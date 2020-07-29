Skydive Windy City gives courageous customers a whole new perspective on NWI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Troy Church may have thousands and thousands more jumps under his belt than the many wide-eyed first-timers who venture into Skydive Windy City looking for a new adventure or a chance to check an item off their bucket list.

But in a way, he envies those preparing for their first skydiving experience, because he remembers well the exhilaration and sense of wonder they’re about to discover.

“Sharing skydiving with new people is an incredible reward,” says Church, a veteran jumper who has been general manager of Skydive Windy City for almost 10 years. “No matter what someone thinks it will be like, they are underestimating it and it will blow them away.”

Skydive Windy City got its start in Plymouth, Ind., south of South Bend, in 2011, but when airport maintenance there forced the business to temporarily relocate to Michigan City Municipal Airport, Church and his crew found that they were essentially serving a different customer base, with more than 85% of jumpers coming from the Chicago area.

Having significantly retooled its marketing and operations to better serve this clientele, the business decided to stay in Michigan City, building a new facility in 2017 and acquiring a new 14-jumper aircraft.