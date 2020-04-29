St. John keeps focus firmly on smart growth

Snapshots
Big League Barbershop
It’s not too often you can walk into a barbershop and meet Chicago White Sox infielder Yoan Moncada. But if you happen to stop by Big League Barbershop at 8385 Wicker Ave., you just might get a glimpse of the popular and talented player.
“I cut his hair a few times, and eventually we became friends,” said Freddie Pintor, owner of Big League. “He’s a very humble and genuine person. I had the opportunity to accompany Yoan to Cuba last offseason, which was a lot of fun.”
Pintor opened the shop in St. John in 2015. “No one was out this way offering both traditional barbershop cuts and shaves as well as newer designs that shave into the haircut,” he said. “Since I am trained and experienced at both, I realized there was a unique opportunity out here.”
A trip to Big League can include a traditional scissor cut, razor cut, shave, beard styling, and artistic designs weaved into the hairline. “It’s a lot of fun to be creative,” Pintor said. “Some of my customers have an adventurous side and are willing to try a different look.”
2020 brings ideas on ways to bring the neighborhood out and become involved with the community. “I want to schedule a haircut donation day and try to have Yoan stop by for a while,” Pintor said. “I want to become more involved in the community and be a business owner who pitches in and helps out in the neighborhood.”
Another plan for the new year is a mobile haircut van. “I want to offer my customers the option of coming to their home or business,” Pintor said. “A lot of people are very busy and would appreciate the option of having me come to them.”
Perhaps a ball team on the South Side might be up for a visit.
Marilyn’s Bakery and Cafe
For more than 30 years, visitors to Johnson’s Farm Produce on Ridge Road in Hobart would stop in next door and munch a slice of pie or piece of cake at Marilyn’s Bakery and Café.
Today, St. John residents don't have to go so far. Marilyn’s opened its second location at 9159 Wicker Ave., to the delight of patrons who live in south Lake County.
“My mom, Marilyn Johnson, was always a farm cook and baker,” explained Barb Tracy. “She used recipes handed down from one generation to another, created some recipes with her family, and modified a few along the way. She always did things the old-fashioned way, which meant real ingredients and a lot of hard work in the kitchen.”
Tracy and her partner Ted manage the two bakeries. “Ted is from the St. John area and knew this would be a good location for our second café,” Tracy said. “We already had quite a few customers out this way. We feel very welcome in this community. The people have all been warm and inviting to us since we opened.”
Marilyn’s offers cakes, including custom cakes; pies galore; muffins; coffee cakes; cinnamon rolls; brownies, kolackies; and more. Pie fundraisers have been a big deal at the Hobart location and are already becoming “a thing” in St. John. “We make over 70,000 pies every year,” Tracy said.
A limited lunch menu is available in St. John from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. “We focus our menu on local, fresh ingredients,” Tracy said. “You’ll see a steady rotation of food items as different dishes are in season. Our menu always features a local flavor.” Not to mention pie and cake for dessert.
Marilyn’s hosts events such as cake testing for brides-to-be, Valentine’s Day treats, Cookie Walk, and Pumpkin season. You’ll also find its pies at several local farmer’s markets.
Decorating Den Interiors
Shortly after moving to St. John, Cathi Lloyd began Decorating Den Interiors, 9841 Rosewood Drive. The in-home decorating service now brings more than 30 years of professional service designing and decorating to residents of St. John and Munster.
“I love helping people realize the full potential of their interior,” Lloyd said. “My business is fully equipped to help you determine the products and design that work best for you. Since everything takes place in your home, I can help you visualize a design solution that meets your taste, space and budget.”
Lloyd offers products including custom bedding, window treatments, custom cushions and pillows, wall coverings, furniture, lighting, rugs, and lamps. “I have an educational background in interior design,” she said. “Helping you to enjoy your home is my passion.”
Lloyd covers everything from vision to design to installation. “I’m at your home when the pieces arrive and are installed or arranged,” she said. “You would be hard-pressed to find a store that would be there to make sure your delivery and set-up went smoothly. That’s part of my service.”
St. John has turned out to be the perfect location for her business. “I enjoy the atmosphere of the town, the people and their values,” Lloyd said.
Lloyd has participated in the Lake County Builders Association Parade of Homes as well as the Lake County Home and Garden Shows. Her design work has been featured in publications such as Traditional Homes, Windows and Walls and Window Fashions Magazine.
Area Glass Schaaf Windows
With the purchase of Area Glass in St. John, Bob Schaaf Sr. continues the family-owned business his grandfather and father began 60 years ago on the southwest side of Chicago.
“My grandfather and father began as union glazing contractors for residential construction,” Schaaf Sr. said. “Back then, windows were shipped to lumber yards unglazed, and he would glaze them onsite.”
Area Glass Schaaf Windows, at 9250 Theil St., offers a wide variety of windows, doors, shower doors, mill work and trim, and patio doors to contractors, remodelers and residential customers. It has an extensive showroom in St. John that allows customers to check out the many options.
“We install all of our products, and we can handle custom sizes to fit your needs,” Schaaf Sr. said. “We also handle walk-in repairs on broken glass. We’ve grown, but we maintain our small-town friendliness.”
Schaaf Windows maintains its original warehouse and office in Tinley Park, Ill. It purchased the business called Area Glass in St. John in 2018. “The owners wanted to retire and move on,” Schaaf Sr. said. “We already had many customers in St. John and the surrounding area, so we saw it as a great opportunity to be closer to our customers.”
Several of the employees from Area Glass stayed on and work with Schaaf Sr. and his son, Bob Jr. “The transition has been very smooth,” Schaaf Sr. said. “Our customers seem very happy and have sent many new ones our way by word-of-mouth.”
The professional installation of quality products and the solid warranty on parts and labor are a major reason to visit the family-owned business.
Little Bear Traders and Woolens
Nestled at 9213 Wicker Ave. in the St. John Mall, Little Bear Traders and Woolens is celebrating 25 years of bringing genuine Native American products to its customers. Recently, owner Lisa Shoemake expanded the business into the empty shop next door.
“We’re really excited about our expansion because now we have a commercial front facing Wicker Avenue and people can see us from the street,” Shoemake said. “Our original shop was one store in, and street traffic couldn’t see us.”
The expansion also allowed Shoemake to increase her product line. “We stock and sell authentic Native American jewelry, moccasins, rugs, throws, clothing, home décor and assorted types of art. We also support about 30 local artists who bring their wares in for us to showcase. We love the idea of supporting and shopping local.”
Her father-in-law, a member of the Miami Tribe, began the business. “He would make all of his purchases from travelling dealers who specialize in Native American products,” she explained. “Today, I still buy my stock the same way. I work with a few select dealers who sell only genuine Native American products. I spend three or four days searching through their inventory, picking out the right products for my customers. It’s time consuming, but I really relish the opportunity to keep that old-school process going.”
Turquoise jewelry is a big seller, as are other types of Native American apparel, such as clothing and moccasins. “Our product line is very popular because it’s authentic, unique and usually very colorful,” Shoemake said. “Many of our items have a story behind them, and people like the idea of purchasing items that relate to our homeland.”