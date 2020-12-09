The Dunes, bike trails, ice rinks offer holiday fun in a scenic setting

The weather is getting colder and the pandemic continues, but that opens a door to new opportunities: The Region offers a wider variety of outdoor activities.

The Indiana Dunes National Park, for one, covers 15,000 acres and offers a variety of beaches, wetlands, dunes and woodlands to visit.

“The park landscape is a great way to enjoy the outdoors safely,” said Paul Labovitz, superintendent of the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The park also features about 50 miles of hiking trails, including the Heron Rookery Trail. It covers more than three miles, along the Little Calumet River.

At one time, the area around the trail had dozens of great blue heron nests. The herons stopped nesting there after about 60 years, but it's still home to many other birds, including kingfishers, woodpeckers and a wide variety of migrating and nesting warblers.

The east trailhead parking lot for the Heron Rookery Trail is at 1336 600 East in Michigan City; the west is at 1301 N. 450 East, Chesterton.

Labovitz notes that it's important that even outdoor visitors take necessary precautions to stay safe during the pandemic.