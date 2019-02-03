In the competitive sport-utility vehicle category, the Hyundai Kona has been named 2019 North American Utility Vehicle of the Year.
“Kona’s popularity has to do with its styling, ride, features, and warranty,” said Steven Vargas, sales manager at Nielsen Hyundai in Michigan City. “Hyundai has put together another winner with the 2019 Kona.”
In the Jan. 14 announcement at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Kona in gas and electric forms beat out the 2019 Acura RDX and 2019 Jaguar I-Pace in voting by 54 members of the automotive media in the U.S. and Canada.
Kona's styling, multifaceted but not busy, charms onlookers. The exterior novelty carries into the cabin to tie the package together.
“It’s a very strong-looking vehicle,” Vargas said. “The panels are not flat and bland like other makes.”
Not only is the Kona fun to look at, it's also fun to drive. An agile handler, Kona's suspension damps out bumps to insulate passengers from pavement imperfections.
Two gasoline powertrains are available. SE and SEL models come with a 2-liter, 147-horsepower, 4-cylinder engine and a six-speed automatic transmission. Limited and Ultimate models are powered by the 1.6-liter, 175-hp turbocharged 4 paired to a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic. The seven-speed shifts quickly and smoothly. In Limited and Ultimate trim, Kona delivers 28 mpg city and 32 mpg highway. Fuel economy in the normally aspirated models is 27/33.
With a 150 kW (201-hp) electric powertrain that generates 290 lb-ft of torque, Kona offers an estimated range of 258 miles.
“The Kona holds the ground very well when driving,” Vargas said. “It’s a very smooth ride." Front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive optional on all models.
The front suspension consists of independent MacPherson struts with coil springs, and the rear is coupled with torsion beam axles. AWD models feature an independent multilink rear suspension.
Hyundai outfits the base Kona SE with remote keyless entry, a rearview camera, a six-speaker stereo, two USB ports, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and a 7-inch touch screen. Active safety features including forward collision warning, lane keep assist, and a driver-attention monitor are standard.
Options include automatic climate control, proximity keyless entry, push-button start, a sunroof, a head-up display, an eight-speaker Infinity sound system, an 8-inch touch screen, navigation, HD Radio, satellite radio, and wireless device charging. Driver assistance features such as blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, rear parking sensors, pedestrian detection, automatic high beams, and adaptive cruise control are available.
The Kona's infotainment system drew praise for its ease of use. The touch screen is responsive, with separate physical controls for climate and audio settings.
Then there's the 10-year/100,000-mile warranty. “No other carmaker can match our warranty,” Vargas said.
It includes 5-year/60,000 new vehicle coverage, 5-year/unlimited miles roadside assistance, and a 7-year/unlimited anti-perforation warranty.