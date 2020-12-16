These 'fast' foods help relieve stress, lift spirits and add zip

Known as “nature’s multivitamin,” whole eggs are loaded with vitamins, minerals, amino acids and antioxidants needed for a healthy stress response. In particular, they are rich in choline, shown to enhance brain health and help boost your mood. Keep some peeled, hard-boiled eggs on hand for a quick breakfast or snack.

Shellfish

Mussels, clams and oysters contain an amino acid taurine, vitamin B12, zinc, manganese, copper and selenium, a combination that offers a strong defense against stress, depression and anxiety.

Chamomile

While that glass of wine or other nightcap is tempting, a preferred alternative is a cup of chamomile tea. Used since ancient times as a natural stress reducer, it will help you enjoy a restful night’s sleep. Its tea and extract have also been shown to reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety. Alcohol helps healthy people fall asleep quicker and more deeply for a while, but it disrupts the second half of sleep, the dream stage, which is restorative. A spot of chamomile will make you more energetic and calmer — tomorrow.

Green leafy vegetables