Things to do

Sandhill crane webinar

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar on “Sandhill Cranes on Migration,” from 7-7:30 p.m.Nov. 12. This program will highlight the cranes’ fall migration, how and where to spot them and their history in our area. Free for participants 16 and older. Register at fpdwc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TnC21EcWRUuIgMgYBhkLug

Forest fossils

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar on "Fossils in Our Forests,” 10-10:30 a.m. Nov. 14, Explore the fossils that can be found in Illinois, including the Tully Monster, Illinois’ favorite fossil. Free. Register fpdwc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WUpvyjYcRl66iuRX2QcPhQ;

Beards and more

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar on “Movember: A History of Facial Hair,” noon-12:45 p.m. Nov. 14. Learn about the weird history of men’s facial hair — from mutton chops and beard taxes to handlebar mustaches and beard assassination plots. Free for those 14 and older. Register at fpdwc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Oc1_KFh-SLeHmzM3zXZjLg