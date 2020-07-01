Sensory tool kits help Valpo first responders help those with autism

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Children and adults diagnosed with autism are often challenged with even just a minor deviation in their schedule or surroundings.

It’s worse in a crisis situation, one where there may be flashing lights from emergency vehicles, sirens and strangers asking questions.

This can trigger a sensory overload for those an the autism spectrum, making a difficult situation even more challenging.

That’s why the Valparaiso Fire and Police Departments have made sensory kits available for all first-responders.

“Sensory kits can come in handy for really any child or adult that is feeling a high level of stress,” says Jeff Balon, Valparaiso’s chief of police. “These kits can offer a sense of support and independence to people on the autism spectrum and beyond by giving them a set of tools to manage stress and uncertainty in their own way. Additionally, if we encounter an individual who is hearing impaired or cannot speak, these kits offer another way to communicate using the dry erase board. “