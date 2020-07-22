Schererville keeps emphasis on commercial growth but doesn't neglect the extras

Construction activity is booming in Schererville, and there’s more to come.
“There’s a lot going on,” Town Manager Bob Volkmann said, especially in the last several months.
This year alone, the town has seen about $20 million in construction, Volkmann said. In addition to large projects, that includes remodeling and other improvements.
“Our (building) permits are way up,” Volkmann said, noting the town has undertaken $53 million in construction projects since last year.
Schererville issued about 140 building permits in May. June was even stronger with about 230 permits issued, Volkmann said.
Even when the state had a stay-at-home order in place, town officials were busy working remotely to process permit requests.
The popular Shops on Main development near Indianapolis Boulevard and Main Street is among the hotbeds of activity.
Volkmann said a new 25,000-square-foot Marshalls is nearing completion and should be open by the fall, Volkmann said.
Among the largest projects in the works is the Oak District Development planned for property on U.S. Hwy. 41 between the Franciscan Health Fitness Center and Lowe's.
Volkmann said Hobart-based Luke Family of Brands plans to build a new development that will include Longhorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden and Chick-fil-A locations.
“That’s been working with the Plan Commission since last year,” Volkmann said of the project, adding that construction could begin this summer.
Dan Tursman, Luke Family of Brands’ development business manager, recently told the Plan Commission a future phase will include retail, mixed office space or commercial property farther from the highway.
Volkmann said many Illinois businesses also expressing interest in opening locations in the town.
Volkmann said Schererville officials are focusing on its downtown, acquiring properties west of Town Hall to create a multi-use development there.
It could offer commercial/professional office space on the main level and condominiums or other residential space in an upper level.
Schererville hasn’t yet set a timeline for that possible project, but “there’s an interest in that,” Volkmann said.
The town continues to monitor the former Illiana Motor Speedway land that it owns on U.S. Hwy. 30. When it was purchased in 2016, town officials indicated the frontage along U.S. 30 could be sold, and a large portion of the property could be green space.
Volkmann said there has been interest in the frontage property, but no decision.
Other projects meant to improve quality of life include completion of the second and third phases of the Pennsy Greenway trail extension. The second phase connected the trail from Main Street in Munster to 213th Street in Schererville. The third phase extended the trail from there to Wilhelm Street near the Schererville Police Department. The two phases added about 3.2 miles to the Pennsy.
A fourth phase of the project in the works and could be completed next year. It would add about 2.3 miles of trail from Rohrman Park to Schererville's east boundary at Clark Street, which would get a new trail head.
Volkmann said this, along with the recent renovation of Rohrman Park, help attract new people to town. Rohrman Park got baseball fields as well as new fencing and lighting improvements to bathrooms.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!