Since 2000, St. John has grown 92 percent, to more than 16,000 residents.
It ranks No. 11 in Lake County in size yet boasts the highest median income ($96,631) and highest median home value ($260,961). Balancing the tremendous residential growth with appropriate infrastructure, safety, and schools has been a welcome challenge for the town that states there’s beauty at every corner.
Solid financial standing
Town manager Steve Kil looks no further than his annual “state of the town” report. St. John had a cash balance of more than $20 million as of January 2018. “The amount was even higher one year ago,” says Kil. “We spent $4.5 million cash to upgrade our lift station. The town council made a great decision not to incur debt.”
The numbers also supports the second lowest corporate tax rate in Lake County. “Those low rates make St. John very attractive to commercial, retail, and residential developers,” Kil adds. “Homeowners and small business owners are pleasantly surprised when they learn that living and working in our town is very affordable.”
This doesn't mean that St. John is debt free. A series of bonds for a little more than $21 million will mature between now and 2026. “Our AA rating from Standard & Poor's puts us in a great financial situation with a very stable outlook.”
Housing boom
“St. John recorded 358 housing starts in 2017,” says Rick Eberly, director of Building and Planning. “2018 is shaping up as another year of strong growth.”
The town focuses on single-family homes, according to Kil. “We have only approved a handful of lots for upscale duplexes,” he says. “When we talk to existing and potential residents, they want a community made up of primarily single-family homes that are owner occupied.” St. John homes are 98 percent owner occupied, the highest number in Lake County.
New subdivisions are rising in every direction from the center of town. Castle Rock, Rose Garden, The Preserve, Suncrest Christian Church, Greystone, and Mill Creek are among the fastest growing. “All annexation done by the town has been voluntary, based on requests from developers and residents,” Kil says. “That speaks to the desirability of St. John.”
Safety in numbers
Kil and Eberly credit the safety of the town and highly rated schools as main reasons its growth. In 2017, St. John was ranked the safest city in Indiana by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, up from No. 3 in 2016.
“Our law enforcement does an incredible job of keeping crime very low in our town,” Kil says. “You have to attribute it to the police department. "There's no question they are engaged in the community.”
Kil is quick to also credit the residents. “ They care about the community and report things that are suspicious and watch what's happening in the neighborhoods. It's the active role of the entire community that helps us keep these rankings."
GreatSchools, which provides rankings and information on school programs, recognizes the Lake Central and Hanover School Corporations for their diligent work with students in St. John. Lake Central High School received an 8 out of 10 rating; Hanover Central High and Middle schools both received a 7.
“When families look for a community to settle down, they want a solid education foundation for their children,” Kil says. “The school corporations of St. John and Hanover do a wonderful job of keeping us at the top.”
Infrastructure upkeep
One of the biggest challenges for town officials is keeping up with infrastructure while paving the way for new communities. Between 2014-17, the town paved 25 percent of its existing roads. “We received a Community Crossing Grant from INDOT for 2018,” Kil says of the Indiana Department of Transportation funds. “The plan is to use those funds to completely reconstruct 101st Avenue from White Oak to Calumet Avenues. Then we will reconstruct Parrish Avenue from Joliet to 109th Streets. The grant will also allow us to install a traffic signal at 101st Street and Calumet and install a round-a-bout at Joliet and Parrish.”
St. John officials have been credited with doing a solid job of implementing smart growth, as evidenced by the Standard & Poor's ratings, the safety accolades, and the high school rankings. The fact that more than 98 percent of homes are owner occupied tells the tale of a town of solid footing.