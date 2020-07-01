Sensory tool kits help Valpo first responders help those with autism

Children and adults diagnosed with autism are often challenged with even just a minor deviation in their schedule or surroundings.
It’s worse in a crisis situation, one where there may be flashing lights from emergency vehicles, sirens and strangers asking questions.
This can trigger a sensory overload for those an the autism spectrum, making a difficult situation even more challenging.
That’s why the Valparaiso Fire and Police Departments have made sensory kits available for all first-responders.
“Sensory kits can come in handy for really any child or adult that is feeling a high level of stress,” says Jeff Balon, Valparaiso’s chief of police. “These kits can offer a sense of support and independence to people on the autism spectrum and beyond by giving them a set of tools to manage stress and uncertainty in their own way. Additionally, if we encounter an individual who is hearing impaired or cannot speak, these kits offer another way to communicate using the dry erase board. “
Autism Spectrum Disorder is classified as a developmental disability, affecting a person’s social, communication and behavioral skills to varying degrees. Because the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that one in 59 children is diagnosed with ASD, Chad Dutz, Valparaiso’s fire chief, says the kits contain tools to help in tense situations.
Sixty kits were assembled with the help of the Valparaiso Rotary Satellite Club, a group of young professionals who volunteer with nonprofits in the community. Working with Maggie Clifton, community engagement director for Valparaiso, members of the Satellite Club assemble the tools to ease sensory overload.
These include Noise Reducing Earmuffs to help cancel loud sounds and calming devices such as Fidget Snake Cube Twist Puzzles, stress balls and fidget spinners. There are also white boards for drawing and writing words to help those on the spectrum describe their emotions.
“We wanted our first responders to have everything they would need when working with those with autism,” says Clifton.
The idea for the sensory kits started when Dutz heard about a first responder who created a kit because he had an autistic child.
That would be Justin Severs, a Saginaw Michigan Township police detective whose 5-year-old son, Carter, was diagnosed as being on the spectrum. Recognizing a need to help those with ASD in emergency situations, Severs worked with several others to develop “Carter Kits,” a bag of tools to provide relief under difficult conditions.
“We wanted to expand on that idea in Valpo and partner as police and fire to offer these kits in all of our emergency vehicles,” says Balon.
Though using the kits doesn’t require special instruction, Dutz says all first responders are required by Indiana to complete annual training in working with those with autism. The course focuses on developing a repertoire of techniques to identify, rescue, triage and treat victims of an emergency, especially those who may be on the spectrum for autism.
It’s an important step because statistics from Indiana’s Information Network indicate that individuals with ASD are seven times more likely to intersect with the criminal justice system, either as victims or offenders and 19.5% of youth with ASD have been stopped and questioned by police by the time they reached their early 20s. Nearly 5% are arrested. Because those with ASD often have difficulty with communication, their actions may seem distinctly different from others.
“All this is to help with those on the autism spectrum,” says Balon, “and even those who aren’t.”
