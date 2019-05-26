Retired teacher puts love of history to work in Dyer museum

Since 2003, Kathy Powers of Dyer has been staffing the Dyer Historical Museum.
Most weeks she is there four or five days organizing papers, welcoming visitors and working on exhibits. All of those hours put in are in a volunteer role, a full-time position taken after a 35-year teaching career.
Powers spent that career in the Hammond schools, where she taught kindergarten through 3rd grade for several years. After she received her master's degree in Library and Audio Services, she became a librarian in the school system.
Now curator of the museum, Powers is one of its charter members going back to 1984. Powers said an interest in history is something that just seems to run in the family. “My dad was always into history and my sons are and so is my husband,” she said. Her son teaches at Virginia Commonwealth University, where he is head of the history department.
In addition to opening the museum each day, she also works on other projects, including a yearly local history projects with a third grade class at Bibich Elementary School, where students turn what they’ve learned into a power point presentation for family and friends. She also books presenters for a speaker series with a wide range of topics. Some of the upcoming topics are local cemeteries and a presentation of old-time cowboy songs. Speakers generally present a topic for the members each month from February through November.
One of her inspirations for getting involved with the Dyer Historical Society was another charter member, Kathleen Eberly. “She was a doll. I just loved her,” said Powers.
Eberly’s son helped secure a dedicated space in the new town hall, when it was constructed in 1987 for a historical museum. “That was a blessing,” Powers said. “Everyone in the town hall has been very supportive of the historical society. We’re very grateful for that. It’s not like that everywhere.”
Powers said the museum has quite a bit of information on families from Dyer, and individuals often visit to look in the books and do genealogy research.
With no intention of retiring, Powers is hard at work organizing papers and other items in the museum. “I want everything in order for the next person,” she said.
When not on duty, Powers is an avid reader. “I like to read. I don’t spend time on a computer. I love mysteries,” she said.
She and her husband of 53 years, Charles, have two sons, one grandson and one granddaughter.