St. John keeps focus firmly on smart growth

The town is draining some of the low wetland in the area. “There are additional soil borings needed that we are completing,” Swets said. “We have had challenges with the soil, so the connection road (96th) from Wicker to Joliet had to be moved and re-engineered.”

Swets added that the detention pond requires a retaining wall that's awaiting soil borings before completion.

The site plan for Shops 96 shows several units available in sizes to accommodate smaller and large commercial entities.

Swets said progress is on track.

Housing

In 2019, permits were issued for 282 single family homes and 54 duplexes, a total of 336 units. The Gates of St. John, which is north of the U.S. Hwy. 231 corridor, is among the burgeoning communities, along with Mill Creek, Walden Clearing, Castle Rock, and the Preserve.

Plans indicate that the southern part of the town will be leading the residential surge because of the availability of undeveloped property there.

Infrastructure

Commercial and residential development requires supporting infrastructure.