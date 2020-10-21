Shilo Ranch offers rides, instruction and the option to lease a horse

Jackie Peck’s only experience with horses before she and her husband, Ted Peck, bought Shilo Ranch 19 years ago consisted of a few pony rides at the picnics her father’s company put on when she was a kid.
But Ted Peck had grown up around horses and when the ranch became available, the idea of owning property and keeping horses was very appealing to him.
“I thought why not, it’s a new adventure,” says Peck, whose husband died 10 years ago. “But it was a huge lifestyle change.”
Now she owns 11 horses and boards another 39 and manages the 58-acre ranch, overseeing guided trail rides, training and lessons.
Before it was known as Shilo Ranch, the property on Ainsworth Road next to Deep River County Park was named Shilo Arabian Farms Inc. and billed as “The World`s Largest Arabian Horse Farm.''
Owned by Wayne Pavel, who started the operation in 1967, it produced 18 national champions, 13 reserve national champions and 125 Top 10 Arabian horses.
“Back then, the market for Arabians was big, and it was a lot of work, making sure they were true Black Arabians and didn’t fade out in the sunlight,” says Peck, noting that the Pavels sold the farm to a family named Greeners. “That’s who we bought it from.”
Black Arabians are no longer bred at Shilo, which has become a place for families and friends to enjoy the beauty and peacefulness of woods and prairie. The ranch has 10 acres for riding. From there, trail rides venture into Deep River County Park, where another 13 miles of equestrian trails parallel the river and looping around Big Maple Lake.
The trails at the park and ranch are designed for all skill levels. The ranch is open year-round unless the trails are too icy.
“It’s beautiful in the winter,” says Peck.
The standard ride is an hour, accompanied by experienced ranch hands who help riders develop skills and confidence.
As a ranch hand who has stabled her horse Teddy at Shilo for four years, Gina Morgan likes the care the animals get and the easy access to the equestrian trails at Deep River County Park.
“It’s the beauty of the sunsets over the lake and the colors of the trees in the fall,” she says about her trail rides there.
The pandemic has increased business as more and more people want to spend time outdoors with family.
Peck notes that reservations are important because full weekends are spilling into the week.
Trainers occasionally are available for lessons, and Shilo has opportunities for leasing horses.
“That’s for people who, for example, have a 13- or 14-year-old daughter who loves horses and wants one,” says Peck. “Instead of going out and buying a horse, they can lease one from us. That way the girl can see if she likes having a horse as much as she thought she would and if she wants to spend her time riding and taking care of it.”
A two-hour Horsemanship 101 course also is good preparation for riding and leasing a horse.
“If anyone is going to lease one of my horses I recommend they take the course,” says Peck. “You need to know how to groom a horse before putting the equipment on such as the halter and reins, and how to take the equipment off after the ride and groom the horse again.”
The course also covers English and Western style riding.
Peck, who enjoys riding, doesn’t get to do much of it now days.
“I’m too busy running the ranch,” she says. “But the leaves are starting to change so I hope I can get out on the trail soon.”
For more information, call 219-808-3565 or visit shiloranchhobart.com.
As a ranch hand who has stabled her horse Teddy at Shilo for the last four years, Gina Morgan likes the care the animals get and the easy access to the equestrian trails at Deep River County Park.
“It’s the beauty of the sunsets over the lake and the colors of the trees in the fall,” she says about her trail rides there.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!