Al Konieczka of St. John remembers watching his parents volunteer in their community of Calumet City and being taught to follow the Golden Rule.
“Do unto others as you would have others do unto you — or more simply treat others the way you want to be treated. That has been my personal and business mantra my entire adult life,” said Konieczka, who has volunteered in so many ways that giving back has become second nature.
Currently, he’s a member of four Chambers of Commerce — St. John (where he has served as president), Schererville, Dyer, and Cedar Lake. He’s also president of the St. John Lions Club and is active with many projects undertaken by the club, including collecting used eye glasses, collecting plastic bottle caps that are recycled and turned into park benches, distributing dictionaries to third graders, holding fundraisers and performing eye screenings for young children. The club is saving up to buy a $5,000 camera for those screenings.
Konieczka is also a confirmation mentor for youth at Holy Shepherd Lutheran Church and sits on the board of the Better Business Bureau. He and his wife are involved with the Northwest Indiana Cancer Kids (NICK), including serving on the board and as its chairman. When his kids, now adults, played sports, he volunteered with St. John Youth Baseball League for seven years.
“I must say that my favorite things to be involved with in the community revolve around children,” he said. “I have five grown children of my own and three grandchildren and have been blessed that they all are healthy and have been raised in good homes to provide them with adequate food, clothing and shelter. I know there are many children who do not have those things, so when I learn of opportunities when I can help those children who lack those basic necessities, I always try to step in and help.”
When he has an opportunity to provide items for a child that most kids take for granted, he said it gives him a deep sense of satisfaction and motivates him to keep doing what he is doing. “When you see a child’s face light up by simply treating them with courtesy and happiness and allowing them to simply feel like a normal child, there is nothing greater in this world,” he said. “My biggest rewards come from interacting with people and putting a smile on their face or making them laugh. If I can do that, I’ve made a positive impact on that person’s life.”
For more than 15 years, Konieczka has owned Alkon Consulting, doing website design development and hosting. He and his wife have been married for 10 years, blending two families of grown children, and share a passion for helping others.
“We both know that when we give, we get so much more back in return,” he said. The couple has five grown children and three granddaughters. They also have two dogs as part of their family and when he can find the time, Konieczka enjoys golfing, fishing and vacationing.