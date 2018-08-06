While Griffith is still known as the Town by the Tracks, it’s the foot traffic that has everyone buzzing. A rebirth of the downtown has sparked development and growth in other parts of this charming community. Events such as the Rock 'N' Rail Street Fest, Broad Street Blues and BBQ Festival, and the Central Market attract visitors who like what they see.
Downtown destination
Several years ago, when the Griffith Town Council joined Indiana Main Street and began the revitalization project, downtown occupancy hovered at 40 percent. The diligent efforts of many have succeeded. Town Council President Rick Ryfa puts occupancy at 100 percent now.
Several new businesses in downtown Griffith have combined to create a significant increase in foot traffic. Those strolling Broad Street are finding new shops, restaurants, and pubs.
TwinCade, a pub that highlights gaming, and Charcuterie, an upscale artisan shop that features premium meats and cheeses, are major draws on Broad Street. Grindhouse Café, SciFi Donuts, and Relish Gourmet Hot Dogs add to the thriving neighborhood atmosphere. Bee and Me Boutique and Cute as a Cupcake have joined the specialty shops that add to the draw of a walkable downtown.
“Downtown occupancy is at its highest point,” Ryfa says. “Sometimes it’s challenging to find a parking spot, which has us working on increasing parking for our patrons. One thing we did is open the municipal parking lots to patrons in the evening.”
North Side plans
The 55 acres that used to be a public golf course on the north end of town may have found a realistic path to development, according to Ryfa.
“The majority of the land is a wetland,” he says. “As a result, we have to go through federal and state governments to determine what parcels can be commercially developed.”
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has worked with the town to determine that 15-20 acres on the south end of the parcel are suitable for development by the private sector, Ryfa says. The rest will remain wetlands under the town’s jurisdiction. “By late summer or early fall, we plan to have a public offering of the land that can be developed. We want to sell the land to a private developer who can determine the best use.”
Another long-standing plan is coming together. Griffith Park Plaza, at Ridge Road and Cline Avenue, may soon see a new life. The property is owned by two organizations, but both have expressed a willingness to sell. Town officials are trying to interest a private developer in a project there.
“We have a banker who is interested in financing a total redevelopment,” Ryfa says. “We are trying to connect them with a developer who would purchase the property and do a complete redevelopment in line with today’s designs.”
Improvements in safety
The town made crime reduction a major focus, and the results have been promising. Numbers released at the end of 2017 showed crime was down more than 20 percent. Park West Apartments, formerly known as the Mansards, led the way, with a reduction of 79 percent in burglaries and 48 percent in thefts.
“The new owners of the property have been great to work with,” says Ryfa. “They are enforcing a much stricter screening process for future tenants, which is a major help.” Ryfa also credits Police Chief Greg Mance and his force for their efforts.
“When people feel safe in a community, they want to stay and raise their family,” Ryfa says. “We intend to keep our focus on making Griffith one of the safest towns in Indiana.”
Residential demand/schools
New housing development is attracting families to Griffith. Turnberry at Trail Creek is on the far south end of town, in St. John Township. The development by Providence Real Estate Development includes ranch and split-level homes that are high quality and affordable.
In addition to Trail Creek, another 300 acres can be earmarked for residential, Ryfa says. “We’re excited about developers offering quality housing to people that want to call Griffith home.”
One major reason that families find Griffith attractive is the improvement of the school system. Griffith High School was awarded a bronze medal and named a Best High School for 2018 by U.S. News and World Report, as well as to the 2017 College Board District AP Honor Roll. The Washington Post recognized its as one of the most challenging high schools in its 2017 rankings.