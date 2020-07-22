Schererville keeps emphasis on commercial growth but doesn't neglect the extras
urgent

Schererville keeps emphasis on commercial growth but doesn't neglect the extras

{{featured_button_text}}

Construction activity is booming in Schererville, and there’s more to come.

“There’s a lot going on,” Town Manager Bob Volkmann said, especially in the last several months.

This year alone, the town has seen about $20 million in construction, Volkmann said. In addition to large projects, that includes remodeling and other improvements.

“Our (building) permits are way up,” Volkmann said, noting the town has undertaken $53 million in construction projects since last year.

Schererville issued about 140 building permits in May. June was even stronger with about 230 permits issued, Volkmann said.

Even when the state had a stay-at-home order in place, town officials were busy working remotely to process permit requests.

The popular Shops on Main development near Indianapolis Boulevard and Main Street is among the hotbeds of activity.

Volkmann said a new 25,000-square-foot Marshalls is nearing completion and  should be open by the fall, Volkmann said.

Among the largest projects in the works is the Oak District Development planned for property on U.S. Hwy. 41 between the Franciscan Health Fitness Center and Lowe's.

Volkmann said Hobart-based Luke Family of Brands plans to build a new development that will include Longhorn Steakhouse, Olive Garden and Chick-fil-A locations.

“That’s been working with the Plan Commission since last year,” Volkmann said of the project, adding that construction could begin this summer.

Dan Tursman, Luke Family of Brands’ development business manager, recently told the Plan Commission a future phase will include retail, mixed office space or commercial property farther from the highway.

Volkmann said many Illinois businesses also expressing interest in opening locations in the town.

Volkmann said Schererville officials are focusing on its downtown, acquiring properties west of Town Hall to create a multi-use development there.

It could offer commercial/professional office space on the main level and condominiums or other residential space in an upper level.

Schererville hasn’t yet set a timeline for that possible project, but “there’s an interest in that,” Volkmann said.

The town continues to monitor the former Illiana Motor Speedway land that it owns on U.S. Hwy. 30. When it was purchased in 2016, town officials indicated the frontage along U.S. 30 could be sold, and a large portion of the property could be green space.

Volkmann said there has been interest in the frontage property, but no decision. 

Other projects meant to improve quality of life include completion of the second and third phases of the Pennsy Greenway trail extension. The second phase connected the trail from Main Street in Munster to 213th Street in Schererville. The third phase extended the trail from there to Wilhelm Street near the Schererville Police Department. The two phases added about 3.2 miles to the Pennsy.

A fourth phase of the project in the works and could be completed next year. It would add about 2.3 miles of trail from Rohrman Park to Schererville's east boundary at Clark Street, which would get a new trail head.

Volkmann said this, along with the recent renovation of Rohrman Park, help attract new people to town. Rohrman Park got baseball fields as well as new fencing and lighting improvements to bathrooms.

Snapshots

Pete’s RV Center 

When it comes to visiting the great outdoors, Pete’s RV Center has you covered.

For nearly 70 years, the business has been providing sales, service, parts and camper accessories for RVing families, said Phil LeClair, marketing director of Pete's RV, at 500 W. Lincoln Hwy. 

The business’ first location is in South Burlington, Vt.

“The Pete's RV dealership group also has locations in Connecticut, Pennsylvania and Indiana,” LeClair said.

Those looking for their next RV will find “an excellent selection of top-selling travel trailers, fifth wheels, motorhomes and pre-owned campers,” LeClair said.

He also described Pete's RV Center as a full-service facility.

“Along with an experienced sales staff and well-stocked parts and accessories store, our service center does repairs, seasonal maintenance and warranty work on all types of recreation vehicles,” LeClair said. 

Region Ale House & Eatery

Region Ale Tap House & Eatery sets out to provide a premier selection of rotating craft beers and ciders on tap along with great food and a warm atmosphere.

“We focus on local breweries and those from throughout Indiana and adjacent states, but also offer national favorites,” Region Ale President Steven Martinez said. “We also were able to secure an upgraded liquor license last December and now carry a fine selection of hard liquor including whiskey/bourbon.”

In addition to the selection of beverages, Region Ale has a full menu that includes its “Region's Finest Burger,” flatbreads, wings, sandwiches, salads, steak, chicken, poutine and jambalaya.

Region Ale,  at 1080 U.S. Hwy. 41, also offers ethnic food days that feature dishes including barbecued lamb, pierogi and sausage.

“We also offer carry-out service of food, growlers of beer and bottles of wine,” Martinez said. “Plus, you can order our food from DoorDash and GrubHub.”

He said Region Ale places an emphasis on providing friendly service.

“Although staffing is much more difficult in today's environment, we know that when people are out for a meal and/or drinks, they are looking for a break from the rigors of the day, and we enjoy being part of their experience,” Martinez said.

 Up Your Alley

At Up Your Alley, you’ll find the ultimate entertainment experience.

“Up Your Alley features some of the most unique and incredible forms of entertainment in the area,” said Mat Barbur, cofounder of True Mtn Digital marketing agency. “Bowling, cyber sport, axe throwing, laser tag and a full arcade compliment our amazing in-house restaurant — Square Roots At Up Your Alley.”

The friendly staff at Up Your Alley, which opened in March at 1048 Indianapolis Blvd., is available to help visitors learn about the activities offered.

“Our main goal is to make sure that everyone is always having fun,” said Barbur, a representative for Up Your Alley.

He said there are large rooms available at Up Your Alley for occasions, such as parties, corporate events, showers and other get-togethers.

“If you’re looking to host something bigger, our coordinators can help you plan the perfect outing for your group,” Barbur said.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make a paper pressman's hat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts