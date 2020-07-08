Strong curriculum, community propel Crown Point High to first Best in Region honor

“CPHS is a one-to-one school with a blended learning program, as well as fully online offerings,” he said. That's in addition to about 50 co-curricular and extracurricular clubs and organizations, plus fine arts and athletic programs.

“I feel like the major benefit of a large high school are the programming opportunities and activities we are able to provide our students. There is something for everyone, and we encourage students to find what they are passionate about and make the most of the four years they spend with us,” Marcinek said. “Our philosophy at CPHS is to help every student reach their potential and maximize their skills. We hope to do this by providing opportunities for every student and recognize that each student has different talents, interests, and goals.”

Besides ensuring all students to feel welcomed, supported and valued, "we want our students to have a positive high school experience and feel connected to our school,” Marcinek said. “Hopefully, that feeling of connectedness and security leads to a high level of academic achievement and prepares them to compete with confidence and succeed in their chosen post-secondary path.”

Success doesn’t come without challenges, but Crown Point High School sees those challenges as an opportunity.