Summer Winds Plaza leading the way in development of Cedar Lake

Cedar Lake is growing, and municipal leaders are taking steps to attract additional economic development opportunities.
The new Summer Winds Plaza is advancing on 133rd Avenue west of the Strack & Van Til location.
“It's currently being constructed,” Town Council President Randy Niemeyer said. “ It should be looking for tenants soon.”
The development features two buildings that will offer “significant lifestyle enhancements,” according to the Summer Winds website.
Together, the buildings will offer about 24,000 square feet of space. Up to 12 units will be available, with some offering drive-thru capacity.
One of the most anticipated projects in town is a destination YMCA camp/conference center planned for 150 acres on the site of the former South Shore Country Club.
YMCA officials went before the Town Council this year to unveil preliminary project details.
The first phase of the project could include a destination day camp/conference center that includes water activities, adventure and climbing, arts and crafts, field sports as well as indoor space for camping, conferences and retreats, project officials said at the time.
The second phase could expand the possibilities for camp options including residential camping, a dining hall, adventures such as zip lining and expanded conference and retreat offerings.
It could take about two years to develop the camp.
Niemeyer said a new agricultural business park on more than 100 acres in the southern end of town also is being discussed to process locally grown agricultural products.
Niemeyer said Cedar Lake officials also are talking with a developer proposing a livable center concept in town. Once the company goes public with the plan, more details will be available.
Niemeyer said the Summer Winds Plaza, the YMCA, the agricultural proposal and the livable center concept are the “four main areas we're seeing new growth” in the town.
In addition, he envisions additional economic development in Cedar Lake.
“There's available land along (U.S.) 41,” Niemeyer said, that includes large areas of open farm land.
“That draws the attention of commercial developers,” Niemeyer said.
The community also has seen several small businesses open.
Niemeyer said Vito's Italian Ice and Sip Coffee House are among businesses doing well in the municipality. “There's a lot of momentum,” he said.
To help existing businesses, the town has an active facade grant program.
“It is intended to aid and assist property owners and commercial tenants rehabilitate and restore the visible exterior and landscaping of existing structures and to construct or enhance all pedestrian entrances and all exterior components of buildings.” the town website states.
Niemeyer said Cedar Lake has handed out about $70,000 in grants this year. For every $1 of grant money issued, there is about $5 of private investment. Niemeyer said.
He said the goal is for the program to fund itself through increased assessed valuation from the facade improvements.
Such improvements extend to infrastructure projects completed or in the works to promote more growth in the town.
The Lake Shore Drive and Cline Avenue roundabout project was completed this year to enhance the flow of traffic in that area.
Niemeyer said a new water tower should be up in coming years to increase water capacity. Cedar Lake began providing water service about 10 years ago, and Niemeyer said service doesn't extend to all in the community yet.
The new water tower will allow the town to reach more customers and to ensure there is enough capacity for future development.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!