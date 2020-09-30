State grant makes difference for long-established child-care facility

In addition to buying personal protective equipment for staff, Grand Tots’ policies are designed to keep the pandemic at bay. Masks and temperature checks are mandatory, Reynolds says, and class sizes are reduced.

“We were able to hire someone to take temperatures, as well as someone to clean all of our high-touch surfaces during the day when the children are here,” Reynolds said. “Whenever we are in the bathroom, she cleans it before the next group goes in. Anything that the children are in, we make sure it is sanitized.”

Children are with the same people and the same caregivers throughout the day. Even toys are no longer shared between classrooms.

“We were able to buy each classroom their own set of gym toys instead of being communal,” Reynolds said. “We’re trying to keep it so that their germs are their germs; we try to minimize what they’re exposed to.”

Despite the pandemic challenges, Reynolds says the business is doing well.

“Right now our enrollment is full,” she said. “The parents see the safety measures that are put in place and it made parents more comfortable.”

And even better, no one has gotten sick at Grand Tots.

“ We were very cautious since the beginning. We were learning along with the curve. So when everything was thrown at us we were able to adapt our programming as needed,” Reynolds said.

