Summer Winds Plaza leading the way in development of Cedar Lake

It could take about two years to develop the camp.

Niemeyer said a new agricultural business park on more than 100 acres in the southern end of town also is being discussed to process locally grown agricultural products.

Niemeyer said Cedar Lake officials also are talking with a developer proposing a livable center concept in town. Once the company goes public with the plan, more details will be available.

Niemeyer said the Summer Winds Plaza, the YMCA, the agricultural proposal and the livable center concept are the “four main areas we're seeing new growth” in the town.

In addition, he envisions additional economic development in Cedar Lake.

“There's available land along (U.S.) 41,” Niemeyer said, that includes large areas of open farm land.

“That draws the attention of commercial developers,” Niemeyer said.

The community also has seen several small businesses open.

Niemeyer said Vito's Italian Ice and Sip Coffee House are among businesses doing well in the municipality. “There's a lot of momentum,” he said.

To help existing businesses, the town has an active facade grant program.