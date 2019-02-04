The Honda Insight has been recognized as the 2019 Green Car of the Year, the fourth such honor for a Honda vehicle in the 13 years the award has been presented.
Jaguar I-Pace was named 2019 Luxury Green Car of the year, and the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2019 Green SUV of the Year.
The third-generation Insight, recognized with the other winners at the Los Angeles Auto Show in November, features an all-new design that carries Honda's DNA forward. It’s a significant departure from the quirky, wheel-skirted first-generation hybrid that bowed in the U.S. in 2000.
Jason Allen, sales manager at Bosak Honda in Highland, said the new look brings “the electric vehicle into the mainstream world of sedans.”
“Our Insight looks like a normal car,” he said. “That might sound a little odd, but many of the first- and second-generation hybrids and electric vehicles looked like bubbles or space-age vehicles. We learned that our buyers prefer that their green car blend in with other vehicles on the road.”
That holds with ride too. The 106-inch wheelbase has comfortable cruising manners. Alloy wheels and low friction tires transmit virtually no road noise, while additional dashboard, front fender, and hood insulation along with a fender enclosure seal out heat and sound to make for a quiet cabin.
“The Insight also earned a five-start NHTSA crashworthiness rating,” Allen said, referring to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. “We combined safety with comfort and performance.”
An advanced two-motor hybrid system generates 151 horsepower and 197 lb.-ft. of torque. “It’s a very satisfying acceleration and doesn’t sacrifice performance for the sake of efficiency,” Allen said.
Fuel economy tops out at 55 mpg.
Technology includes responsive regenerative braking and variable-ratio electric power steering. Batteries are stored low in the chassis to maintain trunk space and improve handling with a lower center of gravity.
An 8-inch center display houses Insight's controls, though a volume knob remains. A 7-inch instrument panel display can be customized according to the driver's wishes. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard. Drivers can select from Normal, Sport, and Econ driving modes, each delivering varying transmission shift points and adjustments to improve mileage and acceleration. Steering wheel paddle shifters adjust the degree of battery regeneration to further tailor the Insight’s driving experience.
The I-Pace is not only Jaguar’s first pure-electric, but it also sets a new standard for luxury vehicles. The five-seat, all-wheel-drive crossover runs on two electric motors, one to power each axle. It provides punchy acceleration and solid handling, with 394 horsepower and 512 lb.-ft. of torque. It can do 60 mph in 4.5 seconds and offers a 240-mile driving range.
Wind noise at higher speeds is hushed by acoustically laminated front side glass and full-frame doors. Meticulous and handsome finishes complete the cabin.
Popular overseas since its 2013 debut, the Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV arrived in the U.S. to much acclaim this year. “The PHEV model possesses specialized traits that rivals cannot match,” said Rick Cernak, sales and leasing consultant at Castle Subaru and Mitsubishi in Portage. “The PHEV comes with a standard third row seat, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain that can drive solely on electricity.”
The PHEV can accommodate seven passengers or five and their gear with the third-row seat folded. The quiet cabin has premium leather options as well as other features high on buyers' wish lists.
“One of the most high-profile features is its plug-in powertrain,” Cernak said. “The Outlander plug-in hybrid features a 2-liter gas engine and generator along with a pair of high-performance electric motors, one up front and one at the rear.”
The gas engine provides 117 horsepower with the front and rear electric motors each contributing an additional 80 hp, for 197 hp at the ready. Power is delivered through a continuously variable transmission. Outlander also boasts Mitsubishi’s Super All-Wheel Control system and a 1,500-pound tow rating.