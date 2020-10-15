Scarecrow Stroll set to open new doors to Halloween fun in New Lenox

From pumpkin patches and hayrides to trick-or-treating and haunted houses, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused communities and organizations to rethink their fall traditions.

In the village of New Lenox, for example, a costume contest originally sponsored by the local Chamber of Commerce back in 1967 had evolved into the bigger and more elaborate Halloween Fest, an annual celebration complete with costumes, trick-or-treating and pumpkin decorating. But with 2020 being a year unlike any other, drawing big crowds of people to one place for this type of event didn’t necessarily feel like the right thing to do. Rather than give up, however, it was time for some creative collaboration for New Lenox Chamber of Commerce CEO Emily Johnson and New Lenox community event coordinator Beth Alderson.

“The pandemic has impacted many events in the community, including Halloween Fest,” explains Johnson. “However, it inspired us to think outside the box. (Beth and I) were excited to collaborate and come up with a safe and distanced way to celebrate the season.”

The result is the first Scarecrow Stroll, a standing public display in the Village Commons running from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1. The display will feature a trail of scarecrows, each sponsored and created by a local business or organization, offering a safe and distanced way to celebrate the season.