With any luck, we all get to be senior citizens, and LaPorte Hospital has a program to help make these golden years some of the best of life.
HealthPorte is a free program open to anyone aged 50 or older. We have a lot of fun, and there are many benefits to membership, including a free monthly breakfast at the hospital, interesting speakers and information events.
We also provide a magazine for seniors, Healthy Aging, full of health tips and information about local health resources. Best of all, HealthPorte provides seniors with the opportunity to meet others as they learn.
LaPorte Hospital started the program as a way to connect with and hear from seniors in our community. We have nearly 1,000 members, and it was exciting to add more than 300 new members in the past year alone.
HealthPorte responds to the suggestions and ideas of members, and this year we’ve hosted informative events on topics including fall prevention, how to avoid identity theft, how to maximize features on your smartphone and Alzheimer’s disease. Members make suggestions for topics, and we’re always listening.
It’s great to see the excitement in the room. In one session, members tried their hand at using robot-assisted surgical tools, learning how they benefit the surgeon and patient. There is a member who still talks about what fun that was. Our session on smartphones was particularly rewarding because, after the initial presentation, we paired each HealthPorte member with a college student so they could have their specific questions answered.
It was awesome to see college kids sharing with seniors how to text a picture or add a contact. We love the cross-generational events, along with other opportunities for seniors to get to know one another.
Monthly breakfast
One event HealthPorte members particularly enjoy is the monthly breakfast, held on the fourth Thursday each month in the lower level auditorium at LaPorte Hospital. Everyone is welcome, but we ask people to RSVP ahead of time because we tend to fill up and space is limited. The dates and topics are on the LaPorte Hospital website, laportehealth.com, and seniors can register by calling 888-840-8204 or going online to healthportebreakfast.eventbrite.com.
It’s about creating connections and encouraging lifelong learning. Both are so valuable in promoting health at all ages.
It’s gratifying when a member tells us, “Because I was at this presentation, I knew how to handle this situation for myself or how to help a friend.” Sometimes they learn new questions to ask their doctors, adding to their knowledge about their own health care. It’s also fun to learn that members are meeting each other outside of our events, having coffee and connecting.
One HealthPorte member, Sue Jesch, of LaPorte, sums up the benefits for herself.
“I learn quite a bit and get to talk with others. Sometimes there’s a topic that I’m not initially interested in, but I go anyway and learn something new. It gets me out of my comfort zone."
The ageless mother of five (with 6 grandchildren and one great-grandchild) continues to work and also volunteers at the local animal shelter.
“I don’t want to vegetate,” she says. “I like to live by the Zig Ziglar quote where he said that in the end, he wanted to be worn out, used up and sliding in by the skin of his teeth."
Sue is an excellent role model. Helping seniors like Sue to stay connected, engaged and learning is the whole idea behind HealthPorte. LaPorte Hospital is committed to promoting wellness at all ages.
How to join in
As a bonus, HealthPorte, also is happening at Porter Regional Hospital and at Starke Hospital. Members are invited to attend events at all three locations. To join HealthPorte Seniors and learn more about their ongoing free events, you can visit laportehealth.com/healthporte, call 888-840-8204 or check out healthportebreakfast.eventbrite.com. We’d like to see you at our next event.