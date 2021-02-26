Spring cleaning can strengthen immune system, reduce stress, lower risk for depression, experts say

It may have been just a taste of spring, but a day or two of warmer temperatures this week may have had you thinking about opening the windows and doing a little spring cleaning.

Each year, nearly 78% of households engage in spring cleaning, according to results from the 2020 ACI National Cleaning Survey.

For those who partake in this annual ritual, that data likely isn’t shocking. However, what may be surprising for some are the number of benefits that spring cleaning can provide, including strengthening the immune system, reducing stress and lowering the risk for depression.

Spring cleaning, a common ritual when the weather begins to warm, also can provide excitement for the upcoming seasonal changes.

“It’s almost like we are coming out of the slumber and cold of winter months, awaiting the warm, fresh air of spring and summer,” Indiana University psychology professor Dr. Beth Trammell said. “Spring cleaning is our ritual of bringing our mindset out of winter mode and into spring mode.”

This year, spring cleaning may take on additional meaning for some.