Things to do

Food drive

In response to the vast needs driven by COVID-19, Historic Downtown Frankfort businesses are sponsoring a food drive through Nov. 11. From 9 a.m.-noon Oct. 24, participants can drop off donations at St. Peter’s United Church of Christ, 12 W. Sauk Trail, Frankfort. Place food donations in your trunk for a drive-thru collection that will benefit Frankfort Township Food Pantry. Masked and gloved volunteers also will be on hand with buckets for monetary contributions. Call 815-469-2220.

Turkey Trot

Early registration is open through Oct. 31 for the 29th Annual Turkey Trot 5K Run/Walk! Tinley Park-Park District’s race will be held on Nov. 1 at Vogt Woods, 6527 W. 171st St. Starting times will be staggered to manage crowds and after-race snacks will be placed in the racers bags. Fee is $22 with a long-sleeve tech race shirt and $16 without until 3 p.m. Oct. 31. Fee is $30 on race day with registration open at 7 a.m. Visit www.tinleyparkdistrict.org or call 708-342-4200.