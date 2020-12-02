Rose King's Sweet Potatoes make the meal for Gary's transit general manager

Jerome Parker spends his days at the Gary Public Transportation Corp. making sure the city's transit runs like clockwork for the riders who depend on it. It’s just another way he helps people; something he learned as a young child, when he and his family fed the hungry every year at Thanksgiving.

“Before we could eat our own holiday dinner, my mom saw to it that my four brothers, my sister and I first went and fed the hungry,” he says. “I will remember this for the rest of my life, because it was so humbling. To see kids my own age who needed food and then be able to feed them made quite an impact on me.”

At Christmas, Parker’s large extended family gathered together in his great-grandfather's small home to share a meal. He says his grandmother baked “all kinds of delicious cakes” but it was the sweet potato dish made by his mother, Rose King, that was his favorite.

King’s sweet potatoes were the star of all the holiday meals, and Parker remembers that, at 13 years old, he asked his mother to teach him how to prepare them. King had Parker roll up his sleeves and peel and slice the potatoes. He still makes the sweet potatoes for himself today, only in a smaller quantity.