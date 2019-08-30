Here's a look at the acts that will be gracing the Main and Michigan Street stages at the Popcorn Fest:
Main Stage
Porter Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza
Keith Jackson and the Triple Dose Band
Noon-1 p.m.
Northwest Indiana is known as the stomping ground for many highly acclaimed artists, and The Triple Dose Band has been among them for more than 13 years. As a versatile group, performing a variety of genres, they can satisfy the desires of all their listeners; playing Reggae, Motown, R&B, funk, jazz, blues, and Pop. www.facebook.com/KJ.TripleDose/
Chad Burton
1:30–2:30 p.m.
Chad Burton is a singer/songwriter who draws from electronic, folk rock, blues rock, jazz fusion, psychedelic rock, southern rock, progressive rock, acid jazz, and hip hop. Burton has been performing and recording his music for more than 12 years. themusicofchadburton.com/
Jägertown
3–4:30 p.m.
Described as a mix of Lynyrd Skynyrd and Alabama, Jägertown energizes crowds with its fresh, rockin' country sound at festivals across the country. 2019 marks the band's thirteenth year and will see the release of two albums, "Lucky 13" a collection of hits from its first 13 years and "Blacktop" a studio album created with Grammy award winning producer Matt McClure in Nashville. www.jagertown.com
Max Weinberg’s Jukebox
5–6:30 p.m.
Max Weinberg is a bundle of drive, neuroses and wily suburban street smarts, as well as a source of great humor. Weinberg found a place where Bernard Purdie, Buddy Rich and Keith Moon intersect and made it his own. Performing songs from the glory days of rock and roll — everything from the Beatles to the Rolling Stones to Bruce and the E Street Band’s biggest hits. www.maxweinberg.com