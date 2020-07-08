Strong curriculum, community propel Crown Point High to first Best in Region honor

If anyone at Crown Point High School is assigned a “How I Spent My Summer” essay, being part of the first public high school named the Best in the Region by The Times' readers might be a good topic.
“Crown Point High School is honored to receive this designation. Any recognition given to us is a direct reflection of our students, parents, families, teachers, staff and community," said Principal Russell Marcinek. "We are fortunate to live in a community that values education, supports our young people and helps provide opportunities for them to succeed.”
Also crediting support from the administration and school board Marcinek, a lifelong Northwest Indiana resident, continued: “Our biggest successes are centered on the programming we are able to offer our students.”
Among those programs, he cited 22 advanced placement courses, 42 dual-credit courses, as well as unique core offerings such as biomedical science and forensics.
"There are also opportunities for students in robotics, engineering, construction, computer science, machining, radio and TV, automotive tech, journalism, business and consumer sciences,” Marcinek said.
Marcinek also cited senior internships as contributing to the school’s and students’ success, adding it is looking to expand partnerships for that program.
“CPHS is a one-to-one school with a blended learning program, as well as fully online offerings,” he said. That's in addition to about 50 co-curricular and extracurricular clubs and organizations, plus fine arts and athletic programs.
“I feel like the major benefit of a large high school are the programming opportunities and activities we are able to provide our students. There is something for everyone, and we encourage students to find what they are passionate about and make the most of the four years they spend with us,” Marcinek said. “Our philosophy at CPHS is to help every student reach their potential and maximize their skills. We hope to do this by providing opportunities for every student and recognize that each student has different talents, interests, and goals.”
Besides ensuring all students to feel welcomed, supported and valued, "we want our students to have a positive high school experience and feel connected to our school,” Marcinek said. “Hopefully, that feeling of connectedness and security leads to a high level of academic achievement and prepares them to compete with confidence and succeed in their chosen post-secondary path.”
Success doesn’t come without challenges, but Crown Point High School sees those challenges as an opportunity.
“With close to 3,000 students, we worry sometimes that a student may feel left out. ... It is critical that each student has an adult advocate in our building who knows and supports them," Marcinek said. "It could be a teacher, coach, sponsor, counselor or any staff member. This connectivity to others is very important to us.”
Of course, one of the biggest challenges has been dealing with the pandemic.
“Our students, parents, teachers did a very good job of adjusting to COVID-19 and distance learning,” Marcinek said. “Students, teachers, families and community members rallied and supported one another throughout the last four months."
Marcinek said credits the staff's work on its blended-learning initiative over the last several years with allowing the school to continue teaching and learning without too much disruption.
Marcinek casts a wide net in sharing credit for being named Best in the Region. “Crown Point High School has a long tradition of excellence that goes back almost 140 years. It is a tradition that is focused on a strong partnership between our school and community,” he said.
Starting his second year as Crown Point principal, Marcinek also acknowledged two predecessors as CPHS principal, Eric Ban and Chip Pettit.
