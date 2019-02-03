Dr. Adam Conn attended the University of Louisville for both medical school and his residency. He is board certified by the American Board of Surgery and is a fellow of the American College of Surgeons. In addition to practicing general surgery, Dr. Conn is the medical director of the wound care service at LaPorte Hospital.

Dr. Jeremy Luedtke trained at the Medical College of Wisconsin and performed his surgical residency at William Beaumont Hospital. He performed a fellowship at the University of Minnesota. Dr. Luedtke is board certified by the American Board of Surgery in both general surgery and surgical critical care.