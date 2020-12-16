These 'fast' foods help relieve stress, lift spirits and add zip

Work deadlines loom large. The family is hungry, and there’s no time to cook. Pizza delivery to the rescue.
Shopping online for those last-minute gifts requires a credit card and a big bowl of ice cream.
Your “to do” list is ridiculous, and that glass of wine is calling your name.
When periods of stress, high anxiety and jam-packed days take their toll, you may not be inclined to think about eating foods that help you feel happy and calm. Though pizza, ice cream and wine provide some comfort, there are lots of delicious options that will help keep your emotions, and your waistline, in check.
Salmon
The omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin D found in salmon help promote brain health and relieve anxiety. The omega-3s help regulate the neurotransmitters dopamine and serotonin, which can have calming and relaxing properties.
Blueberries
High in flavonoid antioxidants and phytonutrients, blueberries boost natural killer white blood cells, helping improve your body's response to stress and strengthening your immune system. By reducing stress-related inflammation, they may help safeguard against depression and improve your mood.
Eggs
Known as “nature’s multivitamin,” whole eggs are loaded with vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants needed for a healthy stress response. In particular, they are rich in choline, shown to enhance brain health and help boost your mood. Keep some peeled, hard-boiled eggs on hand for a quick breakfast or snack.
Shellfish
Mussels, clams and oysters contain an amino acid taurine, vitamin B12, zinc, manganese, copper and selenium, a combination that offers a strong defense against stress, depression and anxiety.
Chamomile
While that glass of wine or other nightcap is tempting, a preferred alternative is a cup of chamomile tea. Used since ancient times as a natural stress reducer, it will help you enjoy a restful night’s sleep. Its tea and extract have also been shown to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. Alcohol helps healthy people fall asleep quicker and more deeply for a while, but it disrupts the second half of sleep, the dream stage, which is restorative. A spot of chamomile will make you more energetic and calmer — tomorrow.
Green leafy vegetables
When you’re faced with the decision of a cheeseburger versus salad, remember that greens including spinach, Swiss chard, kale and mustard greens are rich in folate. Folate helps your body manufacture neurotransmitters (our friends serotonin and dopamine) that help regulate mood. If you’re set on having the burger, consider a side salad instead of fries. Every little bit helps.
Turkey
The amino acid tryptophan found in turkey is accused of inducing post-Thanksgiving dinner naps. While food-induced comas are more likely due to the rolls, alcohol and desserts, tryptophan found primarily in high protein foods is a good thing. The body uses it to make serotonin, the key hormone that stabilizes our mood, feelings of well-being and happiness. Other foods high in tryptophan include nuts, seeds, tofu, fish, milk, lentils, oats, beans and eggs.
Dark chocolate
One of my favorites, a regular treat of a square or two containing 70% or more cocoa can reduce stress hormones, help lower blood pressure and improve circulation. Dark chocolate also contains unique natural substances that create a sense of euphoria similar to the feeling of being in love.
And there’s more
Other foods that help relieve anxiety and stress include sweet potatoes, matcha powder, yogurt, kimchi and other fermented foods, artichokes, broccoli and oranges.
By keeping these and other fruits and veggies on hand, you may find that you eat less of those foods that leave you feeling emotionally drained.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.
