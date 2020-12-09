 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
The Dunes, bike trails, ice rinks offer holiday fun in a scenic setting
urgent

The Dunes, bike trails, ice rinks offer holiday fun in a scenic setting

{{featured_button_text}}

The weather is getting colder and the pandemic continues, but that opens a  door to new opportunities: The Region offers a wider variety of outdoor  activities.

The Indiana Dunes National Park, for one, covers 15,000 acres and offers a variety of beaches, wetlands, dunes and woodlands to visit.

“The park landscape is a great way to enjoy the outdoors safely,” said Paul Labovitz, superintendent of the Indiana Dunes National Park.

The park also features about 50 miles of hiking trails, including the Heron Rookery Trail. It covers more than three miles, along the Little Calumet River.

At one time, the area around the trail had dozens of great blue heron nests. The herons stopped nesting there after about 60 years, but it's still home to  many other birds, including kingfishers, woodpeckers and a wide variety of migrating and nesting warblers.

The east trailhead parking lot for the Heron Rookery Trail is at 1336 600 East in Michigan City; the west is at 1301 N. 450 East, Chesterton.

Labovitz notes that it's important that even outdoor visitors take necessary precautions to stay safe during the pandemic.

“Trails are open, (but) we do ask folks to behave responsibly by respecting others with social distancing and even mask wearing when appropriate,” Labovitz said.

Besides the Dunes Learning Center, there are no park or trail closures at this time, he said.

“Our public programs have changed to meet public health guidelines, and we offer much more virtual experiences, too,” Labovitz said.

Labovitz recommended visiting the Indiana Dunes National Park website — www.nps.gov/indu/ — for the latest restrictions and closures.

Jeff Herak, owner of Ridge Cyclery in Highland, says bicycling remains a good activity as many bike trails in Northwest Indiana are plowed during the winter.

He does warn about black ice on a plowed trail, noting that studded tires available for bikes. They can run $150 each, Herak said. 

Herak advised winter cyclists to wipe down their bikes after use in snowy and inclement weather to prevent “wear and tear” problems particularly from road salt.

For those who want to stay warmer but still make some holiday memories,  house, the Porter County Parks and Recreation Department has you covered.

The annual Winter Lights Drive-Through runs through Dec. 31 at Sunset Hill Farm County Park, 775 Meridian Road ,in Valparaiso.

The department offers lights displays and holiday music from about 4:30- 10:30 daily. 

The event is free and open to the public. Visit www.portercountyparks.org/winterlights for information.

Even when it's frozen, Deep River Water Park offers seasonal fun.

Weather permitting, ice skating is available Nov. 27 through Jan. 31 at the park at 9001 E. Lincoln Hwy. in Merrillville.

The site features a 14,500-square-foot ice plaza that's decorated with seasonal lighting.

There also are food and beverage locations as well as heated indoor bathrooms.

Regular rates are $5 for adults and $4 for children 14 and younger as well as seniors 62 and older. The regular skate rental charge is $6. There are discounts for groups and passholders.

Visit www.deepriverwaterpark.com/ice-skate-the-plaza for information.

Dear Santa, I want a bike

There are always those popular and hard-to-find gifts each Christmas, and 2020 will be no different.

Bicycles have always been difficult to fit under the tree, but you'll be lucky to find one this year. 

Jeff Herak, owner of Ridge Cyclery in Highland, said new bicycles don't last long in his shop.

“Within a day or day and a half, they're gone,” Herak said.

Parts can also be challenging to find. “Tires and tubes are tight,” Herak said.

Herak said many factories shut down at times during the pandemic, limiting supplies of bicycles and parts. At the same time, more people looking for outdoor activities increased demand. 

“People are riding more,” Herak said.

Herak said it could take a year foe the industry to catch up. “It's just supply and demand right now,” he said.

Herak said he's “not promising anything,” but it's possible he will have a larger shipment of bicycles in December.

He has a waiting list and will contact customers when bicycles become available.

Herak notes that it's also difficult to find indoor bike training equipment.

He described bicyclists as “fair weather fans” because many prefer to pedal in temperatures of more than 40 degrees.

Once the temperatures start dropping, you won't see as many out, but that doesn't mean they've stopped bike training.

“You want to continue to ride all year round,” Herak said.

Downtime can affect your performance. That's why many choose indoor equipment to continue biking during the winter.

Call Ridge Cyclery at 219-923-2555 for information about bike availability.

0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Meeting the challenge
IN Business

Meeting the challenge

The Region’s economic development experts proved it takes more than a pandemic to stop ongoing growth and investment in Lake, Porter and LaPor…

Watch Now: Related Video

How to make a paper pressman's hat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts