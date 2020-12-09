The Dunes, bike trails, ice rinks offer holiday fun in a scenic setting

The weather is getting colder and the pandemic continues, but that opens a door to new opportunities: The Region offers a wider variety of outdoor activities.
The Indiana Dunes National Park, for one, covers 15,000 acres and offers a variety of beaches, wetlands, dunes and woodlands to visit.
“The park landscape is a great way to enjoy the outdoors safely,” said Paul Labovitz, superintendent of the Indiana Dunes National Park.
The park also features about 50 miles of hiking trails, including the Heron Rookery Trail. It covers more than three miles, along the Little Calumet River.
At one time, the area around the trail had dozens of great blue heron nests. The herons stopped nesting there after about 60 years, but it's still home to many other birds, including kingfishers, woodpeckers and a wide variety of migrating and nesting warblers.
The east trailhead parking lot for the Heron Rookery Trail is at 1336 600 East in Michigan City; the west is at 1301 N. 450 East, Chesterton.
Labovitz notes that it's important that even outdoor visitors take necessary precautions to stay safe during the pandemic.
“Trails are open, (but) we do ask folks to behave responsibly by respecting others with social distancing and even mask wearing when appropriate,” Labovitz said.
Besides the Dunes Learning Center, there are no park or trail closures at this time, he said.
“Our public programs have changed to meet public health guidelines, and we offer much more virtual experiences, too,” Labovitz said.
Labovitz recommended visiting the Indiana Dunes National Park website — www.nps.gov/indu/ — for the latest restrictions and closures.
Jeff Herak, owner of Ridge Cyclery in Highland, says bicycling remains a good activity as many bike trails in Northwest Indiana are plowed during the winter.
He does warn about black ice on a plowed trail, noting that studded tires available for bikes. They can run $150 each, Herak said.
Herak advised winter cyclists to wipe down their bikes after use in snowy and inclement weather to prevent “wear and tear” problems particularly from road salt.
For those who want to stay warmer but still make some holiday memories, house, the Porter County Parks and Recreation Department has you covered.
The annual Winter Lights Drive-Through runs through Dec. 31 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Road ,in Valparaiso.
The department offers lights displays and holiday music from about 4:30- 10:30 daily.
The event is free and open to the public. Visit www.portercountyparks.org/winterlights for information.
Even when it's frozen, Deep River Water Park offers seasonal fun.
Weather permitting, ice skating is available Nov. 27 through Jan. 31 at the park at 9001 E. Lincoln Hwy. in Merrillville.
The site features a 14,500-square-foot ice plaza that's decorated with seasonal lighting.
There also are food and beverage locations as well as heated indoor bathrooms.
Regular rates are $5 for adults and $4 for children 14 and younger as well as seniors 62 and older. The regular skate rental charge is $6. There are discounts for groups and passholders.
Visit www.deepriverwaterpark.com/ice-skate-the-plaza for information.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!