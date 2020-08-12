Rowdy teen 'gang' grows into a force for good

The legend of The Buns began in the mid-1960s with a group of 13 Highland High School students who called themselves a gang, but by most gang standards they were born to be mild rather than wild.
“We had black jackets with ‘The Buns’ on the back,” said Ray Hoogewerf, an original Bunster. “We were just kind of irreverent. We did things like street racing, beer drinking and occasional fights. I don’t think any of us has been to jail. Well, maybe a little. We were reasonably good but just kind of rowdy teens.”
Part of their irreverence was the gang’s name. Hoogewerf said the gang thought it would turn people off, but, instead, it became part of their lore.
“Most people are just curious where it came from,” he said. “We tell them it’s for Boys Under 19 Society, but we made that up just to explain it. Now it’s the Boys Under 90, and the buns are starting to sag.”
Fast forward half a century and most of the dirty baker’s dozen are retired or semi-retired, many after successful careers. Though scattered around the country now, many of the surviving gang keep in touch, and, four years ago, three of them decided to use their success to help disadvantaged kids.
The three are Hoogewerf, who is retired after owning a lumberyard and running an overhead garage door company; Tom O’Hara, a chiropractor who owns and operates a health care business in Colorado; and Bill Clark, retired from Firestone, where he worked his way up to sales management in more than 40 years with the company.
The three pooled their own money to start the charity, called Buns Care — “because we are Buns and we care." O’Hara is president, Clark is vice president and Hoogewerf secretary. Other officers are treasurer Mark Machnic and board member Allen Williamson.
After their initial ante, the trio and others have raised thousands of dollars through events including a bowling tournament. They also recruit volunteers and hold an annual shoe drive, which last year collected about 775 pairs of shoes for children during the weeklong effort.
“We had drop-off points all over Lake County,” Hoogewerf said. “We sort them out by size and sex and then distribute them. We donated a ton of shoes to the St. John Township Trustee’s office. We got over 100 pairs of shoes for that.”
The bowling event raised more than $8,000 though fees and sponsorships. The money is used to provide college scholarships to one or two motivated students and to buy PreK-at-Home kits for families in need.
The Buns' female arm, the Sisterhood Chapter of Buns Care, promotes the PreK-at-Home initiative. Bought wholesale from the inventor for $30 each, the kits are given to the families. They contain lessons parents can do with their child in just 20 or 30 minutes each day.
The lessons include writing, letter and number recognition, letter sounds, shapes and colors, motor skills, reading readiness, social skills and more. The kits contain 150 teaching tools, such as puzzles, posters, books, flashcards and more in a handy carrying case.
“Once you get to kindergarten, you have to know stuff or you are behind from day one and it gets hard to catch up,” Hoogewerf said.
Through the generosity of a Griffith landlord, Buns Care rents a 400-square-foot storefront at 825 W. 45th Ave., which it uses to store stuff, hold meetings and sort the shoes collected annually for distribution. The PreK kits are available for pickup by appointment.
Buns Care activities, like many other things, are in limbo because of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We are struggling now because of the COVID-19,” Hoogewerf said. “If all goes well, we plan to do the annual shoe drive in December.”
The bowling fundraiser has been bumped ahead to next May, and everything else is on hold.
“We can’t do any of the services we do, like the PreK-at-Home. We can’t hand out the kits we have for that. We are just sitting tight.”
The gang is taking donations through its Web site, bunscare.org, and is looking for people willing to volunteer once things get back to normal. The one thing that is still open for business is the free library operated by the sisterhood. Set up on the sidewalk in front of the store, it offers books for pre-K age kids.
“Take a book and bring it back when you are done,” Hoogewerf said. “We buy the books, and we had a lady donate about 100 books, so we don’t worry about losing them.”
The buns might be sagging a little but The Buns are still going strong.
