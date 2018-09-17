John Hack was almost 50 and had fathered 11 children when he and his wife, Johanna, left their farm in Germany’s Rhineland region and traveled with eight of their brood to the United States. Lured by the promise of cheap land, they traveled by ox cart to the wilderness of Lake County—a mess of swamps, sand ridges, prairie, and almost impenetrable woods.
According to information provided by Lynn Jackson, research librarian at the Lake County Public Library in Merrillville, the Hacks settled on 40 acres a half mile east of what would become U.S. 41 on the south side of Joliet Street in 1837. They later purchased more land and in 1842 established a distillery producing whiskey and peach brandy. Ten years after the Hacks arrived, almost 4,000 Germans had settled in Lake County.
Besides accumulating land—Hack would own 300 acres by the time of his death at 68 in 1856—he and another small group of German Catholics established St. John the Evangelist Roman Catholic Church, building a small log cabin for worship. The materials came from Chicago, then a grueling daylong ride on ox cart.
“It was consecrated in 1837,” says Khalil Hattar, pastoral associate for administration for St. John the Evangelist, noting that the building, which was a couple miles down the road, was moved and is one of the parish's perpetual adoration chapels open 24/7. Hack would later donate the land where the church stands now. From the German enclave that founded the church, St. John has grown exponentially.
“In 2008, the current main church was built by 660 families,” says Hattar. “Now there are 1,400 families.”
No longer sleepy, St. John was rated this year by HomeSnacks, a media/news company that crunches everything from census data and FBI crime rates to median home values and income, crime, education level, poverty rates, and unemployment rates to determine the best towns and cities in Indiana. St. John rated No. 3 out of 112 places surveyed, just behind Carmel and Zionsville, both near Indianapolis, according to Nick Johnson of HomeSnacks.
St. John has always attracted entrepreneurs including August Koehle, who worked for Crown Brewery in Crown Point and later opened the Depot Hotel and Saloon in St. John. Selling that business, he opened Spring Hill Grove summer resort on 93rd Street, now the site of the St. John VFW Post 717.
St. John's growth was fueled by the venerable Monon Railroad, officially the Chicago, Indianapolis, and Louisville Railway, that served Indiana in seven sections. The Chicago to Lafayette or Section 1 started at the Dearborn Street Station in Chicago and traveled through Hammond, Munster, Dyer, and St. John on its way south.
According to monon.org, managed by Rick Berg, remnants of the old railroad can be seen in the area, including faded lettering on the Ind. Hwy. 8 overpass south of St. John and vestiges of the roadbed and some ties just south of Thielen Street.
But in the railroad's heyday, businesses sprouted up along the tracks including a grain elevator built by George F. Gerlach in 1890. According to Jackson’s documents, there was a slaughterhouse at Thielen and Hack Streets, convenient for shipping livestock and fresh meat; the many dairy farmers in the area used the railroad to serve their containers.
They also blazed the trail for businesses there now.
“Nick and Cora DeYoung were my grandparents,” says John DeYoung, owner of the DeYoung Interiors, a multigeneration family business specializing in top-end home furnishings and accessories. Its vast showroom and online presence as well as renown service and residential interior decorators have kept it thriving since in 1928. Originally, the family had stores in Chicago (Roseland), South Holland, and Lansing before moving to St. John.
The Schilling family has also been an integral part of the town’s history.
“Schilling Development was started over 120 years ago and Schillings over 70 years ago,” says Frank Schilling, whose family started the town's first bank and shopping mall. They also were part of the post-World War II housing boom, opening Schilling Lumber in 1945.
“My boys Dean, Greg, and Jeff run the day-to-day operations of the company," Schilling continues, noting they’re the fifth generation in the business. “Additionally, my son Todd is involved in the development company. They came to me and asked to be a part of the company. My only question to them was if they were ready for 80-hour weeks and sleepless nights, then welcome aboard.”
For decades, Schilling measured every kitchen sold and loved going into people’s homes to make sure the new cabinetry would fit properly. It was also a way to get to know so many great people. Like the business, Schillings' customers are multigenerational. He also credits he company’s thousands of terrific employees for their success.