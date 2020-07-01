Rehab center is for the birds — and small animals — that call the Region home

“Northwest Indiana is such an incredible place to see so many species of amazing wildlife, but it’s also one of the more populated portions of the state, leading to many interactions between people and animals,” says Nicole Harmon, the center’s director of wildlife rehabilitation and education since 2019. “In circumstances where these interactions are negative, we are always there to provide assistance, whether by admitting that animal into our care at the center or by providing people with the resources they need to better navigate their particular situation.”

Harmon says these types of interactions involve an average of up to 300 American robins nd 500 eastern cottontail rabbits in any given year, as well as plenty of calls involving opossums, gray squirrels and mallard ducks, many of which have been separated from their parents or have had a rough encounter with a domestic pet. The center has even been known to welcome in the occasional odd pelican, crane and osprey.

Harmon and her team also see animals that have been abducted unknowingly, along with regular cases of window strikes, habitat destruction and vehicular accidents.