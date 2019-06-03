Is there anything better than fair food? That smorgasbord ranging from snacks to ethnic goodies to high-end treats to sweets, and, of course, corn roasted on the grill.
As it has for almost a half century, the South Lake County Shrine Club will be on hand to cook more than 60 cases of corn during the event.
It all starts with fresh corn from Bill’s Produce in Griffith. The next step, according to Shriner John Cotton, is setting up the 55-gallon drums filled with water.
“We get those boiling, put grills several inches above the water and place the corn in the husks on top,” he says.
After it’s steamed the corn is kept warm in coolers. When orders come in husks are pulled down, making a handle, said Cotton, and the corn is thrown on the grill. Cotton notes that the Shriners cook about 60 cases of corn a day during the Crown Point event. In case you’re wondering, there’s 48 to 50 ears per case, or more or some 6,000 during the event. Accompanying that is about 100 pounds of melted butter. In other words, summer heaven.
Sarah Ste. Marie, owner of Ste. Marie Concessions, has been at the Corn Roast for nine years, since she bought the business from her father.
“Through the years he added more food items,” she said of the company that he created in 1989 to see Hawaiian Shave Ice.” Since I took over, I still serve pierogi, fresh Italian and Polish sausages from the Butcher Block in Lowell, loaded baked potatoes, BBQ pulled pork sandwiches and fresh squeezed lemonade. Our pierogi is different because our specialty is a Loaded Pierogi, we start with a potato cheddar pierogi that has been boiled then sautéed in a pool of butter, topped with cheese, sour cream, bacon and chives.”
“We’ll have such grilled items as baby back ribs. chicken satay and lemongrass beef,” says Kate Witte of Asparagus restaurant. “Deep fried dishes include Thai chicken rolls, crab and cream cheese crispy asparagus rolls and shrimp rolls. Chef Tammy (Pham) usually adds some fun Asian inspired drinks like matcha green sweet tea.”
Attendees can snack on Carriage Court Pizza cheese, sausage, and pepperoni pizza sold by the slice as well as its Italian beef and pulled pork sandwiches.
Besides poutine, its specialty, Bub’s Spuds is serving up buckets of tater tots, fries and nachos with toppings such as cheese, taco meat, chili, bacon, ranch dressing and sour cream. Other menu favorites available include garlic Parmesan fries, Buffalo tots, and Irish Fries, which are topped with cheese, ranch dressing, bacon and chives. Everything is sold in buckets that are easy to carry with two layers of toppings added to each bucket.
“We’ll also have our mini-doughnut and cotton candy machines, there as well in a tent set up right next to our trailer called Bub’s Sweets, which our son Brandon runs,” says Deb Burgess, who owns Bub's Spuds with her husband, Junior.
For tasty and easy-to-eat desserts on a stick, Jill Sadlak, owner of Jill’s Sweets & Treats, is offering chocolate covered strawberries, chocolate frozen covered cheesecake, frozen chocolate covered bananas, chocolate covered cherries, chocolate covered blueberries, chocolate covered bacon, chocolate covered pretzel rods and caramel apples.
All Soup’d Up is serving ribeye steak sandwiches on croissants, stuffed Polish sausages, burgers, pulled BBQ pork and Waffle Dogs.
Kettle corn, caramel corn, and cheese flavored popcorn as well as cotton candy and slushy drinks are on the menu at Annie’s Kettle Creations.
The Dr. Vegetable trailer is selling its fried broccoli, cauliflower, mushrooms, onion rings, pickles, corn dogs and mozzarella sticks. It has a veggie combo featuring all its veggies as well as a larger, refillable veggie bucket. It also will operate the Elephant Ears by George Trailer, selling elephant ears with cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar; a freshly squeezed lemonade shake up tent; and a German roasted nut stand that sells almonds and pecans.
Among the taste treats featured by Decadent Flavors are made-to-order mini-doughnuts, fresh strawberry doughnut sundaes, turtle doughnut sundaes and salted caramel doughnut sundaes.
“My favorite activity during the Corn Roast is preparing delicious food for all of the new and old customers,” says Ste. Marie. “Everyone is in good spirits and enjoying themselves.”