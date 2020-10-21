Shilo Ranch offers rides, instruction and the option to lease a horse

The trails at the park and ranch are designed for all skill levels. The ranch is open year-round unless the trails are too icy.

“It’s beautiful in the winter,” says Peck.

The standard ride is an hour, accompanied by experienced ranch hands who help riders develop skills and confidence.

As a ranch hand who has stabled her horse Teddy at Shilo for four years, Gina Morgan likes the care the animals get and the easy access to the equestrian trails at Deep River County Park.

“It’s the beauty of the sunsets over the lake and the colors of the trees in the fall,” she says about her trail rides there.

The pandemic has increased business as more and more people want to spend time outdoors with family.

Peck notes that reservations are important because full weekends are spilling into the week.

Trainers occasionally are available for lessons, and Shilo has opportunities for leasing horses.