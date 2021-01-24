Some memory issues can be solved, others treated. How to know the difference

Everyone forgets where their keys are from time to time. But as people age, they may wonder whether these little lapses are a sign of a more serious condition.

Brieonna Buggs, director of Memory Care Support at Hartsfield Village in Munster, says some memory loss is a normal part of aging, but there are certain signs to watch out for.

“Normal aging may include what we like to call ‘senior moments,’ ” Buggs said. “Those moments may look like: general slowing of cognitive performance, mild word-forming difficulties such as names or solving new problems with old solutions; all while intelligence remains intact.”

In other words, thoughts may come a little less quickly, and names may be elusive, minor changes that are part of aging, Buggs said.

“Other examples of normal aging are maintaining independence in daily activities, recent memory remaining intact for important events and normal performance on mental status exams,” she added.

But what about warning signs of something more serious?