As stores ramp up their holiday promotions and another season of gift giving is upon us, local retailers are stocking their shelves with the hottest toys on the market.
Though a handful of toys top children’s wish lists each year, parents can rest assured plenty of toys, games and collectibles are sure to please.
Here are some things that are available at your neighborhood store — as well as a few options online for when you just can't battle the crowds one more time — that the children in your life will love.
For the STEM inclined
For those who love experimenting, Schererville United Art and Education carries a new line of collectibles called Beaker Creatures ($5-$25, unitednow.com) with a scientific twist. Each Reactor Pod contains a mystery Beaker Creature, and once hatched, kids can do science experiments with their new pals.
Elementary-age children will enjoy sensory gifts such as Create and Mold Your Very Own Dinosaur, an activity that allows children to use their hands to mold clay into already existing dinosaur skeletons. The kits ($16, mindbenders.biz) found at Mind Benders Puzzles and Games in Whiting, encourage kids to bring the dinosaurs to life by adding various colors, eyes and textures to the clay, owner Joel Bender says.
Children who love gazing at the stars will love the Discovery #MINDBLOWN Planetarium ($15, kiwico.com). Though KiwiCo is known for its subscription boxes, the company also offers several one-time gifts such as this planetarium kit.
Encouraging all kids, especially girls, to learn about STEM through hands-on, creative play with robots, the Mythical Series: UnicornBot Kit ($120, ubtrobot.com) features new color sensor technology and a magical horn with programmable LED lights.
For family game night
Board games are a great way to interact with kids as they enjoy their gifts. At its Crown Point, Hobart and Valparaiso locations, Toys in the Attic offers a wide variety of novel games, co-owner Chris Reddick says.
Gobblet Gobblers ($25, facebook.com/ToysintheAtticValpo), for example, is a strategic version of Tic-Tac-Toe.
“Kids love it because you can gobble up your opponent,” Reddick said.
Kids will also like Mobi’s Numerical Tile Game ($17, thegrommet.com), which makes basic math skills fun. Participants use numbered tiles to create simple equations, and when finished, the tiles are packed away in a blue whale bag.
One of the most anticipated games this season is Dr. Pimple Popper style. Pimple Pete ($20, amazon.com) is a pressure-packed, pimple popping game perfect for grossing everyone out.
For the builder
Magna-Tiles have been popular for the last few years, but new this year are “ice” see-through tiles and glow-in-the-dark tiles ($30-$120, unitednow.com). The brand also has added shapes such as cubes, prisms and pyramids in its QuBix set ($30).
For kids who light to burn the midnight oil, Geomag’s Glow line ($18 and up, geomagworld.com) allows kids to make creations that glow brightly in the dark using magnetic shapes.
Engineering meets circuitry in all-in-one brick building sets that incorporate circuit building projects, found at Mind Benders Puzzles and Games in Whiting. These sets ($45, mindbenders.biz) allow children to construct their own free form structures with features that light up, include fiber optics and produce sound, Bender says.
Young children also will love portable playhouses that expand for 3-D play ($19-$29). Bender says the playhouses include hand-sized characters and accessories such as slides, tables and chairs, all of which store inside the playhouse even when folded.
For the explorer, Brio wooden train sets allow kids to build arrangements using individual track pieces — and their imaginations, Reddick says. Sets ($11 for pieces, $100 and up for sets, facebook.com/ToysintheAtticValpo) start at 18 months and older, and are sold at the Crown Point and Valparaiso Toys in the Attic stores.
LEGO lovers will enjoy the Creator 3 in 1 Treehouse Treasures kit ($30, shop.lego.com), which gives kids the option of building a three-level pirate ship treehouse with a ship deck and treasure check hideaway function, or rebuilding it into a pirate ship or skull cave.
For the role player
Kids love to role play, and at Schererville United Art and Education, new Pet Vet and Pet Care Play Sets by Melissa & Doug (both $30, unitednow.com) are expected to be hits this season.
Those who love marine life will love the Playmobil Aquarium ($60 or under, based on location, playmobil.us). This adventure dome invites kids to observe the sea lions and underwater world, and can be filled with water for interactive play. Pair with Kid Made Modern’s Aquatic Craft Kit ($10, kidmademodern.com) for a fun gift set.
Future artists can practice their trade on Step2’s All Around Easel for Two ($45, step2.com), which also helps develop writing skills with foam magnetic letters. This vertical writing easel allows kids to show off art work, as well as create on the chalkboard on one side and a magnetic dry erase board on the other.
Kids can also practice their care skills with Rescue Runts ($20, walmart.com), which feature soft plush puppies that arrive in their crate packaging with matted fur full of fleas, dirty paws, bruises and bumps. Kids are encouraged to care for their runts and give them love each day, brushing them, tweezing out their fleas and cleaning the dirt from their paws — transforming them from ragged runt to perfect pet.
For kids on the go
For kids who love sports, traditional gifts found at Main Sporting Goods in East Chicago include basketballs, baseballs and footballs ($10-$60, mainsportinggoods.com).
Whether you’re an athlete or not, though, kids can also show their school spirit with gear ($12 and up) that represents numerous high schools in the Region, Main Sporting Goods spokesman Andrew Radbel said.
Aspiring jetsetters can learn geography, life science and independent learning all with the GeoSafari Jr. Talking Globe ($130, educationalinsights.com). Junior adventurers will explore the world with wildlife warrior Bindi Irwin while using hands-on interactive technology.
For superhero fans
Kids love superheroes, which is why Tim Perry of Ye Old House of Toys in Merrillville suggests the Imaginext line ($5 and up, ye-old-house-of-toys.business.site), “all your kids’ favorite heroes in a kid-friendly and relatively inexpensive form.”
For the older kids of all ages, Perry recommends Marvel Legends action figures ($10-$20), which offer “good playability and look nice on the shelf.”
New this year, DC Comics fans will like the Batman Missions figures ($12), and for those who have outgrown figures, Perry says Diamond Select statues ($45) are collectible.
For early learning
Teach My Baby ($30, amazon.com) is an award-winning, all-in-one learning kit for babies 6 months and older. The kits are screen-free, and include everything from finger puppets to books, blocks and puzzles.
Looking for something that grows with your kids? Owlconic makes a children’s analog teaching clock ($26, amazon.com) designed to help children learn about fractions and the division of time into halves and fourths. Other concepts of “past the hour” and “to the hour” are addressed to build a deeper understanding of time.