Region wedding planners: Spending plan can keep costs in check regardless of who's paying

Though the venue and reception make up the bulk of the expense, it’s generally something some couples don’t want to compromise on. However, modifications can be made from minimal to major to save some money. “One couple might want an upscale dinner for 300 guests and create simple centerpieces with basic linens," said Kucharski. “Another couple might spend more on the uplighting, centerpieces and linens and downsize the caliber of dinner and drinks. Others scale their guest list down to a brunch for 30 of their closest friends because they’d rather save for their honeymoon. One of our biggest pieces of advice is to focus on what people will remember and talk about for years to come. Most of the time that means their food, beverage and fun on the dance floor rather than the size of the centerpiece.”