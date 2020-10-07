Resale shop benefits shelter pets in care of Humane Indiana

Humane Indiana Resale Consignment Shop may have changed names but it is still serving people and helping animals in the community.

Formerly known as Paws, the shop has been around since 2004, starting on Jewett Street in Highland. Now at 8149 Kennedy Ave., it continues to help support the humane treatment of animals at its shelter and clinic in Munster and rehab center in Porter Countythrough shopping, donating item or volunteering at the shop.

"I have been with the organization for more than 12 years and it's a great place to work, " said shop manager Mary Spear. "We have so many volunteers that come in each day and we just have a blast here."

Spear said they are always busy at the shop, which reopened Memorial Day after a pandemic closure, and people will bring in their pets to walk around. The shop always has cats that people can check out for adoption, as well.

To help raise money throughout the year there are special projects and sales that are held at the shop.

"We have regular sales and we also have other events like book sales, bake sales, sidewalk sales and more," she said.

The shop also offers a Christmas in July promotion as well as Halloween items and other events.