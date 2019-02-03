St. Mary Medical Center, in Hobart, is the first hospital in Northwest Indiana to offer robot-assisted partial and total knee replacements using the Mako Robotic Arm Assisted Surgery System. This latest advancement in knee replacement surgery benefits patients by providing a personalized surgical experience that can help shorten recovery time and reduce pain following the procedure.
Mako is a computerized robotic arm that assists the surgeon in performing knee-replacement surgery. The robot’s computer performs virtual mapping of the patient’s leg and knee and allows the surgeon to make safe and precise cuts so that the total knee implant fits comfortably in an appropriate and balanced position.
“Mako transforms the way partial and total knee replacements are performed,” said Orthopedic Surgeon Michael Knesek, MD. “Our surgical team has information and precision at our fingertips in real-time during a procedure that we did not have access to before.”
The Mako System furnishes surgeons with a 3D model, allowing them to create each patient’s surgical plan based on their specific anatomy before entering the operating room. During the procedure, the surgeon can validate that plan and make any necessary adjustments while guiding the robotic arm to perform the surgery as planned.
“Mako is a very precise instrument,” explains Orthopedic Surgeon Kenneth Ham, MD. “The cuts are made with accuracy that can be measured in millimeters and safely, within pre-established boundaries. Because Mako is so precise in cutting the bone, the procedure is less damaging to the patient’s surrounding soft tissue.”
“It’s exciting to be able to offer this transformative technology to our knee replacement patients,” Knesek said. “The robotic arm is not performing the surgery, but it is assisting the surgeon in performing the procedure in the most precise and efficient manner. This helps to create a better post-operative experience for the patient.”
Knee replacement with Mako is still considered a major surgery, according to Ham.
“There will still be pain,” he said. “You still have to go through therapy and rehab, which are the same as for traditional surgery. Based on the outcomes we have had with Mako, patients who undergo the robotic surgery have, in general, required less therapy, and their functionality often improves more quickly.”
In the case where both knees need to be replaced, a bilateral knee replacement can be performed with Mako. However, physicians recommend doing one at a time, replacing the more painful knee first as the risk of complications can be higher with bilateral knee replacement.
For the past 10 years, St. Mary Medical Center has been providing outstanding orthopedic outcomes through The Joint Academy program. Care begins with each patient being fully educated about his or her procedure prior to surgery and continues with inpatient group therapy followed by education and readiness for recovery at home.
“Through a combination of innovative techniques in pain management, rapid rehabilitation and education, our orthopedic specialists are able to perform joint replacements that help patients increase their quality of life,” Chief Executive Officer Janice Ryba said.
Procedures are scheduled so that patients can relate with others who are experiencing similar joint surgeries at the same time. Every patient is assigned her or her own specialized team of dedicated team of orthopedic professionals.
The unit offers private suites with accommodations for a family member or friend who acts as the coach and assists with recovery. Education continues with a pre-op class. The class marks the official beginning of the education process and consists of a slide presentation, role of the coach, meeting members of the care team, a tour of the unit, breathing exercises, review of preoperative exercises and questions and answers.
Patients know what to expect every step of the way from six weeks pre-op until three months post-op and beyond. During a stay at The Joint Academy, patients participate in group activities as well as individual care for preparation of discharge.
Care doesn’t stop once a patient is home. A follow-up phone call is received as well as an invitation to return and enjoy a reunion luncheon with their coaches.
This total team effort serves as a means for St. Mary Medical Center’s staff to be with the patient every step of the way through the joint care experience, ensuring the best possible outcomes and results.