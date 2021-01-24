 Skip to main content
Resistance exercises important in maintaining balance
Resistance exercises important in maintaining balance

Therapists say people need to stay active and strong.

As we get older, we tend to slow down. That's OK as long as we remain active.

Among the consequences of getting too sedentary are problems with balance and falling because, as the muscles atrophy from lack of use, they can't keep us upright.

Joshua Campos, a physical therapist for the short-term rehabilitation facility at Hartsfield Village, an assisted living and senior care facility in Dyer, said therapists use two tests, the Tinetti and the Berg scales, to determine the level of a person's balance abilities at the start of therapy and the end, typically about 25 days.

"As a person gets stronger, their balance improves significantly," Campos said. "We do a lot of lower extremity exercises with elastic bands and cuff weights. We work the upper body too, but most of the problems that affect balance are in the lower body. We work with all the joints."

That means using equipment including bicycles and weight machines that work the leg muscles as well as using the elastic bands on the ankles to provide resistance when moving from side to side and forward and back. The bands also are used to build up arm strength, and the machines can build strength in the chest and abdomen.

In the era of COVID-19, therapists have shifted more to telehealth monitoring, doing home assessments to guide the patients and to help the families determine what the patient needs to maintain or improve balance while at home.

"It's a good thing to have all the technology we have today or it would be a lot different," he said.

John Bobalik, former director of the Purdue Northwest Fitness Center who now works part-time as an exercise physiologist at the center, said the older a person gets, the more important it is to maintain a regular schedule of strength training.

"If you don't, you start to lost muscle mass, especially above the waist." Bobalik said. "After your mid-30s and into your 40s, you can lose six to eight pounds of muscle mass every 10 years. In your 50s and 60s it increases to eight to 10 pounds every 10 years. Depending on your genes, some people lose muscle mass faster than others.

"You can't just do exercise. You need to do strength training, and you need to get into full body training," Bobalik said. "Pick machines to help every major muscle you have. That will take eight to 10 machines. You should do eight or 10 reps on each one and increase it as your strength improves.

"Make sure the gym or therapy center has a personal trainer to work with you. Some will do it for free. You don't want to fumble your way through it. Get help until you know more about doing it on your own."

Bobalik suggests using a chest press, shoulder press, leg press, bicep and tricep machines, a hip machine and one for the abs.

"A trainer will help you know how to work each one properly," he said. "The important thing is you've got to stay active and keep moving. Too much time spent sitting in front of a computer and not doing anything is not good. Do exercise throughout the day so you don't lost what benefits you get from an hour of exercise.

"The bottom line is to strengthen your muscles, and it doesn't have to be on a machine. Just something that provides resistance."

So, the next time you're staring at the pantry for a snack, grab a 5-pound jar of spaghetti sauce and do 10 or 15 reps lifting the jar and then treat yourself to a nonfat yogurt.

Questions of balance

Balance problems can be caused by more than just aging. Disease and injury can also be a factor in conditions including vertigo.

Though age can be a big factor in falls as people experience problems with balance, it is not the only reason.

Keeping the core muscles toned from youth is important to maintain balance, some medications can also affect balance.

According to an article in "Sunrise Senior Living," other common causes of balance problems leading to falling include injury, a disorder or a disease.

The five most common causes of balance issues, according to "Sunrise Senior Living," are:

  • Benign Paroxysmal Positional Vertigo (BPPV). The National Institutes for Health lists this as one of the most common types of balance disorders though it is not widely known. Those older than 60 should be on the lookout for the primary symptom: intense vertigo when you move your head, even if you're just rolling over in bed. It's an inner ear disturbance that can be caused by a head injury, an ear infection or aging.
  • Meniere's Disease. Its symptoms include a "full" feeling in the ear. Victims also can experience vertigo, ringing in the ears and sporadic hearing loss. Hearing loss can affect balance and increase the risk of falls.
  • Labyrinthitis. An inner ear infection often linked to the flu, the inner ear becomes inflamed and results in balance problems.
  • Chronic conditions. If you have eye problems, for example, you might find it difficult to keep your balance. Long-term medical conditions that affect the nervous system, such as Parkinson's disease, Alzheimer's and multiple sclerosis, can affect balance. Arthritis and heart problems as well as the medications taken for these conditions can contribute to poor balance.
  • Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Shingles, a skin condition caused by the chicken pox virus, can affect facial nerves near the ear, resulting in Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. Victims experience vertigo often accompanied by ear pain and hearing loss. Anyone with these symptoms should seek medical help

If balance problems persist, it might be necessary to look at the person's home environment for poor lighting or numerous stairs that increase the risk of falling.

"It may be time to consider a move to a community designed to meet the unique needs of older adults," the article states.

