialoperahouse.com/528/Miracle-On-34th-Street-The-Musical
Dec. 15
Gingerbread House Day 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Patrician Banquet Center 410 E. U.S. Hwy. 30, Schererville. patricianbanquet.com/specials
Santa Dash 5K 9 a.m. Stoney Run County Park, 9230 E. 142nd Ave., Hebron. Fee is $20 through Dec. 1 and $25 after. www.runningintheusa.com/details/40837
"Miracle on 34th Street: The Musical" 2 p.m. Memorial Opera House, 104 E. Indiana Ave., Valparaiso. Tickets $21 and $50. www.memorialoperahouse.com/528/Miracle-On-34th-Street-The-Musical
Dec. 17
Christmas Lights Run 3K 7 p.m. First United Methodist Church, 352 S. Main St. Crown Point. Fee is 20 adults, $15 for kids 12 and younger. runsignup.com/Race/Register/?raceId=52732&eventId=287551
Dec. 18
Wag Your Tail Wednesdays 4-7 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corrine Drive, Hammond. Bring your pets for photos with Santa. Photos with dogs and cats only are $6 each. Donations for local shelters also will be accepted. www.southshorecva.com/event/wag-your-tail-wednesdays/11321/
Dec. 20
Photos on Santa's Mountain 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corrine Drive, Hammond. Get a picture with the Big Guy on Santa's Mountain for $6, including a slide into cottony snow. www.southshorecva.com/event/photos-on-santas-mountain/12520/
Dec. 21
Santa Run, Walk, Ride 5K run/ride, 1K walk. 9 a.m. St. Mary's School, 405 E. Joliet St., Crown Point. Fee is $20 and $15 for ages 3-12. runsignup.com/Race/IN/CrownPoint/Santa
Mommy's Little Piggy Eating Contest 10 a.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corinne Drive, Hammond. Channel your inner Randy Parker by eating mashed potatoes sans hands in age groups — 4-7, 8-12, 13-17, and 18 and older. Entry fee is canned food/non-perishable items to benefit the Northwest Indiana Food Bank. Register online or at 9:30 on event day. Stick around after competing to view the exhibit, watch "A Christmas Story," decorate a cookie, create a craft, vote on your favorite tree and take a picture with Santa. www.southshorecva.com/event/mommys-little-piggy-eating-contest/11325/
Holiday Pops 7:30 p.m Auditorium at Living Hope Church, 9000 Taft St., Merrillville. Crown Point High School Choir, Plum Grove Strings, and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Chorus perform the sounds of the season. Tickets start at $10. www.nisorchestra.org/pages/concerts/holiday-pops.php
Dec. 24
Chesterton Christmas Eve Jingle Bell Run 5K 8 a.m.-noon. 200 W. Indiana Ave., Chesterton. Benefits Westchester Neighbors Food Pantry. Free. runsignup.com/Race/IN/Chesterton/chestertonchristmasevejinglebellrun
Photos on Santa's Mountain 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Indiana Welcome Center, 7770 Corrine Drive, Hammond. Get a picture with the Big Guy on Santa's Mountain for $6, including a slide into cottony snow. Saturdays and Sundays through Dec. 22. www.southshorecva.com/event/photos-on-santas-mountain/12520/