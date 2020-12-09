These simple techniques can ease stress, lower blood pressure and keep you in the moment

During this time of holiday hustle and bustle, excess food and drink and trying to not gain those 10 extra pounds, there’s one thing you can practice with more intention: Your breathing.
It is not news that this will help you remain calm, with numerous studies supporting the health benefits of mindful breathing.
What happens when we’re stressed?
Stress triggers a “fight or flight” response, in which our brain tells our adrenal glands to release the stress hormones adrenalin and cortisol. This is helpful when we are faced with an emergency, like getting away from a bear, and our muscles and organs need increased blood flow. Once the emergency is over, the body is supposed to go back to a more relaxed state.
Though it's not exactly a bear we're facing, the pandemic and other trappings of today's world are keeping us on high alert. Such a sustained stress response can lead to high blood pressure, anxiety, depression, a weakened immune system, tension headaches, insomnia, digestive problems and high blood sugar.
But take a deep breath. There are things we can do to reduce the stress. Even the simplest of breathing techniques have been shown to help us better deal with stress. Incorporating any number of them help keep us present in the workplace, with our families and friends, and, as you might expect, in athletic and aerobic performance. For the stress eaters, you may be able to breathe your way past the snacks.
Nasal breathing
Nasal breathing is the foundation for other breathing techniques and is quite simple. Make a practice of breathing through your nose, more often than not. If you’re not speaking or eating, close your mouth and breathe through your nose. It’s a habit that you can create to slow you down and prompt the relaxation response.
Once you’ve become more intentional with nasal breathing, try inhaling, pausing at the top, then exhaling for an equal amount of time. For instance, inhale for three counts, pause, then exhale for three counts, making your breath smooth and steady. This exercise is known as equal breathing. Start by doing this for three or four rounds of breath and work your way up to 5 minutes. Notice how you feel.
Finding calm in the exhale
When stressful situations occur, shallow over-breathing or hyperventilation happens, feelings of anxiety are prolonged and physical symptoms worsen. Inhalation stimulates the sympathetic system (“fight or flight”), and exhalation stimulates the parasympathetic system, promoting calm. To slow the sympathetic nervous system, make your exhale twice as long as your inhale. The pattern for this is 2-2-4, or whatever length count works for you. Breathe in for two counts, hold for two counts and exhale for four counts. The more you practice, the longer you will be able to exercise each component of the pattern, such as 4-4-8. Sustain this breathing pattern for a minute or two and your heart rate slows, your blood pressure drops and your muscles begin to relax. Again, doing this for 5 or 10 minutes a few times a day provides even greater benefits.
You can practice these breathing techniques while standing in line at the grocery or waiting for an appointment. They can be done while walking your dog, doing chores, decorating your house for the holidays or wrapping gifts. In other words, you don’t have to be sitting quietly to incorporate intentional breathing into your day. Mindful, controlled breathing is especially useful when you find yourself in a situation that has you upset, anxious or angry. It’s also a good daily habit to get into for improving your health and well-being.
Carol Slager is a licensed pharmacist, author, blogger and health coach in Northwest Indiana. Follow her monthly in Get Healthy and at inkwellcoaching.com. Opinions expressed are the writer's.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!