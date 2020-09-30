State grant makes difference for long-established child-care facility

For Grand Tots Daycare Center in Cedar Lake, like almost every business, the COVID-19 pandemic has brought new challenges and opportunities, says executive director Cheryl Reynolds.
“At the very beginning of the pandemic, our enrollment dropped drastically,” Reynolds said. “We went from 100 plus kids a day down to only 5.”
Besides the attendant reduction in income, other challenges also presented themselves.
“At that time, getting supplies was an issue. We have to feed the children, and I could only get two gallons of milk a day. We weren’t able to get thermometers or cleaning supplies. The masks went sky high. We had to borrow a thermometer from one of our staff members just to do head scans because you couldn’t buy them anywhere.
“It was scary in the beginning,” she continued. “All the savings you set aside for rainy days — this was a monsoon. We’re a business that’s been here for 26 years, it was that drastic. Do we stay open or do we close?”
In June, Grand Tots got the answer, receiving a $30,000 grant from Early Learning Indiana’s Come Back Stronger fund to help early childhood centers adapt and survive pandemic challenges.
“The pandemic has shone a light on the critical role early care and education providers play in our society,” said Early Learning Indiana President and CEO Maureen Weber. “Families need quality child care in order to go back to work, and children need safe and engaging environments to grow and learn. We’re grateful to Grand Tots’ commitment to providing high-quality child care.”
“What it allowed us to do was to buy the PPE that we needed for the staff, to make sure we were in complete compliance with the CDC and state mandates set upon us. We opened up another classroom with these funds. We were able to hire other staff members as well as temperature takers,” Reynolds said. “It kept us alive, it kept us going forward.”
Along with the Come Back Stronger grant, Reynolds credits the state of Indiana for its pandemic response.
“We were very fortunate that our governor stepped in very early. We were very fortunate in the state of Indiana that they jumped on this very quickly and helped day care centers throughout the state,” Reynolds said. “They realized we need to stay open for essential workers to go out and work. It was a grant through the state that helped centers across the state of Indiana. Everyone was able to benefit from that in the early days, so that kept us alive. I don’t know if we could have kept going without it.”
Armed with supplies and extra space, Grand Tots has created a new program focused on keeping children and families safe, according to Reynolds.
“We had to redesign our program to where we were able to keep the social distancing aspects. To make sure the children weren’t intermingling in hallways, downsize groups, replan scheduling to make sure the social distancing was being followed.”
In addition to buying personal protective equipment for staff, Grand Tots’ policies are designed to keep the pandemic at bay. Masks and temperature checks are mandatory, Reynolds says, and class sizes are reduced.
“We were able to hire someone to take temperatures, as well as someone to clean all of our high-touch surfaces during the day when the children are here,” Reynolds said. “Whenever we are in the bathroom, she cleans it before the next group goes in. Anything that the children are in, we make sure it is sanitized.”
Children are with the same people and the same caregivers throughout the day. Even toys are no longer shared between classrooms.
“We were able to buy each classroom their own set of gym toys instead of being communal,” Reynolds said. “We’re trying to keep it so that their germs are their germs; we try to minimize what they’re exposed to.”
Despite the pandemic challenges, Reynolds says the business is doing well.
“Right now our enrollment is full,” she said. “The parents see the safety measures that are put in place and it made parents more comfortable.”
And even better, no one has gotten sick at Grand Tots.
“ We were very cautious since the beginning. We were learning along with the curve. So when everything was thrown at us we were able to adapt our programming as needed,” Reynolds said.
