Some memory issues can be solved, others treated. How to know the difference

Everyone forgets where their keys are from time to time. But as people age, they may wonder whether these little lapses are a sign of a more serious condition.
Brieonna Buggs, director of Memory Care Support at Hartsfield Village in Munster, says some memory loss is a normal part of aging, but there are certain signs to watch out for.
“Normal aging may include what we like to call ‘senior moments,’ ” Buggs said. “Those moments may look like: general slowing of cognitive performance, mild word-forming difficulties such as names or solving new problems with old solutions; all while intelligence remains intact.”
In other words, thoughts may come a little less quickly, and names may be elusive, minor changes that are part of aging, Buggs said.
“Other examples of normal aging are maintaining independence in daily activities, recent memory remaining intact for important events and normal performance on mental status exams,” she added.
But what about warning signs of something more serious?
“Some red flags that are beyond ‘senior moments’ include memory loss that disrupts daily life, challenges in planning or solving problems, difficulty completing familiar tasks, confusion with time or place and changes in mood or personality,” Buggs said.
Other concerning signs include trouble understanding visual images, reduced or poor judgment, difficulties with written or spoken words, misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps.
In a practical sense, this could be getting lost in a familiar neighborhood, using unusual words to refer to familiar objects, forgetting the name of a close family member or friend, forgetting old memories and not being able to complete tasks independently.
If any of these red flags are present, consult a medical professional who may administer a cognitive assessment, such as the Mini Mental State Exam or MMSE, or refer the patient to a neurologist.
Some of these concerning signs can be reversed, Buggs says.
“Reversible dementia is a form of dementia that can be stopped from progressing or reversed if caught soon enough,” she said.
Reversible conditions include brain tumors, alcohol abuse, metabolic issues, vitamin B-12 deficiency, depression, infections and even dehydration.
Other conditions cannot be reversed, Alzheimer’s disease the most common of them.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “about 5.8 million people in the United States have Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias, including 5.6 million age 65 and older and about 200,000 under age 65 with younger-onset Alzheimer’s.”
“Risk factors for Alzheimer’s/dementia may include a family history, increasing age, cardiovascular disease risk factors, severe head trauma and traumatic brain injury or a lifetime history of major depression,” Buggs said.
The CDC estimates that by 2060, the number of Alzheimer’s cases will rise to an estimated 14 million people, with minority populations being affected the most. As stated on the CDC website, cases among Hispanics will increase seven times over today’s estimates, and cases among African Americans will increase four times.
However, an Alzheimer’s diagnosis is not the end of the road, according to Buggs.
“Although there is currently no treatment that can cure or prevent irreversible dementia, many interventions can improve the quality of and extend life in some cases. This means that medical treatment for Alzheimer’s disease is symptomatic,” she said.
Doctors may prescribe medications that can help protect the brain or manage symptoms such as anxiety or behavior changes. Research to develop more treatment options is ongoing.
Aside from medications, health care professionals may recommend other interventions to help the patient.
“Following proper communication guidelines with the affected individual and using therapeutic behavior-management techniques can make a huge difference to everyone on the journey,” Buggs said.