Rehab center is for the birds — and small animals — that call the Region home

As Valparaiso continues to grow and develop with all kinds of exciting new options for its residents, it’s easy to forget about the area’s original inhabitants as they try to adapt to the changing landscape.
But when it comes to caring for the ducks and geese and squirrels and raccoons that occasionally find themselves in medical distress, one local agency has been on call for nearly three decades.
Valpo’s Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehab Center was founded as the Moraine Ridge Wildlife Rehabilitation Center in the 1990s by a group of at-home rehabilitators, local veterinarians and environmental enthusiasts with the mission of providing medical treatment and care for injured and orphaned animals and returning them to their native habitat.
After several years at the Coffee Creek Watershed Preserve, the organization moved to a new facility that resembled a traditional veterinary clinic and by 2014 agreed to be absorbed by the Humane Society Calumet Area (now Humane Indiana) for staff and foundational support. By July of that year, the newly reorganized center admitted its first orphaned raccoon kit, and in 2015 it acquired an additional building and adjacent 28 acres to be used as an education center for outreach programs and camps to encourage humane coexistence with native species and a respect for local wildlife.
Despite all these changes, the organization's commitment to the safety and well-being of the wildlife of Northwest Indiana has never wavered.
“Northwest Indiana is such an incredible place to see so many species of amazing wildlife, but it’s also one of the more populated portions of the state, leading to many interactions between people and animals,” says Nicole Harmon, the center’s director of wildlife rehabilitation and education since 2019. “In circumstances where these interactions are negative, we are always there to provide assistance, whether by admitting that animal into our care at the center or by providing people with the resources they need to better navigate their particular situation.”
Harmon says these types of interactions involve an average of up to 300 American robins nd 500 eastern cottontail rabbits in any given year, as well as plenty of calls involving opossums, gray squirrels and mallard ducks, many of which have been separated from their parents or have had a rough encounter with a domestic pet. The center has even been known to welcome in the occasional odd pelican, crane and osprey.
Harmon and her team also see animals that have been abducted unknowingly, along with regular cases of window strikes, habitat destruction and vehicular accidents.
During the spring and summer, Harmon says, many of the animals admitted to the rehabilitation center come in as healthy babies that simply need proper food and housing. As these youngsters get stronger, the staff can provide them with the opportunity to learn certain skills and practice behaviors that will prepare them for life in the wild.
Animals that come in injured, on the other hand, are treated with pain medication, antibiotics, fluids or anti-inflammatory medications as the situation dictates. Injured animals may be in the care of the center for anywhere from several days to several weeks depending on what type of injury they have, but must be released back into the wild within six months of coming in, per Department of Natural Resources permitting.
Orphaned animals, meanwhile, stay at the rehab center anywhere from two to four months, depending on the species, their natural history and the amount of time they would usually be with their parents in the wild.
Harmon says that because of the number of animals the center admits each year (2,260 in 2019, and 1,185 so far in 2020), it cannot provide rescue services or transportation for injured and orphaned animals, instead relying on caring community members to bring in animals they find. But because animal care comprises only half of the organization’s mission, the center’s staff is always looking to provide educational outreach as well, reminding people about the animals with whom they share this community in hopes of reducing negative encounters.
“Our educational initiative has been an incredible way to connect with our local community,” Harmon says. “Along with our nearly two-dozen non-releasable education animals, our staff visits schools and community groups throughout the state to raise awareness of our local animal species and how we can coexist without conflict in a humane way.”
For more information on the Humane Indiana Wildlife Rehab Center, call 219-299-8027 or visit humaneindiana.org.
