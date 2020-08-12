Rowdy teen 'gang' grows into a force for good

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The legend of The Buns began in the mid-1960s with a group of 13 Highland High School students who called themselves a gang, but by most gang standards they were born to be mild rather than wild.

“We had black jackets with ‘The Buns’ on the back,” said Ray Hoogewerf, an original Bunster. “We were just kind of irreverent. We did things like street racing, beer drinking and occasional fights. I don’t think any of us has been to jail. Well, maybe a little. We were reasonably good but just kind of rowdy teens.”

Part of their irreverence was the gang’s name. Hoogewerf said the gang thought it would turn people off, but, instead, it became part of their lore.

“Most people are just curious where it came from,” he said. “We tell them it’s for Boys Under 19 Society, but we made that up just to explain it. Now it’s the Boys Under 90, and the buns are starting to sag.”

Fast forward half a century and most of the dirty baker’s dozen are retired or semi-retired, many after successful careers. Though scattered around the country now, many of the surviving gang keep in touch, and, four years ago, three of them decided to use their success to help disadvantaged kids.