Skydive Windy City gives courageous customers a whole new perspective on NWI

Troy Church may have thousands and thousands more jumps under his belt than the many wide-eyed first-timers who venture into Skydive Windy City looking for a new adventure or a chance to check an item off their bucket list.
But in a way, he envies those preparing for their first skydiving experience, because he remembers well the exhilaration and sense of wonder they’re about to discover.
“Sharing skydiving with new people is an incredible reward,” says Church, a veteran jumper who has been general manager of Skydive Windy City for almost 10 years. “No matter what someone thinks it will be like, they are underestimating it and it will blow them away.”
Skydive Windy City got its start in Plymouth, Ind., south of South Bend, in 2011, but when airport maintenance there forced the business to temporarily relocate to Michigan City Municipal Airport, Church and his crew found that they were essentially serving a different customer base, with more than 85% of jumpers coming from the Chicago area.
Having significantly retooled its marketing and operations to better serve this clientele, the business decided to stay in Michigan City, building a new facility in 2017 and acquiring a new 14-jumper aircraft.
These upgrades have helped Skydive Windy City draw an average topping 3,500 new jumpers each year. Though most of these adventurers tend to be in their early 20s, Church says his crew has taken up a wide range of jumpers, including dozens of octogenarians.
“We don’t have a strong veteran clientele because we choose not to compete with skydiving centers that specialize in licensed jumper groups,” Church explains. “Instead, we focus more on providing unequaled customer service to first-timers.”
Those newcomers go out on tandem jumps with an experienced skydiver, attending a short instructional class before boarding a roughly 12-minute flight to an altitude of 14,000 feet. Up to five tandem teams exit the aircraft from that level, freefalling for nearly a full minute before deploying their parachutes for the gentle descent to the landing zone. Most customers opt to have their jump recorded as a high-definition 360-degree video, allowing them to relive the excitement — or maybe even see some things they missed — at home.
“As tandem instructors we really bond with the customers, and they will never forget that,” Church says.
New jumpers need to remember that skydiving is weather-dependent, with Church noting that ground winds of more than 25 mph, winds aloft of more than 40 mph or cloud cover of more than 50% will scuttle a jump. He also says that despite the common misconception of getting sick, it actually helps most jumpers to have eaten at least a small meal before taking the leap. Most of all, though, he says first-timers should be prepared to be amazed by what they’re about to experience in the skies high above Northwest Indiana.
“This truly is one of the prettiest skydiving locations in the country,” Church says. “The abundance of trees and the big lake make for incredible scenery, plus on most days we see the (Chicago) skyline across the lake. And from up there, the lake is quite green — if you didn’t know better, you’d think you were in the Caribbean.”
For more information, call 219-210-3338 or visit skydivewindychicago.com.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!