Stairs bulk up recreational options at Centennial Park while easing erosion of landfill hill

“Hundreds of people were walking, running, having picnics and exploring,” Vitale says of the scene in Nashville. “When I saw this, I decided that we needed to move forward at Centennial Park.”

The result is eighty-two steps rising approximately 45 feet that were added to the hill at Centennial to offer a new exercise option while controlling erosion for the landfill cap.

While the idea of adding steps may have been a simple one, the execution was anything but.

“The entire process was rather challenging,” Vitale recalls. “Our engineering partners had to create something that would mitigate erosion, that would be functional for users, that would not require penetrating the landfill liner and that would move as the landfill settles.”

The answer was a set of essentially “floating stairs” that direct drainage and help mitigate erosion, using a material called Flex-A-Mat (a giant roll of concrete squares that are tied together with wire mesh and anchored to the earth) designed to allow grass and vegetation to grow through for a natural look. Modeled after similar projects used in national parks to mitigate excess runoff, the steps are designed to be lightweight and flexible to account for the possibility of shifting from the soil and refuse.