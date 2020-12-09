These simple techniques can ease stress, lower blood pressure and keep you in the moment

Nasal breathing

Nasal breathing is the foundation for other breathing techniques and is quite simple. Make a practice of breathing through your nose, more often than not. If you’re not speaking or eating, close your mouth and breathe through your nose. It’s a habit that you can create to slow you down and prompt the relaxation response.

Once you’ve become more intentional with nasal breathing, try inhaling, pausing at the top, then exhaling for an equal amount of time. For instance, inhale for three counts, pause, then exhale for three counts, making your breath smooth and steady. This exercise is known as equal breathing. Start by doing this for three or four rounds of breath and work your way up to 5 minutes. Notice how you feel.

Finding calm in the exhale