Donna Villalva of Lowell sees the joy music can bring to an individual.
In her 29-year career as a music teacher, she directed choirs, taught piano lessons, helped kids create and direct their own musical and much more. What she misses most in retirement is the blending of voices in a choir. “There’s nothing like sitting and hearing all these individuals singing at the same time,” she said. “It’s like an artist would do on canvas, but you do it with your hand.”
She spent her first 14 years as music teacher at Oak Hill Elementary School, where she and three other teachers ran an after-school program for gifted and talented singers called “Nifty Notes.” It began in 1990 and is still going. She and a co-teacher had the opportunity to spend two summers in New York working with the New York Metropolitan Education Department to learn how to produce an opera with elementary school students. The result was “An Original Opera” created and performed by fifth graders with students also doing the lighting, programs and props.
From there she went to Lowell Middle School for the next 15 years, where she taught choir and adapted the opera concept for an older group. “We would take a musical and edit the script,” she said. “The kids really loved that. They had to work together on the lights and scenery and costumes.”
Villalva enjoyed seeing the huge transformation in her middle school students from sixth to eighth grade. She said her favorite part was “when some of the kids would come into choir and say that they couldn't sing but were joining choir because their friends were. Then you’d see them turn that page, and you’d show them that they really can sing.”
Villalva is especially proud of two accomplishments. One is a Teacher of the Year award she received. “It’s really nice because it’s something your peers nominated you for,” she said. The other was an Eli Lilly Grant that allowed her to spend a week in South Dakota where wrote original piano music while staying in a tepee. She made a CD of those songs.
She has also taught private piano and voice lessons and served as choir director at St. Edward Church in Lowell.
In retirement, the music hasn’t stopped. Villalva has been working toward certification in music therapy and has volunteered at a senior living center, where she leads group lessons in which residents sing their favorite tunes. She hopes to spend time doing music therapy in hospitals with pediatric patients. She has also been learning to play the folk harp with the goal of working as a harpist for weddings, funerals and other events.
Villalva and her husband enjoy taking road trips, shopping for antiques and babysitting their grandchildren. They are parents of four and grandparents of six. Villalva noted that throughout her career, she has been able to do what she’s done with the help of others, including co-workers and her family, who support and understand of the demands of teaching.