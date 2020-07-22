Teens ensure food donations get picked up and delivered to pantries for distribution

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When a group of teens wanted to assist communities in Northwest Indiana combating food scarcity, they discovered a weak link in the donation chain. Their solution could be a gamechanger.

“We realized that the main issue in our area wasn’t a lack of resources to donate, but a lack of time and flexibility in donation,” said Hamza Abughofah, who began researching ways to offer a service that would act as a “middle-man” in the donation process.

Their research led the three friends — Abughofah, Connor Kaurich and Joey Lopez — to launch an organization last August called Food Driven.

The trio, who are all 18 and live within a few miles of one another in Schererville and St. John, wanted to offer residents the opportunity to schedule a pick-up time on the organization's and leave their donated goods on their porches for a volunteer to gather and deliver to the nearest food pantry.

The organization is 100% volunteer operated, with about a dozen volunteers who have signed up to do the legwork.

Amy Wydrinski, a teacher and student council sponsor at Kahler Middle School in Dyer, assisted with an annual food drive shortly before Christmas and discovered the challenges that can often accompany successful drives.