Schererville keeps emphasis on commercial growth but doesn't neglect the extras

“That’s been working with the Plan Commission since last year,” Volkmann said of the project, adding that construction could begin this summer.

Dan Tursman, Luke Family of Brands’ development business manager, recently told the Plan Commission a future phase will include retail, mixed office space or commercial property farther from the highway.

Volkmann said many Illinois businesses also expressing interest in opening locations in the town.

Volkmann said Schererville officials are focusing on its downtown, acquiring properties west of Town Hall to create a multi-use development there.

It could offer commercial/professional office space on the main level and condominiums or other residential space in an upper level.

Schererville hasn’t yet set a timeline for that possible project, but “there’s an interest in that,” Volkmann said.

The town continues to monitor the former Illiana Motor Speedway land that it owns on U.S. Hwy. 30. When it was purchased in 2016, town officials indicated the frontage along U.S. 30 could be sold, and a large portion of the property could be green space.

Volkmann said there has been interest in the frontage property, but no decision.