Things to do

Artists wanted

Tinley Park is accepting applications for its 2021 Benches on the Avenue public art project. Applications, addressed to Joanne Carroll, must be postmarked or dropped off at Village Hall, 16250 S. Oak Park Ave., Tinley Park, IL 60477, by Jan. 29. The theme of this year's exhibit, which will be on display from May through October, is "Album Cover Tour." Forms are available at www.tinleypark.org.

WonderKids: Groundhogs

The Forest Preserve District of Will County is hosting a free Zoom webinar on groundhogs at 11 a.m. Jan. 30. Open to children ages 2-5, the program will explore the forest creatures in preparation for Groundhog Day Feb. 2. It will include groundhog facts, singing, story time and a craft that can be done at home. Register on the Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org.

Scholarships applications

The Orland Township Scholarship Foundation is accepting applications for more than $15,000 in scholarships. The program is open to Orland Township high school seniors in the 2021 graduating class. Candidates will be judged on leadership skills; dedication to community service; academic focus; participation in extracurricular activities; recommendations from school representatives, volunteer supervisors or employers; an essay and other criteria. Financial hardship will be considered. Applicants must enroll full-time at a college, university, trade or vocational school. Applications are available at the township office, 14807 S. Ravinia Avenue, Orland Park, and at orlandtownship.org. Completed applications must be postmarked or delivered to Orland Township by March 12.

