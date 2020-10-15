Scarecrow Stroll set to open new doors to Halloween fun in New Lenox

From pumpkin patches and hayrides to trick-or-treating and haunted houses, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused communities and organizations to rethink their fall traditions.
In the village of New Lenox, for example, a costume contest originally sponsored by the local Chamber of Commerce back in 1967 had evolved into the bigger and more elaborate Halloween Fest, an annual celebration complete with costumes, trick-or-treating and pumpkin decorating. But with 2020 being a year unlike any other, drawing big crowds of people to one place for this type of event didn’t necessarily feel like the right thing to do. Rather than give up, however, it was time for some creative collaboration for New Lenox Chamber of Commerce CEO Emily Johnson and New Lenox community event coordinator Beth Alderson.
“The pandemic has impacted many events in the community, including Halloween Fest,” explains Johnson. “However, it inspired us to think outside the box. (Beth and I) were excited to collaborate and come up with a safe and distanced way to celebrate the season.”
The result is the first Scarecrow Stroll, a standing public display in the Village Commons running from Oct. 24 through Nov. 1. The display will feature a trail of scarecrows, each sponsored and created by a local business or organization, offering a safe and distanced way to celebrate the season.
Johnson says it can be tough to try and sell a new tradition, but if the interest of the local business and charitable community is any indication (she had more than 40 exhibitors committed as of early October), this one has a good chance of catching on.
“It’s a strong representation of our community,” she says, adding that every organization that sponsors a scarecrow is responsible for decorating it however they choose (political or gory displays excepted). “This is definitely a community event, with all area businesses, organizations, clubs, youth groups, neighborhoods and vendors/crafters invited to put up a scarecrow display. Seeing their creativity will be one of the highlights of the week!”
While the Scarecrow Stroll is open for visitors to drop in whenever they like during the week, one organized event is tied to it. From 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Halloween, the village and chamber will host a one-stop trick-or-treat option with bags of candy for kids in costume. There will also be a photo set-up where trick-or-treaters can take pictures. Johnson says it’s all part of ensuring that the community can still come together safely and create a new autumn tradition that can outlast the pandemic.
“We know that many families are looking for a safe way to celebrate Halloween, and we want the Scarecrow Stroll to allow them to come at their leisure and enjoy the displays in a safe, distanced way,” she explains. “Both the chamber and the village work hard to provide fun, community-oriented events for our residents. And even though the pandemic has made things a bit of a challenge, we feel that the Scarecrow Stroll brings some normalcy to the fall season and hopefully provides a bit of whimsy and fun for our residents.”
