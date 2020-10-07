Resale shop benefits shelter pets in care of Humane Indiana

Humane Indiana Resale Consignment Shop may have changed names but it is still serving people and helping animals in the community.
Formerly known as Paws, the shop has been around since 2004, starting on Jewett Street in Highland. Now at 8149 Kennedy Ave., it continues to help support the humane treatment of animals at its shelter and clinic in Munster and rehab center in Porter Countythrough shopping, donating item or volunteering at the shop.
"I have been with the organization for more than 12 years and it's a great place to work, " said shop manager Mary Spear. "We have so many volunteers that come in each day and we just have a blast here."
Spear said they are always busy at the shop, which reopened Memorial Day after a pandemic closure, and people will bring in their pets to walk around. The shop always has cats that people can check out for adoption, as well.
To help raise money throughout the year there are special projects and sales that are held at the shop.
"We have regular sales and we also have other events like book sales, bake sales, sidewalk sales and more," she said.
The shop also offers a Christmas in July promotion as well as Halloween items and other events.
'The great thing here is that people can come here and fill their house with things that we offer," she said. In the front of the store is the consignment shop and people have arts, crafts and antiques and they do a 50-50 split with the people who are selling the items.
The shop also offers a Shop Local center and there are items offered from places in Northwest Indiana like Albanese candy, jams and jellies and more.
Money raised from the shop helps the homeless shelter pets that are in Munster.
Hours of the shop are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 10 a.m.to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday and closed on Sundays. People can donate items to the shop including household items and knick knacks. Monetary donations are also accepted. For information, call, 219-838-7297.
