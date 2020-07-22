Teens ensure food donations get picked up and delivered to pantries for distribution

When a group of teens wanted to assist communities in Northwest Indiana combating food scarcity, they discovered a weak link in the donation chain. Their solution could be a gamechanger.
“We realized that the main issue in our area wasn’t a lack of resources to donate, but a lack of time and flexibility in donation,” said Hamza Abughofah, who began researching ways to offer a service that would act as a “middle-man” in the donation process.
Their research led the three friends — Abughofah, Connor Kaurich and Joey Lopez — to launch an organization last August called Food Driven.
The trio, who are all 18 and live within a few miles of one another in Schererville and St. John, wanted to offer residents the opportunity to schedule a pick-up time on the organization's and leave their donated goods on their porches for a volunteer to gather and deliver to the nearest food pantry.
The organization is 100% volunteer operated, with about a dozen volunteers who have signed up to do the legwork.
Amy Wydrinski, a teacher and student council sponsor at Kahler Middle School in Dyer, assisted with an annual food drive shortly before Christmas and discovered the challenges that can often accompany successful drives.
“We had an extremely large amount of food, and we were a bit overwhelmed,” she said. “A few months back, several teachers had talked about Food Driven and how it was made up of Lake Central students.”
Wydrinski emailed Abughofah, who promptly replied that the group would pick up the large donation.
“I explained that there were a lot of items, but he said that they would love to do it,” Wydrinski said. “Several Food Driven volunteers came to Kahler a few days later, loaded up their cars and delivered the items to the community center.”
The volunteers made a second trip the next day.
“They really helped out and made things so much easier for myself and the other student council sponsors,” she said. “I cannot imagine how many trips we would have had to make.”
In the last year, Abughofah, Kaurich and Lopez have worked to streamline the donation process and increase word of mouth.
They are also focused on finding more partners to remain fully operational even as they prepare to head off to college. Abughofah and Kaurich are heading to Indiana University Bloomington, and Joey Lopez will attend Purdue University in West Lafayette.
“With the right growth, partners and vision, I really do feel like the sky's the limit with a philanthropic concept like this,” Abughofah said.
For more information, visit to food-driven.org.
