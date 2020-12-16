Still looking for the perfect gift? Plenty of things to be found in the Region

If you’re a last-minute shopper, you aren’t alone.

According to the National Retail Foundation, nearly half of all consumers are still shopping for holiday presents on the last Saturday before Christmas, known as “Super Saturday.”

This year, “Super Saturday” falls on Dec. 19, almost a full week before Christmas. With many shoppers relying on online or curbside shopping this year, however, waiting until the last minute may be a gamble.

Not to worry — the Region offers many options for the deadline driven. Several online retailers are even stepping up their game to make sure you have a gift in hand Christmas morning.

Robert Radzinski, owner of Blue Pear Mercantile in Crown Point, says the store offers something for everyone, allowing shoppers to grab multiple last-minute presents.

“For $20, there’s a ton of different options available,” he said.

Ideas include everything from candles ($10-$24, facebook.com/bluepearmercantile) to products in the store’s apothecary section such as handmade soaps ($10 and less) and lip balms ($4.50).

“We have a ton of Christmas ornaments also that are on average $12 each,” Radzinski said.