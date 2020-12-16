Still looking for the perfect gift? Plenty of things to be found in the Region

If you’re a last-minute shopper, you aren’t alone.
According to the National Retail Foundation, nearly half of all consumers are still shopping for holiday presents on the last Saturday before Christmas, known as “Super Saturday.”
This year, “Super Saturday” falls on Dec. 19, almost a full week before Christmas. With many shoppers relying on online or curbside shopping this year, however, waiting until the last minute may be a gamble.
Not to worry — the Region offers many options for the deadline driven. Several online retailers are even stepping up their game to make sure you have a gift in hand Christmas morning.
Robert Radzinski, owner of Blue Pear Mercantile in Crown Point, says the store offers something for everyone, allowing shoppers to grab multiple last-minute presents.
“For $20, there’s a ton of different options available,” he said.
Ideas include everything from candles ($10-$24, facebook.com/bluepearmercantile) to products in the store’s apothecary section such as handmade soaps ($10 and less) and lip balms ($4.50).
“We have a ton of Christmas ornaments also that are on average $12 each,” Radzinski said.
Stop in at the Lil Coffee Cabin in Schererville, Highland, Merrillville or Valparaiso and you’ll find all the fixings for a gift basket.
Dana Conti, owner of the Schererville store, says the coffee shop’s 22-ounce tumblers ($22, lilcoffeecabin.com) are always a big hit.
“They come in three different colors and can be combined with gift cards of any denomination, minimum of $5,” she said.
Gift givers can also add chocolate covered espresso beans ($3 for quarter of a pound) or ground coffee ($9 for half a pound, $14 for a full pound) to complete the present.
“You can do any of our blends, whole bean or ground,” Conti said.
For the tea lover, Tea Amore in Portage is a good fit. The bubble tea shop (facebook.com/TeaAmore2020) is offering gift cards dressed up in a small stocking with a candy cane.
WiseGuys Liquors also has a number of gift sets available for customers who swing into one of the Merrillville or Chesterton shops.
General manager Rick Green says a couple options include a Jim Bean 750 ml set that comes with two rocks glasses ($16.50, wiseguysliquors.com) or a Rumchata 750 ml gift set that comes with Rumchata peppermint bark ($23).
Even Pilot Flying J travel centers (pilotflyingj.com) have several options for the grab-and-go shopper. For kids, it offers Baby Yoda, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, Hot Wheels, Barbie, Monster Trucks, Winnie the Pooh and Tigger, among others.
For something a little different, South Shore Arts offers gift certificates for winter classes suitable for both kids and adults, Director of Education Summer Scharringhausen said.
Registration for the classes ($75 and up, southshoreartsonline.org) runs through Jan. 11, she said. Options include “Relief Printmaking with Color” for ages 16 through adult, “Intro to Ceramics” for ages 16 through adult, “Youth Drawing Studio” for ages 9 to 16, and “Art Foundations” for ages 3 to 5.
More a culinary artist? Book classes through stickyfingerscooking.com. Yoga enthusiasts can check out helloyoga.com.
Gift certificates make good last-minute additions. They are available for movie theaters, restaurants, groceries, gas and online retailer sites lincluding Etsy and eBay.
Online retailers also are poised to deliver the week before Christmas.
For example, the Drink Perfector ($50, amazon.com) is manufactured in McHenry, Ill., and brings beverages — coffee, tea, wine or bourbon — to their optimal temperature.
Gift certificates and subscriptions are available through sites such as masterclass.com, which offers classes from business and writing to food, and Pet Plate (petplate.com), which offers fresh cooked food for your four-legged family members.
For socially conscious family members, Heifer International is a nonprofit organization that uses agriculture to raise incomes and food security for those in need. The site (heifer.org) sells confetti farm animal ornaments ($16) and alpaca hand-knitted ornaments ($16) that can be ordered with rush shipping. It also offers an opportunity to make a donation in honor of someone while supporting efforts to end poverty.
