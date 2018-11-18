What do Advent, Oplatki, Wigilia and Mañanitas have in common? Each is part of time-honored Christmas traditions practiced by the diverse population of Roman Catholic residents in the Region. One needn’t go far to experience Christmas around the world.
The Gary Diocese comprises 68 Catholic churches. Though most Christmas masses and liturgies are consistent, each ethnicity adds its own customs to the holiday.
The Rev. Doug Mayer is observing his first Christmas at St. Paul Catholic Church in Valparaiso. He said that during Advent, the church asks people to consider lighting the candles on Advent wreaths with their family to mark the approach to Christmas and distributes devotional books to the congregation. In addition, the parish's St. Vincent De Paul Society sponsors a food collection and distributes baskets to the needy at Christmastime.
“We will hold our annual Advent service to prepare for Christmas,” said Mayer. “We are also discussing the possibility of an inaugural family Advent breakfast, which will include a visit from Santa Claus.”
At St. Ann of the Dunes Roman Catholic Church in Beverly Shores, a Lithuanian mass is said every third Sunday. The parish serves a large Lithuanian community and is quite diverse, said administrative assistant Chris Cattani, adding that it also draws parishioners from a wide region. “We have members who come from Chesterton, Michigan City, Portage and as far away as New Buffalo, Michigan.”
The church offers special wafers called “Oplatki” or “Oblaten” beginning near Thanksgiving to share with their families and friends at home. The simple white wafers made from flour and water are common in Eastern Europe and represent the Eucharist at the center of mass. The custom of sharing Oplatki at the Christmas meal began in Poland, Slovakia and Lithuania, said Cattani.
Thirteen courses are served at the meal to represent the 12 Apostles and Jesus, Cattani said. “Extra places are set at the Christmas table for lost loved ones and for Jesus,” she explained. “A small portion of a colorful wafer is set aside in memory of the animals in the Christmas story who were eyewitnesses to Christ’s birth.”
Polish Catholic tradition is quite similar to that of Lithuanians. The Rev. Joseph Zuziak of the Salvatorian Fathers Monastery in Merrillville said the Salvatorian Fathers will hold the traditional Christmas Eve Wigilia Feast like those in Poland.
“The 12-course, meatless meal, which represents the 12 Apostles, begins when the first star is in the sky,” said Zuziak. “It starts with the Oplatki wafers, prayers and special wishes for prosperity in the upcoming new year, and includes fish, pierogi, mushroom soup and other food.”
After the meal, Zuziak said, some of the hundreds of Polish Christmas songs or “Kolndy” are sung until it’s time for midnight mass or “Pasterka,” which means “shepherd.”
“We have a Christmas Day mass and in Poland we also celebrate a second day of Christmas, so there are three days of festivities in total,” said Zuziak.
Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in East Chicago is likewise alive with Christmas season festivities and services. According to a church volunteer named Grace, Dec. 3 is the Novena for Our Lady of Guadalupe, the Blessed Mother, that begins nine consecutive evenings of masses. At 5 a.m. on the ninth day, Dec. 12, “mañanitas,” or traditional songs, are sung for an hour to honor Our Lady followed by mass.
That evening, noted Grace, is the Mass of the Roses, which represents the story of Juan Diego. Juan Diego saw the apparition of Our Lady of Guadalupe but no one believed him. The bishop told Juan Diego that he should return with a sign he had seen her. Juan Diego went back to the apparition and Our Lady of Guadalupe told him where to find roses, which were not in bloom at that time of year. When he opened his cloak to reveal the flowers, it also was emblazoned with the image of Our Lady of Guadalupe.
Following the Novena, said Grace, are the Posadas, a ritual re-enactment of Mary and Joseph’s search for lodging and knocking on doors in Bethlehem, as Mary is ready to give birth. They’re turned away because there’s not enough room. Grace added that it is traditional to have a pinata and snacks for the children every night during the Posadas.
The church has a chapel of Perpetual Adoration in which the Eucharist is on display 24 hours a day, seven days a week. On Christmas Eve, Grace said, parishioners will celebrate the third anniversary, with Bishop Donald J. Hying officiating alongside The Rev. Carlos Martinez.
Finally, on Christmas Day, the church will celebrate special masses, two in Spanish and one in English.