“I sure wish I could spend longer in the hospital and recover more slowly,” said no patient ever!
Because all of us are eager to feel better faster and get back to our normal routine sooner, robot-assisted surgery continues to grow in popularity. That’s why we’re so pleased to have invested in the latest robotic-assisted technology at LaPorte Hospital last year.
While robots once were thought of as part of a distant future, the use of robotic and other advanced technology is now part of everyday life.
When it comes to robotic surgery, we know that some patients may find it a bit unsettling. That’s why we like to educate our patients on the various forms of surgery -- robot-assisted and others, and to make them feel comfortable with current practices.
While the robot-assisted technology is tremendous and advanced, it’s important to point out the robot is only assisting. Some common myths are that the robot is programmed, and the surgeon is in a different room. In reality, as the surgeons, we control every aspect of the surgery. Using a specialized console in the operating room, we manipulate tiny surgical instruments attached to robotic arms, performing the surgery through small incisions.
A magnified, three-dimensional image of the surgical site inside your body helps us see areas we may not otherwise see. Advanced computer and robotic technology translate the hand movements into precise movements of the instruments. These small, specialized surgical instruments can bend and rotate, allowing us to operate through a small incision site with enhanced precision, dexterity and control. Any movement made with our hands is simultaneously carried out by the robotic controls.
Why patients may prefer robot-assisted surgery
The equipment helps surgeons perform complex procedures in a more minimally invasive (think smaller incisions) way, with tremendous accuracy, control and flexibility. This translates into many benefits for the patient: smaller incisions, which mean shorter hospital stays over conventional surgery; less pain and scarring; reduced risk for wound infections; less blood loss (and fewer transfusions); faster recovery times; and a more rapid return to normal activities. These are all the things our patients are looking for.
Using robot-assisted surgery, we routinely see our patients heading for home, returning to work and resuming their lives in a fraction of the time they would need after conventional surgery.
Teaching the techniques
We both are privileged to be proctors, teaching other surgeons how to use the robot-assisted equipment to maximize outcomes in a minimally invasive way. Because we see so much success with our patients, we enjoy sharing our expertise with others. We were chosen based on our experience with robotic assisted surgery and our patient outcomes.
We’re both fans of using resources and techniques to improve patient lives. When it comes to our patients, we’re firm believers in helping them to resume their lives as quickly as possible.
Who is a candidate? Everyone.
Robotic surgery can be performed for a variety of conditions. We most commonly use it to repair hernias, remove gallbladders, perform colostomy closures, colon resections and more. Robots also are used by our gynecologists and urologists.
If you or a loved one is considering surgery, ask your surgeon if robotic surgery is right for your needs.