Things to do

Bingo!
Orland Township has resumed Senior Bingo on Tuesdays through January 2021. Doors open at 10 a.m. with bingo from 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. at Orland Chateau, 14500 S. LaGrange Road, Orland Park. To participate, seniors 55 and older must register with the township at 14807 S. Ravinia Ave., Orland Park. Reservations are required; call 708-403-4222. No walk-ins allowed. Masks are required along with social distancing. Light refreshments will be served. Disposable bingo cards will be sold for 50 cents each. Orland Township will give attendees a set of reusable bingo markers to bring to each session.
House calls
Orland Township nurses are making house calls to seniors with in-home flu and pneumonia shot appointments available in October for for residents 65 and older. Appointments will be available between 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Mondays and Thursdays through Oct. 29. Senior residents must provide their Medicare card or pay by cash or check at the time of the appointment. Call 708-403-4222 to schedule an appointment.
Bewitching
Tinley Park hosts its first Halloween House Decorating Contest. Houses decorated by Oct. 16 will be judged in three categories: Scariest House, Best Overall Theme and Best Special Effects. Entries will be judged from the street from Oct. 19 to 22, with winners announced Oct. 23. Lights, animations and decorations must be activated during judging. Visit www.TinleyPark.org/HauntedContest to fill out and submit the entry form. Winners will receive a $100 gift card to the Tinley Park business of their choice.
Food drive
In response to the vast needs driven by COVID-19, Historic Downtown Frankfort businesses are sponsoring a food drive through Nov. 11. From 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 24, participants can drop off donations at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 12 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort. Place food donations in your trunk for a drive-thru collection that will benefit Frankfort Township Food Pantry. Masked and gloved volunteers also will be on hand with buckets for monetary contributions. Call 815-469-2220.
Turkey Trot
Early registration is open through Oct. 31 for the 29th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk! Tinley Park-Park District’s race will be held on Nov. 1 at Vogt Woods, 6527 W. 171st St. Starting times will be staggered to manage crowds and after-race snacks will be placed in the racers bags. Fee is $22 with a long-sleeve tech race shirt and $16 without until 3 p.m. Oct. 31. Fee is $30 on race day with registration open at 7 a.m. Visit www.tinleyparkdistrict.org or call 708-342-4200.
