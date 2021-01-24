Resistance exercises important in maintaining balance

"It's a good thing to have all the technology we have today or it would be a lot different," he said.

John Bobalik, former director of the Purdue Northwest Fitness Center who now works part-time as an exercise physiologist at the center, said the older a person gets, the more important it is to maintain a regular schedule of strength training.

"If you don't, you start to lost muscle mass, especially above the waist." Bobalik said. "After your mid-30s and into your 40s, you can lose six to eight pounds of muscle mass every 10 years. In your 50s and 60s it increases to eight to 10 pounds every 10 years. Depending on your genes, some people lose muscle mass faster than others.

"You can't just do exercise. You need to do strength training, and you need to get into full body training," Bobalik said. "Pick machines to help every major muscle you have. That will take eight to 10 machines. You should do eight or 10 reps on each one and increase it as your strength improves.

"Make sure the gym or therapy center has a personal trainer to work with you. Some will do it for free. You don't want to fumble your way through it. Get help until you know more about doing it on your own."