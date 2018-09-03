Soul Asylum, Stop. Drop. Rewind, others add musical score to Valparaiso Popcorn Fest

What is a festival without music? The Valparaiso Popcorn Festival is no exception, with a full schedule for its main stage at the Porter Health Amphitheater at Central Park Plaza.
Stop. Drop. Rewind
Stop. Drop. Rewind is what happens when emo kids grow up and get jazz degrees. Kris Lohn and DJ Crenson are originals in the Valpo progressive rock band who have been playing together since 2000. They are joined by Andy Sutton.
Anchors
Anchors is a band born and bred in Northwest Indiana. Close enough to Chicago but far enough away to feel the weight of the consistent boredom the Midwest has to offer. What you do with that boredom is what defines you here. They decided to make music.
S. Joel Norman
It’s a soulful, gospel sound tempered with a southern rock growl polished with a hot Chicago brass section and sweet vocal harmony. His band is a hand-picked all-star group.
Soul Asylum
Soul Asylum has been inspiring an incredible level of passion for their music since 1981, when the band formed in Minneapolis. The band's live sets and early releases earned it a loyal fan base and widespread critical acclaim. Soul Asylum's indie success led to the band entering the major-label mainstream with 1988's "Hang Time" and its 1990 follow-up "And the Horse They Rode In On" and achieving a platinum-level commercial breakthrough with 1992's "Grave Dancers Union" and 1995's "Let Your Dim Light Shine." "Grave Dancers Union" featured the international hits "Runaway Train," which won a 1994 Grammy as Best Rock Song. After an eight-year hiatus, Soul Asylum returned to action in 2006 with The Silver Lining.