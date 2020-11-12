Things to do

Sandhill crane webinar
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar on “Sandhill Cranes on Migration,” from 7-7:30 p.m.Nov. 12. This program will highlight the cranes’ fall migration, how and where to spot them and their history in our area. Free for participants 16 and older. Register at fpdwc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_TnC21EcWRUuIgMgYBhkLug
Forest fossils
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar on "Fossils in Our Forests,” 10-10:30 a.m. Nov. 14, Explore the fossils that can be found in Illinois, including the Tully Monster, Illinois’ favorite fossil. Free. Register fpdwc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_WUpvyjYcRl66iuRX2QcPhQ;
Beards and more
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar on “Movember: A History of Facial Hair,” noon-12:45 p.m. Nov. 14. Learn about the weird history of men’s facial hair — from mutton chops and beard taxes to handlebar mustaches and beard assassination plots. Free for those 14 and older. Register at fpdwc.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Oc1_KFh-SLeHmzM3zXZjLg
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a Zoom webinar on “Design and Discover: Beavers,” 1-2 p.m. Nov. 14. Gather needed items —a list of things you should have on-hand will be provided at registration— log on and get creative. Free for all 9 and older; younger children can participate with assistance. Register by Nov. 12 at apm.activecommunities.com/fpdwc/Activity_Search/design-and-discover-beavers/7263
Camping 101
The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a “Beginner Camping Demo,” from 1-3 p.m. Nov. 14 in Messenger Woods, 13800 West Bruce Road, Homer Glen. Learn how to set up tents, build a fire, cook over an open fire and handle unexpected situations that may arise. Everyone will get an opportunity to roast marshmallows and make s’mores. Free; all ages. Register by Nov. 12 at 815-727-8700.
Senior lunches
Orland Township’s popular senior lunches are back for the holidays with a new format, location and capacity limits will change. Social distancing and masks will be required. .
The first luncheon is from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 19 and will at the Orland Chateau, 14500 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park. It will include a traditional turkey feast and local singer Blake Alexander.
The sceond luncheon will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Orland Chateau, 14500 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park. It will include a roast beef feast and singer Nino Folino.
Doors for both open at 10 .m.
Township luncheons are limited to Orland Township residents 55 and older. Tikckets cost $20 each and are available at the Township office, 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park. Each will be limited to 100 people.
Call Orland Township at 708-403-4222.
Support for widows
The Southwest Suburban Widows/ Widowers Social Club meets the first Friday of each month from 6:30-9:30 p.m. at the Harold Viking Lodge, 6730 175th St.
The club offers support to widowed of all faiths and ages. Activities include restaurant outings, trips, discussions and meetings.
For more information, call Phyllis Peterson at 708-636-6534 or Bill Dolehide at 708-342-6820.
