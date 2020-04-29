Stairs bulk up recreational options at Centennial Park while easing erosion of landfill hill

There’s little question that the evolution of a formerly barren landfill into the busy recreational destination of Centennial Park has been among the most significant and successful projects undertaken by the Munster Parks & Recreation department in recent years.
But the popularity of Centennial’s centerpiece hill as a place for fitness enthusiasts to get in a vigorous climb started to become something of a problem over the years, as gravity, footsteps and weather combined to cause a serious erosion problem.
That is, until director Greg Vitale and his team decided that the best way to shore up the erosion just might be to try and attract even more climbers.
“The exercisers killed the vegetation that held the surface in place, then Mother Nature would erode the bare areas, causing ruts and washouts,” Vitale explains. “Although we would periodically replenish the soil and do other Band-Aid fixes, we knew that we had to do more this time around. That’s when we started discussing the idea of embracing the hill as an actual fitness destination while repairing the erosion at the same time.”
This seemingly counterintuitive notion was centered on a couple of examples Vitale had seen in places like Swallow Cliff in the Chicago suburb of Palos Park and Percy Warner Park in Nashville. Stairs, left from its days as a toboggan run in Swallow Cliff's case, made both places popular recreational attractions.
“Hundreds of people were walking, running, having picnics and exploring,” Vitale says of the scene in Nashville. “When I saw this, I decided that we needed to move forward at Centennial Park.”
The result is eighty-two steps rising approximately 45 feet that were added to the hill at Centennial to offer a new exercise option while controlling erosion for the landfill cap.
While the idea of adding steps may have been a simple one, the execution was anything but.
“The entire process was rather challenging,” Vitale recalls. “Our engineering partners had to create something that would mitigate erosion, that would be functional for users, that would not require penetrating the landfill liner and that would move as the landfill settles.”
The answer was a set of essentially “floating stairs” that direct drainage and help mitigate erosion, using a material called Flex-A-Mat (a giant roll of concrete squares that are tied together with wire mesh and anchored to the earth) designed to allow grass and vegetation to grow through for a natural look. Modeled after similar projects used in national parks to mitigate excess runoff, the steps are designed to be lightweight and flexible to account for the possibility of shifting from the soil and refuse.
Despite the engineering challenges, the steps have been a big hit with Munster residents since they opened to the public last November, and figure to get only more popular in their first spring and summer seasons. While Vitale and his team start to consider adding programming and special events focused on this new park amenity, he’s happy to see that the stairs are helping preserve the hill in two key areas and making Centennial an even more attractive destination for town residents.
“We’ve had countless positive comments about the stairs, but we haven’t even seen the best yet,” he says. “Even during the coldest days of the winter, we would always see someone on them. We can’t wait to see what happens in the spring.”
